golaurens.com
Undefeated Red Devils jump one spot in latest 3A media poll
The undefeated Clinton Red Devils moved up a spot to No. 4 in the latest SC Prep Media 3A Football Poll released on Tuesday. Clinton improved to 4-0 on the season after a 49-13 win over Aiken last Friday night. The Red Devils will play at Chapman on Friday. SC...
WYFF4.com
Clemson, South Carolina game times for Sept. 24 announced
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That game will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
FOX Carolina
Former Clemson Tiger joins police department
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tayquon Johnson, a former Clemson Tiger, who is known for making his mark both on and off the field, has joined the Laurens Police Department. “He has an empathy level like no other,” Chief Keith Grounsell told FOX Carolina. “His passion is to help people. He made that very clear from day one.”
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
WYFF4.com
Upstate school district ranks in top five for state testing scores
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — Anderson County School District One is coming out near the top of the list of test scores in the state. Anderson One ranked among the top five school districts in the state for its South Carolina Ready assessment scores. Superintendent Robbie Binnicker says the last few...
WYFF4.com
North Carolina youth football, cheer league uses rifle as raffle prize
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Update:. The Henderson County School Board discussed the matter during Monday night's meeting. During the meeting the board said the sports organization can not announce the winner of the raffle on school grounds. The board cited the district's policy about no weapons being allowed on school...
WYFF4.com
Death investigation underway at 7-Eleven in Clemson, police say
CLEMSON, S.C. — A death investigation is underway at the 7-Eleven in Clemson, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department. Officers responded to the store on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, Campos said. According...
WYFF4.com
It feels like fall outside in parts of South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fall officially begins next week, but we are being treated to an early preview. After starting the morning off in the 50s and lower 60s, temperatures will see highs near 75 in the mountains and near 80 in the Upstate this afternoon. (Watch latest full forecast...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
Jeremy Clements wins appeal of penalty
Jeremy Clements Racing won its appeal Tuesday of an L2-level penalty levied by NASCAR officials following the No. 51 Chevrolet’s victory last month at Daytona International Speedway.
WYFF4.com
Paranormal investigators set to visit museum in Pickens County, South Carolina
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Paranormal investigators will make a stop in the Upstate this month to check out a county museum. Raven Investigators of the Paranormal will be at the Pickens County Museum of Art and History on Saturday, Sept. 24. (Video above: Officials at the Abbeville Opera House...
WYFF4.com
Greenville teen paralyzed in diving accident begins to take steps
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — A Greenville teen continues to make leaps and bounds in his recovery after a diving accident. Austin Somerville was paralyzed when he dove into a shallow part of a pool in the spring of 2020. “If I look back, in a hospital bed a little...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash shuts down part of Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County, officials say
WADE HAMPTON, S.C. — A deadly crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard has part of the road blocked, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner's office. The crash happened at 6:55 a.m. at the intersection of Saint Mark Road. Dispatchers say the crash involves a vehicle and...
WYFF4.com
New details released about deadly crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County
WADE HAMPTON, S.C. — Troopers have released new details about a deadly crash Wednesday morning that blocked part of Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County. The crash happened at 6:55 a.m. at the intersection of Saint Mark Road. Troopers said a 2008 Honda motorcycle was driving south on Wade...
WYFF4.com
One person killed in Anderson County crash, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — One person died in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Anderson County, according to Donald McCown with Anderson County Coroner's Office. The crash happened about around 12:30 p.m. on Liberty Highway at Allgood Road in Anderson, McCown said. According to McCown, Terry Giovani Luciano, 64, of...
WYFF4.com
Henderson County kindergarteners get a glimpse into the future
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Local businesses in Henderson County, North Carolina partnered with the Henderson County school district to give kindergarteners 'Class of 2035' T-shirts. Watch above for the student's reaction. It's so cute!
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after hitting box truck head-on in Greenville County, troopers say
Piedmont, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died in a head-on crash in Greenville County. Troopers said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on SC-8 near Garrison Road. They said a pickup truck was traveling west on Highway 8, crossed the center line and hit...
WYFF4.com
Porch pirates caught on camera taking packages from South Carolina home
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after a homeowner caught a woman on camera stealing packages from her porch. The video above shows the woman getting out of her car and taking the packages from two different porches. The incident report says it happened about 3:30...
WYFF4.com
Anderson Regional Airport prepares for increase in air traffic this fall
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson Regional Airport is expecting more air traffic this fall, especially for Clemson home games, according to Brett Garrison, Anderson Regional Airport Manager. The airport said this is due to temporary closures at Oconee Regional Airport and Pickens County Airport. According to the Oconee County...
