NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
amny.com
Staten Island woman charged with stranguling mother to death in shared home
A woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her mother to death in their Staten Island home. Authorities say that at 11:59 a.m. on Sept. 10, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious woman inside 43 Ramapo Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 74-year-old Sherylyn Bailey unconscious in the home.
Woman accused of choking mother to death inside Staten Island home: NYPD
HUGUENOT, Staten Island (PIX11) — A woman was accused of choking her mother to death inside their home in Staten Island on Sunday, police said Wednesday. Officers found Sherylyn Bailey, 74, unconscious inside her home on Ramapo Avenue near Woodrow Road at around 12 a.m., according to authorities. EMS responded to the scene and pronounced […]
Former NYPD officer strangles 74-year-old mother to death in their Staten Island home, cops say
A former NYPD officer strangled her 74-year-old mother to death in their Staten Island home, according to police. Neighbors were reeling Wednesday from the violent demise of Sherylyn Bailey, after her daughter had been charged Tuesday with murder and strangulation in the homicide. “We’re just in shock,” said one neighbor. “I’m so upset by it. I just feel terrible that someone could do that to ...
He came from Brooklyn to sell cocaine on Staten Island, say cops. Now, he faces heavy drug charges.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Brooklyn man traveled multiple times over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge onto Staten Island this year to peddle cocaine, prosecutors allege. And those trans-borough journeys could lead to a long trip upstate for Richard Barrett.
D.A. vows to ‘evaluate all facts’ in Staten Island robbery case where suspect died
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon vowed to work closely with law enforcement to evaluate evidence surrounding an Eltingville armed robbery that ended with the would-be robber dying. Thirty-three year old Robert Compton of Annadale, who served a stint in state prison and had more than...
Heartless attack outside S.I. Ferry terminal: Man, 40, bashed victim, 78, with cane, say cops
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 40-year-old Brooklyn man smashed a 78-year-old victim so hard with a cane outside the St. George Ferry Terminal two months ago that the cane snapped, prosecutors allege. Vladimir Jospeh, of the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, faces first-degree robbery and other charges stemming from...
Cops: Dispute between Staten Island neighbors leads to arrest of woman, 56, with gun
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A disagreement between neighbors led to the arrest of a 56-year-old woman with a gun in New Brighton, police allege. Kikiana Lloyd was arrested on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. in the vicinity of her home on Benziger Avenue, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Cops: Boy, 15, arrested with loaded gun on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested with a loaded gun in New Brighton on Saturday night, police say. The firearm, a 9 mm Taurus, was confiscated from the suspect in the vicinity of Benziger and Westervelt avenues shortly before 9 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Cops seek tips in alleged violent robbery on MTA bus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a man sought for questioning in connection with the alleged violent robbery of a boy on a MTA bus in Stapleton. A 16-year-old boy was seated on board a S78 bus stopped on Aug. 30...
NBC New York
NYPD: Man, 19, reported missing from Mariners Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who has been reported missing from Mariners Harbor. Christopher Basile, 19, was seen on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. at his home in the vicinity of Heather Court and Wilcox Street, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
jcitytimes.com
Two Youths Charged in Murder of Snyder H.S. Student Will be Tried as Adults
The prosecution of two juveniles charged in the death of a 16-year-old Snyder High School student has been moved to Superior Court where they will be tried as adults. On Friday, the cases of Juan Crawford, 18, and Leo Barker, 17, both of Jersey City, were “waived up” to the Law Division of the Superior Court. They have both been implicated in the December 2021 shooting death of Pedro Rodriguez at “O’Lala Empanadas” at 600 Communipaw Avenue and are facing charges of Murder and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.
After last-minute conversation in their holding cells, 2 cop pleas in fatal shooting of boxer on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After speaking to their lawyers and to each other in courthouse holding cells on Monday, the two defendants charged in the fatal shooting of a former boxer at a Clifton barbecue two years ago resolved the case by accepting plea offers on the eve of jury selection.
NBC New York
3 Young Kids in Coney Island Tragedy Drowned, Deaths Ruled Homicide: NYC Medical Examiner
New York City's medical examiner has determined the cause and manner of death of the three young children who died after being found unconscious on a beach in Brooklyn a day ago, while their mother, whom relatives had said may have hurt them, remains hospitalized. According to a spokesperson for...
NBC New York
Armed NYC Subway Robber Dies in Track Leap, 3 Teenagers in Custody: Cops
One of four people involved in an armed robbery on a Bronx subway early Tuesday after jumping between train cars onto the roadbed and coming into contact with the third rail, two NYPD officials said. The group committed a robbery at gunpoint on a northbound 2 train at 174th Street...
Construction worker shot 4 times, killed in Brooklyn
Based on the nature of the shooting, detectives are operating under the assumption he was targeted. They are looking through the victim's background, but at this point, they do not have any obvious motive.
NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Staten Island’s Eltingville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a gunpoint robbery in progress at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place just before 2 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
BMW driver who seriously injured man during Brooklyn hit-and-run sought
The NYPD is looking to identify the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian at a Brooklyn intersection last month, authorities said.
Comments / 2