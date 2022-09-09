Morris County Man Assaulted Victim At Local Business, Police Say

Denville Police Photo Credit: Denville Police via Facebook

A Morris County man was charged after assaulting a victim at a local business, authorities said.

Martin Aguilar, 28, is accused of assaulting the victim at a business in Denville on Tuesday, Aug. 30, township police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 9.

Aguilar, of Denville, was charged with simple assault and scheduled to appear in Denville Township Municipal Court.

