Shane Warne’s eldest daughter has spoken out against plans to dramatise her father’s life in a two-part miniseries, calling Channel Nine “beyond disrespectful”. In a story posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Brooke Warne, 25, targeted the network, saying: “Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family? Who did so much for Channel 9 and now you want to dramatise his life and our families (sic) life 6 months after he has passed away? You are beyond disrespectful.”

