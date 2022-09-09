Firefly Aerospace set to launch second rocket

Firefly Aerospace is set to launch their Firefly Alpha Rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base for the second time Sunday.

The launch would come a bit over a year after the first launch. The rocket exploded about 2 minutes and 30 seconds after launching.

The explosion caused parts of the Alpha rocket to land in communities surrounding the base, including in peoples’ yards in Orcutt.

Firefly reported the rocket had experienced an anomaly during the first stage ascent.

No major injuries were reported.

Firefly crews said the launch window would open at 3 p.m. on Sunday.