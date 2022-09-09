ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmys 2022! Everything You Need, from Watch Party Cocktails to Expert Predictions

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jUeqC_0hp3Grwq00

The 2022 Emmys are just days away, and we have you covered — from watch party cocktails to expert predictions.

Bring the sophistication to your celebration on Monday with FRESCA™ Mixed, the new line of premium, 100 calorie pre-mixed cocktails crafted with the deliciously bright and citrusy classic taste of FRESCA®. Available in Vodka Spritz and Tequila Paloma, they are the perfect way to toast this year’s big winners.

Speaking of winners, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers dished with Entertainment Weekly’s editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez about who’s expected to take home the gold this year.

When it comes to Outstanding Drama Series, Patrick said, “‘Succession’ is the big contender here. It leads with the most nominations.” For Outstanding Comedy Series, he predicted it will be “Abbott Elementary” or “Only Murders in the Building.”

As far as a major sweep, Gomez said, “I think ‘The White Lotus’ has potential to be a series you are going to hear called time and time again.”

Watch the video for more Emmy predictions!

