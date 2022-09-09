ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

Related
12 News

1 man, 1 teen arrested for fatal shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested two suspects in connection to the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in west Phoenix Tuesday night. When officers responded to the shooting call near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, they found Jesus Gonzalez Berrelleza with a fatal gunshot wound. Police say the...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

2 men in critical condition, another hospitalized in west Phoenix rollover crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition and another was taken to the hospital after a serious wreck in northwest Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters arrived to find a two-car crash and found three people with serious injuries. Video from the scene showed one pick-up truck with extensive front-end damage and multiple fire crews on scene with traffic being diverted away from the intersection.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Teen arrested in deadly strip mall shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A teenager has been arrested in connection with a deadly strip mall shooting in north Phoenix Saturday, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said officers were called to the mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Multiple bomb threats prompt late-night evacuations at ASU

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a late night for hundreds of students at Memorial Union and Hassayampa residence halls at Arizona State University Monday night. According to ASU police, officers responded to multiple bomb threats made on campus around 11 p.m., prompting authorities to evacuate both areas, including the Barretts residence hall. Students were asked to go to the Sun Devil Fitness Center as officers worked to investigate the threats. Ultimately, authorities on the scene told Arizona’s Family that no suspicious or explosive items were found, and all campus activity returned to normal around 1:30 a.m.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Central High School#Cbs#Indian School#Swat
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Phoenix strip mall on Tuesday night. Before 8 p.m., officers arrived near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. Police say the man died at the scene. However, his name has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man injured during road rage shooting in Glendale

New police report reveals Phoenix mass shooter was upset about pandemic, police violence. The alleged shooter's parents became concerned about his mental state a few months before the shooting after several issues had “taken a toll.”. Trial for Tucson murder reveals new details about 13-year-old girl's death. Updated: 5...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Sisters remember Phoenix man killed during shootout; childhood friends arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix family is grieving after one of their own was gunned down at a Labor Day barbeque. Officers say 31-year-old Quincy McCoy was killed a week ago, with police announcing on Monday that his childhood friends Devon and Deon Bean are the two suspects in the shooting. “I just wish that we could have another dinner with him,” Quincy’s sister Titeanna Neal said.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
AZFamily

Three men seriously hurt in crash in northwest Phoenix

Scary moments for people who were near Cave Creek and Bell Roads as an auto shop became engulfed in flames, sending a large plume of smoke across north Phoenix. Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter. Crews battle massive auto shop fire in north...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale fire attends young boy's funeral

Scary moments for people who were near Cave Creek and Bell Roads as an auto shop became engulfed in flames, sending a large plume of smoke across north Phoenix. The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday near Cave Creek and Bell roads. Three men seriously hurt in...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Students detained during Central High School lockdown were all victims of assault, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the three students that were detained during a lockdown at Central High School yesterday were all victims of assault. On Friday a shooting scare at Central High School sent parts of the Phoenix Union High School district into lockdown when a fight broke out between two students and “possible popping sounds” were heard nearby. The lockdown was lifted later that afternoon once officers and SWAT searched the campus and said it was safe finding no evidence of a shooting.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Surprise police arrest 11-year-old student after he threatened to bring a gun to school and kill others

SUPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a student after he reportedly threatened to bring a gun to school and kill others. Staff at Paradise Honors Middle School called the Surprise Police Department Monday morning to report that an 11-year-old student was threatening to harm others. Officers learned that he told another classmate of his plan, and the classmate then reported it to the school faculty. The student was arrested before school started, and he admitted to making the threats. He was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center and has been charged with terroristic threatening and a misdemeanor charge for disorderly conduct.
SURPRISE, AZ
12 News

Police: Driver ejected from flipped truck in Tempe, taken to hospital

TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver in Tempe was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon and sustained severe head trauma, officials say. The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Price Road and Southern Avenue. A witness told Tempe police they observed a truck driving on a flat tire and losing control before hitting the freeway wall.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Why so many school threats? Phoenix counselor says kids need boundaries

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - From a fourth grader bringing a loaded gun to Legacy School in Queen Creek last month to the on-campus fight at Central High School on Friday, and then a Surprise 11-year-old accused of threatening to do the same on Monday, we’ve seen a number of school violence scares in recent days.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Eyewitness speaks describes massive north Phoenix auto shop fire

Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter. The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday near Cave Creek and Bell roads. Three men seriously hurt in crash in northwest Phoenix. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A serious crash shut down the intersection...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy