Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council to hold conference session Monday for ARPA funds, improvement projects

WVNews
Commission proclaims Saturday as 'Eddie Davisson Day' in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — This Saturday will be Eddie Davisson day throughout Harrison County following a proclamation by the Harrison County Commission honoring the longtime musician and Harrison County native. Ron Watson, the former county commissioner, made the recommendation that the current commission honor Davisson.
Harrison County Commission meeting ends abruptly following departures of 2 commissioners
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A regular meeting of the Harrison County Commission ended abruptly Wednesday for lack of a quorum after the departure of two commissioners. As important business that required action before impending deadlines had yet to be discussed, county staff scheduled a special meeting on Monday.
Main Street Fairmont, West Virginia, to hold final Hometown Market of the summer this weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont’s End of Summer Bash Hometown Market is set to be held this Saturday, marking the last chance residents will get to shop at local vendors downtown until the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The Hometown Markets have occurred monthly on...
City of Fairmont examines Beltline neighborhood revitalization with community meetings
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week, officials with the city of Fairmont’s Planning Department held a series of meetings with community stakeholders and residents to determine the best course of action for a potential revitalization project for the Beltline neighborhood. The Beltline neighborhood contains everything from the...
Mon (West Virginia) Commission passes resolution warning of potental Amendment 2 impacts
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Commission passed a resolution warning voters about the “potentially devastating and far-reaching impacts that Amendment 2 could have on local government services in Monongalia County.”. “This is a very sensitive issue. We don't want to be telling the public that...
Defendant briefly escapes custody from Harrison, West Virginia, Courthouse, gets new felony charge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 45-year-old Morgantown man ran from a Harrison County courtroom and out a side door of the courthouse when he was remanded for a bond revocation, a deputy alleged. Harrison Deputy Z.R. Bartlett charged Akiba Lamar Dillard with felony escape after Dillard was taken...
Ribbon cutting
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday in Shinnston for a new walk…
U.S. Secretary of Education Cardoza visits Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week...
West Virginia State Police investigating drowning death of juvenile in Salem
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a youth in Salem over the weekend. On Sunday, Trooper D.A. Northcraft and Trooper D.V. Bickerstaff responded to a call in Salem regarding a toddler who had drowned in a pond located at a residence, according to a press release from State Police.
Aldfrson-Broaddus celebrates 50 years of having a PA program
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University is planning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of graduating its first class of physician assistants. Several events will take place to honor the occasion on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 during Homecoming weekend, including a free six-hour category 1 CME conference, a PA alumni dinner, and a recognition ceremony of the program’s pioneers, alumni, students and faculty.
UPDATE: Harrison, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office: Suspect flees after court hearing; recaptured near Clarksburg post office
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 44-year-old Pittsburgh and Morgantown man briefly fled from custody at the Harrison County Courthouse after his bond was revoked Wednesday, Harrison Sheriff's Capt. Rob Waybright and Prosecutor Rachel Romano said. Clarksburg Police apprehended Akiba Lamar Dillard shortly afterward, near Clarksburg's post office, Waybright...
Dr. Brock Lindsey part of talented WVU Medicine team providing high-quality treatment for musculoskeletal cancer patients
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are approximately 159 subtypes of sarcomas that can impact the muscles, bones, and tissues of the human body, according to Brock Lindsey, M.D., orthopaedic oncologist and director of the Musculoskeletal Research Lab at WVU Medicine. Dr. Lindsey, along with other specialists on the...
Randy Allen Scheuvront
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Randy Allen Scheuvront, 62, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1959, a son of the late Carl D. and Rose A. Eckard Scheuvront.
Ricky Reynolds
KINGWOOD — Ricky Dwayne Reynolds, 65, of Kingwood, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at his home. He was born in Columbus, Ind., July 30, 1957, a son of the late John Ridley Reynolds and Anna Lee (Purdue Reynolds) Miller.
Akiba Dillard
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 44-year-old Pittsburgh and Morgantown man briefly fled from …
LC Cross Country takes 3rd at Forest Festival Invitational; Swiger wins again
Lewis County Cross Country travelled to Elkins on Saturday to take part in the Forest Festival Invitational and, led by another win from Slate Swiger, a top five finish for David Hughes, and a top 10 for Maddox Prince, the team took third in the event. Swiger finished the five...
Chemistry-builder: Lowther excelling as senior for Robert C. Byrd
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) -- No matter the season, Robert C. Byrd senior Olivia Lowther is on the ball. She's been the midfield engine for the Flying Eagles during a 5-2-1 start to the season, most recently scoring three goals at Lewis County after a 1-goal, 3-assist performance against Nicholas County last Saturday.
Jack Wilson Sr.
INDEPENDENCE — Jack R. Wilson Sr., 88, of Independence, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. He was born on April 9, 1934, in Preston County, a son of the late Cecil and Kathleen (Williams) Wilson.
Lady Patriots volleyball sweep Taylor County to open season
The Lady Patriots Volleyball teams each picked up wins over Taylor County to open their season last week. The junior varsity squad dropped the opening game of their best-of-three with the Lady Knights with 15-25 loss. They bounced back nicely in game two, however, rolling to a 25-10 win and setting up a decisive final game.
LC Golfers compete in three matches
Lewis County golfers continue to be busy as the offseason approaches with three matches this week. They first travelled to Highland Springs on Sept. 6 for a match against Pendleton, Petersburg Moorefield, and Tygart’s Valley. The Minutemen came in third in the close match with a team score of 185 led by a pair of 45’s from Wyatt Burns and Kade Richards. Adam Dinkelo shot a 47 and Scott Underwood a 48 to round out Lewis County’s top four. Garrett Freeman posted a 54 and Hunter Starett a 56.
