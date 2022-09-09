Central High School on lockdown as police investigate; no reports of injuries

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
One person detained at Betty Fairfax High School, lockdown lifted
One person has been detained and Betty Fairfax High School is on lockdown as police investigate a suspicious backpack. Police are currently evacuating the school.
Man shot, taken to hospital after shooting near 16th and Fillmore streets
Phoenix police say a man was taken to a local hospital after a shooting near 16th and Fillmore streets.
Betty Fairfax High School in Laveen locked down due to suspicious backpack
PHOENIX — Betty Fairfax High School in Laveen was locked down Tuesday afternoon due to a suspicious backpack, school officials said. Phoenix Union High School District said all students were safe at the high school near 59th and South Mountain avenues around 3:15 p.m. Officials were in the process...
One person shot, taken to a hospital after road-rage incident in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ — One person has been taken to a hospital after a road-rage incident led to a shooting in Glendale. Just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located...
11-year-old Surprise student arrested for threatening to bring a gun to school and kill others, police say
SURPRISE, Ariz. - An 11-year-old student in Surprise was arrested after he told another student he was going to bring a gun to school and kill others, the police department said. The incident happened on the morning of Monday, Sept. 12 at Paradise Honors Middle School, says Sgt. Tommy Hale.
2 men in critical condition, another hospitalized in west Phoenix rollover crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition and another was taken to the hospital after a serious wreck in northwest Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters arrived to find a two-car crash and found three people with serious injuries. Video from the scene showed one pick-up truck with extensive front-end damage and multiple fire crews on scene with traffic being diverted away from the intersection.
Missing Mesa woman with health problems found after Silver Alert issued
PHOENIX – A Mesa woman who was the subject of an overnight Silver Alert has been found safe, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said Alma Morell, 76, was located Wednesday morning. She had last been seen near University Drive and Gilbert Road on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., when she left home to run an errand.
Report: Gunman involved in shootout with police had been affected by recent events
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A police incident report that’s over 300 pages long details the night two people were shot and killed and two officers were hurt last month, and what the shooter’s parents say might have led up to the tragic event. On Sunday, Aug. 28,...
Parents, students express concerns after Central High shooting scare
Students and parents are voicing their concerns to school leaders after a shooting scare Friday at Central High School in Phoenix.
Shooting scare puts Central High School in Phoenix on lockdown, 3 students detained
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — No one was hurt but three students are detained after Central High School in Phoenix was put on lockdown due to a report of a shooting on Friday afternoon. According to Phoenix Union High School District, it started just after 12 p.m. when a fight between two students led to more “disruptions” at the campus on Central Avenue between Camelback and Indian School roads. “Rumors of a firearm and even shots fired” led to the school being placed on lockdown, officials said. Police said there were “possible popping sounds nearby.”
Police searching for people who used Cox equipment for target practice in 2017-18
This article originally appeared Feb. 26, 2018. Target shooters in the far West Valley may not realize the kind of danger they’re creating by taking pot shots at utility boxes and lines. Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said the vandalism is happening in the desert south of Interstate 10...
Man arrested for weekend hit and run in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 44-year-old man is in custody for a hit and run incident Sunday afternoon in Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened around 3:40 PM in the 200 block of West Romeo B. Garrett. When officers arrived, they found a man laying in the grass near...
Two dead in Avondale after shooting, police say
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and woman in Avondale have died after they were found shot Sunday afternoon. Avondale Police were called after a reported shooting around 3 p.m. in the area of N. Central Avenue and E. Madden Drive. When officers got to the scene, they discovered a man and woman with gunshot wounds. They died at the scene. Investigators say they have located and arrested a suspect.
DUI driver ran red light, killing 19-year-old in crash, Goodyear police say
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the driver that killed a motorcyclist in a crash Tuesday morning in Goodyear was under the influence of drugs. Goodyear police officers say 40-year-old Christopher Clark ran a red light, hitting a motorcyclist and another car near Interstate 10 and Pebble Creek Parkway around 1:50 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found 19-year-old Carson Smith unresponsive. He was taken to hospital where he later died. The condition of the second driver is unknown.
City of Phoenix refusing to release ASU report into police protest response
That is the question lawyers, academics and ABC15 reporters all want to know after the City repeatedly declined to release a review into the Phoenix Police Department protest response.
Sisters remember their brother that was killed in Phoenix shooting
On Monday, Nieder went home with a new ReWalk Robotics exoskeleton, allowing him to stand and walk on his own. Wedding photographer says items missing after using valet service at Arizona Biltmore. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Wedding photographer Ethan Beazley says it appeared someone rummaged through his car after...
One dead, one injured after a shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon. It happened north of Bell Road and 19th Ave just after 4 p.m. According to the Phoenix Police, two men were in an argument in the parking lot of the strip mall when one of the men fired a gun hitting the other man and a woman who just happened to be in the area. Police say the shooter left on foot from the parking lot before their officers got to the scene. Police say the man died at the scene, he was 18 years old. Phoenix Fire crews took the woman to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Multiple people injured after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix
Man armed with samurai sword dies after being shot by police in west Phoenix. A man armed with a samurai sword was shot by Phoenix police outside of the Cactus Park precinct near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road Saturday afternoon. An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a...
An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix
Man armed with samurai sword dies after being shot by police in west Phoenix. A man armed with a samurai sword was shot by Phoenix police outside of the Cactus Park precinct near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road Saturday afternoon. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The shooting happened at 39th...
Former manager shares concerns about Phoenix group home following deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a shooting left an 18-year-old dead at a Phoenix group home last week, a former manager says problems have plagued the facility long before the incident. The shooting happened on Sept. 1 at North Star, a group home near 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road.
