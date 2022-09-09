Let’s look around the AFC West as the Broncos show they really haven’t changed, the Chargers look tough, Raiders gonna Raider, and Chiefs dominate. Welcome to the 2022 edition of Around the AFC West where we will take a weekly look at the gauntlet that is the AFC West. All I can say is I am thrilled that football is back on my TV three days per week. Is there anything better??? I say no. So, without further ado, let’s look at our AFC West opponents and the best team on earth and see how they fared in Week 1.

