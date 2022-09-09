ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia's GOP attorney general sets up 'election integrity unit.' Critics call it intimidation

By David Jackson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOZM9_0hp3GGjJ00
Jason Miyares, Republican candidate for state attorney general, on Nov. 2, 2021, in Virginia Beach, Va. Mike Caudill/The Virginian-Pilot via AP

WASHINGTON – Virginia's Republican attorney general announced Friday he has created an "election integrity unit," an apparent follow-up to Donald Trump's unproven claims of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential balloting.

The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said the new unit of more than 20 attorneys, investigators, and paralegals "will provide legal advice to the Department of Elections" and "investigate and prosecute violations of Virginia election law."

“I pledged during the 2021 campaign to work to increase transparency and strengthen confidence in our state elections," Miyares said in a statement. "It should be easy to vote, and hard to cheat."

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also promoted "election integrity" during his successful campaign for his job in 2021.

Trump and other Republicans have never proven that widespread voter fraud took place during his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden. Trump's efforts to overturn the results in key states – leading to the attempted insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 – are the subject of investigations by a special congressional committee and grand juries in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.

Atlanta investigation: Giuliani appeared for 6 hours before Georgia grand jury; Trump attorney is target in inquiry

False claims: Fact check: How we know the 2020 election results were legitimate, not 'rigged' as Donald Trump claims

A number of legal officials, judges, and lawmakers , including some Republicans, have said that Trump's false claims about voter fraud are intended to undermine confidence in the political system.

Other states run by Republicans, including Florida and Texas, have vowed to increase policing of election laws, tactics that opponents said are being used to intimidate and discourage Democratic voters.

Michael McDonald, a political science professor at the University of Florida who specializes in American elections, responded to creation of the Virginia election unit by tweeting that this is "where conservatism is today: wasting taxpayer money on non-existent problems."

McDonald added that "undoubtedly whatever vote fraud will be 'found' will target communities of color and Democrats, while Republicans are ignored."

He and other critics also cited news reports that, in 2021, Youngkin's 17-year-old son tried to cast a ballot even though he was not old enough to vote.

"Where do I go to report this vote fraud?" McDonald tweeted.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Virginia's GOP attorney general sets up 'election integrity unit.' Critics call it intimidation

Comments / 104

Jack
4d ago

This is the lengths that the Retardicans will go to stay in power. Not a single word about any wrong doing in the election in the state of Virginia, yet we manufacture one. Thanks for putting these clowns in office. Where is my grocery store tax cut, where in my rebate check anc the list goes on. Retardicans promise just to get elected.

Reply(15)
15
Jackie21
4d ago

As a Virginian, I'm sick of this AG already, now us minorities here are not gonna tolerate that Trump krapt pertaining to voting. Now he need to do his real job and stop pushing his personal cult Trump agenda especially when we still have 2 Democratic Senators and with mid terms coming it seems like he's preparing to set up fraud claims if Republicans don't win big in this area. Big mistake

Reply(1)
6
Michelle Green
4d ago

but will he prosecute Younkins son for trying to vote not once but twice when he was not eligible?

Reply(1)
17
Related
The Hill

Virginia county votes to rename highways named after Confederate leaders

The board of supervisors in Virginia’s Fairfax County has voted to rename two highways named after Confederate leaders. The county board voted 9-1 on Tuesday to recommend calling Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway in the Washington, D.C., suburbs by their federal highway numbers — Route 29 and Route 50, respectively. Supervisor Pat Herrity, the group’s…
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Virginia Elections
wvtf.org

Misinformation top concern for local registrars heading into election season

Virginia’s Attorney General recently announced the formation of an Election Integrity Unit. A group, the AG’s office says, that will provide legal advice to the Department of Elections and investigate violations of state elections law. A couple local election officials say their priority leading into Election Day, though,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Security approved for Luria in Norfolk after threats

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria will receive additional security from Norfolk law enforcement after recent threats. Norfolk City Council voted Tuesday night to accept $68,000 in funding from the U.S. Capitol Police that will allow the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to pay deputies to work as independent security contractors for Luria (D-2nd District).
NORFOLK, VA
Fox News

Virginia AG aims to tackle voter fraud by creating 'Election Integrity Unit'

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the formation of a new "Election Integrity Unit" aimed at increasing confidence in the state's elections. "I pledged during the 2021 campaign to work to increase transparency and strengthen confidence in our state elections. It should be easy to vote, and hard to cheat. The Election Integrity Unit will work to help to restore confidence in our democratic process in the Commonwealth," Miyares, a Republican, said of the move in a press release Friday.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Mcdonald
Person
Donald Trump
wvtf.org

Virginia is required to follow California EV standard, dealers prepare for electric future

For many car buyers, finding an electric vehicle can be difficult. But a new Virginia law is about to dramatically transform the landscape of automobile sales. Don't California my Virginia. That's the bumper sticker slogan for people opposed to the new mandate of a California board that now applies here in Virginia – a requirement that all new automobiles delivered to Virginia will be electric by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Attorney General#State Elections#Election State#Conservatism#Election Fraud#Gop#Republicans
Virginia Mercury

Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies

Two years after a law passed the General Assembly requiring Virginia school districts to adopt policies for transgender and nonbinary students, few have opted to embrace model policies developed by the state. In 2020, school boards were required by legislation to adopt policies similar to or more comprehensive than models developed by the Virginia Department […] The post Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Charlotte Stories

Voting Begins in North Carolina For the 2022 General Election

Voting season officially kicked off this past weekend in North Carolina, as the first batch of absentee ballots were mailed out to nearly 53,000 NC voters for the 2022 midterm elections. The official election day less than 60 days away (Nov. 8th), North Carolina absentee voters will now have the...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WHSV

Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Midlothian woman sentenced for attempting to steal $1.8 million in COVID relief funds from federal government

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that a Midlothian woman has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for taking part in schemes to defraud the federal government out of $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
RICHMOND, VA
The Roanoke Star

Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election

Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

598K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy