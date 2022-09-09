ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

After abortion vote, SC Senate looks to House, Jan. session

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hp3GAQx00

Nearly three months after the Supreme Court opened the door for a new abortion law, the South Carolina Senate sent a bill revising the state's previous six-week ban back to the House, where legislators passed a much more restrictive proposal.

It comes after the Senate rejected a total abortion ban that would not have made exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

House Republican lawmakers must now decide whether an altered ban at cardiac activity — which one senator said should lift the state Supreme Court's temporary injunction — was worth their summer return. Regardless, the upper chamber's party leaders are looking ahead to January's regular session, where they have suggested the host of other issues around healthcare and children's welfare raised this summer will arise.

The Senate changed the currently blocked six-week ban by cutting the period during which pregnancies resulting from rape or incest may be aborted from 20 weeks to about 12 weeks. The new bill would also require that police receive the aborted fetus' collected DNA. It also includes exceptions for the life and health of the mother, and fatal fetal anomaly approved by two doctors.

Rep. John McCravy, who chaired the House committee tasked with drafting the ban, blasted the new proposal in a Friday statement. The Senate's “pro-life majority,” he said, should stand against the “Beaufort Bully," referring to Republican Sen. Tom Davis, who successfully filibustered a ban on almost all abortions.

“This amended version does not advance the cause of life in SC and I cannot concur with a bill that does nothing,” McCravy said. “We were not called back to pass a bill we already have—we were called to re-write the laws of our state after the Dobbs decision.”

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey told reporters Thursday evening he hopes the House understands the Senate lacked the votes for a “more aggressive” proposal and passes the upper chamber’s bill. While the outcome was not ideal to him, he said it’s unlikely the body votes on another abortion ban this winter.

“I don’t know that there’s education in the second kick of the mule,” Massey said. “It’s pretty clear to me where the votes are. And I don’t want to try some futile effort if you don’t have the votes to do it.”

Massey said recent laws giving paid family leave to state employees and removing the need for a prescription to access birth control are “a step in the right direction.” But he added that the legislature has more work ahead to support women. Massey specifically said adoption should be less costly.

At a news conference last week, Republican Sen. Richard Cash said legislators are working on “making adoption easier, faster, more economical.” Palmetto Family Council President Dave Wilson said the Christian, conservative non-profit would work with lawmakers to “create an expressway for those adoptions.”

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto agreed that the debate highlighted shortcomings in the state's current laws around women's and children's health. He said elected officials this January should bolster insurance coverage, expand access to contraceptives and improve “age-specific” sex education.

Amanda McDougald Scott is a policy researcher and early childhood advocate who protested against the abortion bans at the state house this week. On Wednesday, Scott warned that childcare is “crumbling” and badly needs more funding.

“Providing the money for the infrastructure for childcare in general would be a great first step,” she said. "It can’t just be grants or bandaids. It has to be real, sustained support.”

But one of the three Republican women in the upper chamber threw cold water on the likelihood that these conversations will be backed up with action.

Republican Sen. Katrina Shealy said Wednesday that her colleagues had failed to support her legislation around improving foster care, preventing sex trafficking and giving free school meals.

“You want children raising children who will most likely suffer domestic violence and live in poverty," Shealy said in a Senate floor speech. “But you don’t care because you’ve done your job. And you will forget about them once they are born.”

———

Associated Press writer Jeffrey Collins contributed to this report.

———

James Pollard is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion

Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hutto
Person
Katrina Shealy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#Sc Senate#House#The Supreme Court#The South Carolina Senate#Republican#Supreme Court
The Associated Press

2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
AOL Corp

Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
VERMONT STATE
Salon

“Why did the agency wait two days?”: Secret Service withheld Pelosi threat until after Jan. 6 riot

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid heightened scrutiny of the U.S. Secret Service over missing text messages related to the January 6, 2021 attack, an independent watchdog revealed Wednesday that the agency waited until after the insurrection to notify Capitol Police of a threat against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma GOP candidate calls killing gay people ‘totally just’

A GOP candidate for the Oklahoma state house is under fire over his resurfaced remarks justifying the murder of gay people. Scott Esk was campaigning for a different seat in 2013 when he said that according to the Bible, Christians would be “totally in the right” to kill gay people in a Facebook comment thread.The comments gained renewed attention as Mr Esk’s prepares to take on fellow Republican Gloria Banister in a run-off primary election for Oklahoma’s 87th House District on Tuesday. Pressed about the remarks ahead of this week’s election, Mr Esk appeared to double down by calling...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

826K+
Followers
177K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy