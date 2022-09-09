ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Daily News

Former NYPD officer strangles 74-year-old mother to death in their Staten Island home, cops say

A former NYPD officer strangled her 74-year-old mother to death in their Staten Island home, according to police. Neighbors were reeling Wednesday from the violent demise of Sherylyn Bailey, after her daughter had been charged Tuesday with murder and strangulation in the homicide. “We’re just in shock,” said one neighbor. “I’m so upset by it. I just feel terrible that someone could do that to ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
NBC New York

NYC Would-Be Robber Dies After Victims Fend Off Armed Advances: Cops

Police say an armed face-off on Staten Island resulted in a man's death after the two victims he approached late at night fought back against his robbery attempt. The 33-year-old alleged robbery suspect had approached two men, walking around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place, and pulled out a firearm, police said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Two Youths Charged in Murder of Snyder H.S. Student Will be Tried as Adults

The prosecution of two juveniles charged in the death of a 16-year-old Snyder High School student has been moved to Superior Court where they will be tried as adults. On Friday, the cases of Juan Crawford, 18, and Leo Barker, 17, both of Jersey City, were “waived up” to the Law Division of the Superior Court. They have both been implicated in the December 2021 shooting death of Pedro Rodriguez at “O’Lala Empanadas” at 600 Communipaw Avenue and are facing charges of Murder and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Staten Island’s Eltingville section

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a gunpoint robbery in progress at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place just before 2 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
