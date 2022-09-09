ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

golaurens.com

Undefeated Red Devils jump one spot in latest 3A media poll

The undefeated Clinton Red Devils moved up a spot to No. 4 in the latest SC Prep Media 3A Football Poll released on Tuesday. Clinton improved to 4-0 on the season after a 49-13 win over Aiken last Friday night. The Red Devils will play at Chapman on Friday. SC...
CLINTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson, South Carolina game times for Sept. 24 announced

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That game will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
FOX Carolina

Former Clemson Tiger joins police department

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tayquon Johnson, a former Clemson Tiger, who is known for making his mark both on and off the field, has joined the Laurens Police Department. “He has an empathy level like no other,” Chief Keith Grounsell told FOX Carolina. “His passion is to help people. He made that very clear from day one.”
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Death investigation underway at 7-Eleven in Clemson, police say

CLEMSON, S.C. — A death investigation is underway at the 7-Eleven in Clemson, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department. Officers responded to the store on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, Campos said. According...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

It feels like fall outside in parts of South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fall officially begins next week, but we are being treated to an early preview. After starting the morning off in the 50s and lower 60s, temperatures will see highs near 75 in the mountains and near 80 in the Upstate this afternoon. (Watch latest full forecast...
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville, SC
Education
City
Greenville, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery

GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
WYFF4.com

Paranormal investigators set to visit museum in Pickens County, South Carolina

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Paranormal investigators will make a stop in the Upstate this month to check out a county museum. Raven Investigators of the Paranormal will be at the Pickens County Museum of Art and History on Saturday, Sept. 24. (Video above: Officials at the Abbeville Opera House...
WYFF4.com

One person killed in Anderson County crash, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — One person died in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Anderson County, according to Donald McCown with Anderson County Coroner's Office. The crash happened about around 12:30 p.m. on Liberty Highway at Allgood Road in Anderson, McCown said. According to McCown, Terry Giovani Luciano, 64, of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Anderson Regional Airport prepares for increase in air traffic this fall

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson Regional Airport is expecting more air traffic this fall, especially for Clemson home games, according to Brett Garrison, Anderson Regional Airport Manager. The airport said this is due to temporary closures at Oconee Regional Airport and Pickens County Airport. According to the Oconee County...

