numberfire.com
Cesar Hernandez sitting for Washington on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luis Garcia starting at second base. Garcia will bat fourth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Garcia for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt catching for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bethancourt will catch for right-hander Drew Rasmussen on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Francisco Mejia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 8.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rays' Manuel Margot batting sixth on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Margot will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Jose Siri returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Margot for 9.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Riley Adams catching for Nationals on Wednesday
Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Adams will catch for left-hander Patrick Corbin on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Israel Pineda moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adams for 5.2 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega (finger) finished for Cubs this season
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is out for the season with a fractured left finger. Ortega suffered the injury during Tuesday's game. Michael Hermosillo will replace Ortega in center field and hit seventh in Wednesday's series finale versus left-hander David Peterson and the New York Mets. Hermosillo has a $2,000...
numberfire.com
Michael Massey batting eighth for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Massey will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Nicky Lopez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Massey for 8.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Alejandro Kirk sitting for Toronto on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kirk will move to the bench on Wednesday with Danny Jansen catching for right-hander Ross Stripling. Jansen will bat sixth versus right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Rays. numberFire's models project...
numberfire.com
Boston's Rob Refsnyder batting sixth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Refsnyder will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Triston Casas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 11.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez batting fifth on Wednesday
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and the Orioles. Nelson Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll batting sixth on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. Jordan Luplow moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Carroll for 8.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier batting seventh for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Dozier will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Nate Eaton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 7.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Nick Pratto sitting for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nick Pratto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pratto will move to the bench on Wednesday with Ryan O'Hearn starting at designated hitter. O'Hearn will bat sixth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. numberFire's models project O'Hearn for...
numberfire.com
Taylor Walls batting ninth for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Walls will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. David Peralta moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Walls for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Joey Bart catching for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bart will catch for right-hander Jakob Junis on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Austin Wynns returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Nelson Cruz sitting for Nationals on Wednesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Cesar Hernandez starting in left field. Hernandez will bat fifth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 9.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas batting seventh on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thomas will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. Stone Garrett moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Thomas for 10.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Narvaez will catch for right-hander Corbin Burnes on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. Victor Caratini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 7.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon squatting Wednesday for Twins
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Leon will catch for Sonny Gray and hit ninth. Gary Sanchez will be the designated hitter and No. 6 batter. Leon has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry on Cubs' bench Wednesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus left-hander David Peterson and the New York Mets. McKinstry will concede shortstop and the leadoff position to Christopher Morel on Wednesday. Nico Hoerner (triceps) remains out for a third straight game. Morel has a...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Diaz will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
