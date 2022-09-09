Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
Notre Dame catches horrible break with season off to awful start
After losing back-to-back games to start the season, Notre Dame is heading towards a gloomier year with horrible news. Luck of the Irish? Not. After two losses, including a disaster against Marshall, Notre Dame was dealt another blow, this time by the injury bug. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman...
Gisele opens up about Tom Brady’s decision to return to Bucs this year
Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen opened up about his decision to end his retirement to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At the start of the NFL offseason, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, seemingly ending his career after 22 seasons. But in about one month, Brady retracted his retirement, announcing that he was returning for the 2022 season. During training camp, Brady took a break to take care of some personal things.
Chiefs give fans an elite throwback look for primetime vs Chargers
In honor of Arrowhead Stadium’s 50th anniversary, the Chiefs gave their fans an elite throwback look ahead of their Thursday Night bout with the Chargers. For 50 years, Arrowhead Stadium has been the site of success, loud crowds, and disappointment as the home of the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the team is giving their fans a feeling of the past.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
Around the AFC West: Week 1 Shows Broncos Still Have Issues
Let’s look around the AFC West as the Broncos show they really haven’t changed, the Chargers look tough, Raiders gonna Raider, and Chiefs dominate. Welcome to the 2022 edition of Around the AFC West where we will take a weekly look at the gauntlet that is the AFC West. All I can say is I am thrilled that football is back on my TV three days per week. Is there anything better??? I say no. So, without further ado, let’s look at our AFC West opponents and the best team on earth and see how they fared in Week 1.
FanSided
283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0