AZFamily
Laveen high school lockdown lifted after reports of armed person, suspicious backpack
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The lockdown has been lifted and one person was detained after reports of an armed person and suspicious backpack at a Laveen high school Tuesday afternoon. Phoenix police evacuated all students and staff at Betty H. Fairfax High School near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Police say all students are safe.
1 man, 1 teen arrested for fatal shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested two suspects in connection to the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in west Phoenix Tuesday night. When officers responded to the shooting call near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, they found Jesus Gonzalez Berrelleza with a fatal gunshot wound. Police say the...
AZFamily
New police report reveals Phoenix mass shooter was upset about pandemic, police violence
Christopher Clements is on trial for murdering 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014. Police are searching for a driver in connection with a road rage shooting that left a motorcyclist hospitalized on Tuesday. The shooting happened outside Elite Wheelz & Tires shop near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4:30 p.m.
Child arrested in Surprise for threatening to shoot students
An 11-year-old student has been arrested, accused of making threats to bring a gun to school and kill other students.
AZFamily
Report: Gunman involved in shootout with police had been affected by recent events
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A police incident report that’s over 300 pages long details the night two people were shot and killed and two officers were hurt last month, and what the shooter’s parents say might have led up to the tragic event. On Sunday, Aug. 28,...
AZFamily
2 men in critical condition, another hospitalized in west Phoenix rollover crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition and another was taken to the hospital after a serious wreck in northwest Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters arrived to find a two-car crash and found three people with serious injuries. Video from the scene showed one pick-up truck with extensive front-end damage and multiple fire crews on scene with traffic being diverted away from the intersection.
Teen arrested in deadly strip mall shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A teenager has been arrested in connection with a deadly strip mall shooting in north Phoenix Saturday, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said officers were called to the mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road...
AZFamily
Multiple bomb threats prompt late-night evacuations at ASU
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a late night for hundreds of students at Memorial Union and Hassayampa residence halls at Arizona State University Monday night. According to ASU police, officers responded to multiple bomb threats made on campus around 11 p.m., prompting authorities to evacuate both areas, including the Barretts residence hall. Students were asked to go to the Sun Devil Fitness Center as officers worked to investigate the threats. Ultimately, authorities on the scene told Arizona’s Family that no suspicious or explosive items were found, and all campus activity returned to normal around 1:30 a.m.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist injured after road rage shooting in Glendale; suspect on the loose
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a driver in connection with a road rage shooting that left a motorcyclist hospitalized on Tuesday evening. The shooting happened outside Elite Wheelz & Tires shop near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4:30 p.m. Officers say a driver...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Phoenix strip mall on Tuesday night. Before 8 p.m., officers arrived near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. Police say the man died at the scene. However, his name has not been released.
AZFamily
Man injured during road rage shooting in Glendale
New police report reveals Phoenix mass shooter was upset about pandemic, police violence. The alleged shooter's parents became concerned about his mental state a few months before the shooting after several issues had "taken a toll.". Trial for Tucson murder reveals new details about 13-year-old girl's death.
AZFamily
Sisters remember Phoenix man killed during shootout; childhood friends arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix family is grieving after one of their own was gunned down at a Labor Day barbeque. Officers say 31-year-old Quincy McCoy was killed a week ago, with police announcing on Monday that his childhood friends Devon and Deon Bean are the two suspects in the shooting. “I just wish that we could have another dinner with him,” Quincy’s sister Titeanna Neal said.
AZFamily
Three men seriously hurt in crash in northwest Phoenix
Scary moments for people who were near Cave Creek and Bell Roads as an auto shop became engulfed in flames, sending a large plume of smoke across north Phoenix. Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter.
AZFamily
Glendale fire attends young boy's funeral
Scary moments for people who were near Cave Creek and Bell Roads as an auto shop became engulfed in flames, sending a large plume of smoke across north Phoenix. The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday near Cave Creek and Bell roads.
AZFamily
Students detained during Central High School lockdown were all victims of assault, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the three students that were detained during a lockdown at Central High School yesterday were all victims of assault. On Friday a shooting scare at Central High School sent parts of the Phoenix Union High School district into lockdown when a fight broke out between two students and “possible popping sounds” were heard nearby. The lockdown was lifted later that afternoon once officers and SWAT searched the campus and said it was safe finding no evidence of a shooting.
AZFamily
More Phoenix seniors on a fixed income are on the brink of homelessness
On Monday, Nieder went home with a new ReWalk Robotics exoskeleton, allowing him to stand and walk on his own. Sisters remember their brother that was killed in Phoenix shooting. Officers say 31-year-old Quincy McCoy was killed a week ago in a shooting.
AZFamily
Surprise police arrest 11-year-old student after he threatened to bring a gun to school and kill others
SUPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a student after he reportedly threatened to bring a gun to school and kill others. Staff at Paradise Honors Middle School called the Surprise Police Department Monday morning to report that an 11-year-old student was threatening to harm others. Officers learned that he told another classmate of his plan, and the classmate then reported it to the school faculty. The student was arrested before school started, and he admitted to making the threats. He was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center and has been charged with terroristic threatening and a misdemeanor charge for disorderly conduct.
Police: Driver ejected from flipped truck in Tempe, taken to hospital
TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver in Tempe was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon and sustained severe head trauma, officials say. The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Price Road and Southern Avenue. A witness told Tempe police they observed a truck driving on a flat tire and losing control before hitting the freeway wall.
AZFamily
Why so many school threats? Phoenix counselor says kids need boundaries
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - From a fourth grader bringing a loaded gun to Legacy School in Queen Creek last month to the on-campus fight at Central High School on Friday, and then a Surprise 11-year-old accused of threatening to do the same on Monday, we’ve seen a number of school violence scares in recent days.
AZFamily
Eyewitness speaks describes massive north Phoenix auto shop fire
The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday near Cave Creek and Bell roads.
Comments / 1