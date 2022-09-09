ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah Winfrey slammed for defending Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Oprah Winfrey is facing some criticism after suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could make peace with the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. "Well, this is what I think. I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer — and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking," Winfrey told Extra at the Toronto Film Festival.
Inside Prince Harry, Prince William's royal reunion: Behind the scenes of dramatic appearance with their wives

Prince Harry and Prince William shocked the world when they appeared together with their wives for the first time since 2020. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, sometimes referred to as the "Fab Four," made their way outside of Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of her death on Sept. 8.
Shane Warne TV miniseries ‘beyond disrespectful’, daughter says

Shane Warne’s eldest daughter has spoken out against plans to dramatise her father’s life in a two-part miniseries, calling Channel Nine “beyond disrespectful”. In a story posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Brooke Warne, 25, targeted the network, saying: “Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family? Who did so much for Channel 9 and now you want to dramatise his life and our families (sic) life 6 months after he has passed away? You are beyond disrespectful.”
