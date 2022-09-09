ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomedybureau.com

Savage (in NYC)

Savage Comedy is every Wednesday night at Logan’s Run in Park Slope. Named one of the Best Comedy Shows in Brooklyn by Vulture and Splitsider. Enjoy some of the funniest NYC comedy notables as you were meant to: for free in a Brooklyn bar basement (it has windows, it’s nice!)!
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomedybureau.com

SHIT SHOW hosted by Jordan Klepper (in NYC)

The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper hosts Brooklyn’s finest panel comedy show about the shit show we colloquially call “the news.” Comedians, late night writers, and news media personalities all dive into the maelstrom as Klepper spits out the stories that matter and some that definitely do not. The panel chews them up in a variety of games and bits and we pray for a drunken moment of levity in these chaotic times. Know more, laugh more – it’s a shit show out there.
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomedybureau.com

Let’s See, What Else? (in NYC)

HOODO HERSI (Late Night w/ Seth Meyers) MIKE LEIBOVITZ (Montreal Just for Laughs) ABBY FELDMAN (Montreal Just for Laughs) JORDAN SCOTT HUGGINS (Caroline’s)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Atsuko Okatsuka HBO Taping (in NYC) 10/11

2020 was supposed to be the year that Atsuko Okatsuka rose into being the household name she so deserves. All this time and several global catastrophes later, Atsuko is back on track with taping her very first HBO comedy special next month. Taking over the uber-hip venue Elsewhere in Brooklyn...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
thecomedybureau.com

CO-PAY WITH APRIL BODY: A COMEDY SHOW WITH A BIT OF MALPRACTICE (in NYC)

Laughter is the best medicine, so my fellow comediennes will give you a dose of laughs, while discussing a range of health issues that impact women on Co-Pay with April Body. Stick around for “Malpractice Live ” where April will probably give you a misdiagnosis for your co-pay but don’t worry we accept all forms of payment especially likes, social media follows, and bring your friends to the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy