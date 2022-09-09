The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper hosts Brooklyn’s finest panel comedy show about the shit show we colloquially call “the news.” Comedians, late night writers, and news media personalities all dive into the maelstrom as Klepper spits out the stories that matter and some that definitely do not. The panel chews them up in a variety of games and bits and we pray for a drunken moment of levity in these chaotic times. Know more, laugh more – it’s a shit show out there.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO