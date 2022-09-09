ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefly Aerospace set to launch second rocket

By Esther Lo
KSBY News
 5 days ago
Firefly Aerospace is set to launch their Firefly Alpha Rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base for the second time Sunday.

The launch would come a bit over a year after the first launch. The rocket exploded about 2 minutes and 30 seconds after launching.

The explosion caused parts of the Alpha rocket to land in communities surrounding the base, including in peoples’ yards in Orcutt.

Firefly reported the rocket had experienced an anomaly during the first stage ascent.

No major injuries were reported.

Firefly crews said the launch window would open at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

#Rocket#Firefly Alpha
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
KSBY News

KSBY News

