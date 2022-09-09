Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Roads Mowing Reminder
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – All grass and weeds along Barnes County roads must be mowed on or before October 1 st , 2022, by the landowner or operator-as required by the North Dakota Century Code 63-05-02. Mowing along the slope and ditch bottom must have a maximum stubble height of 4 inches. The width of cut shall be as such that no weeds or grasses will extend higher than the shoulder of the road.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Take 1st at UJ Fall Invite
The University of Jamestown women’s golf team captured first place at the UJ Fall Invite, which concluded Tuesday at Jamestown Country Club. Thirty-six holes were played on Monday with the final eighteen on Tuesday. The UJ Orange team of Kyra Vogel (SO/Jamestown, N.D.), Faith Justesen (JR/Hawley, Minn.), Teagan Fee...
Minnesota man killed in head-on collision in Grand Forks county
GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Minnesota man is dead after a 20-year-old driver, also from Minnesota, crossed the centerline on 6th Avenue NE approximately 6 miles east of Thompson and struck the 42-year-old head-on early Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old driver was headed east […]
kvrr.com
Former School Burns In Nash, North Dakota
NASH, N.D. (KFGO) — Fire departments from three communities battled a fire Sunday at the former school in Nash, North Dakota, 8 miles north of Grafton. Fire departments from Grafton, Hoople, and St. Thomas responded to the fire, reported around 12:30 a.m. Firefighters were on the scene for more...
newsdakota.com
Brothers III / Dakota Silver Wins North Dakota State Softball Championship
Back Row (L-R): Leonard Kjelland, Stacie Fettig, Brian Fike, Brady Anderson, Matt Lyter, Rylee Perez, Jordyn Heck, Kara Anderson, Ryan Sand. Grand Forks, ND (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – Brothers III/Dakota Silver of Valley City won the 2022 state co-ed softball championship in Grand Forks this past weekend. The team went 4-0 in the tournament including victories over teams from Fargo and Grand Forks.
newsdakota.com
Sorensen Hired As Superintendent of ND School For Deaf
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced Monday that she has hired Donna Sorensen as the new superintendent of North Dakota’s School for the Deaf/Resource Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Sorensen began work at the Devils Lake school earlier...
KFYR-TV
Rabid raccoon at the Maddock Bar last Tuesday
MADDOCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It sounds like the beginning of a joke, but health experts say it’s very serious. They say someone brought a rabid raccoon into the Maddock Bar on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Anyone who may have been bitten or came in contact with the animal’s saliva should...
kfgo.com
2022 Fall North Dakota #hunting update
Hard to believe North Dakota’s hunting seasons opened more than a month ago with the early Canada goose season on Aug. 15. Other hunting openers have followed and more to come, and every hunter should know the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Private Land Open To Sportsmen Guide for 2022 is available online on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. In addition, the free printed PLOTS Guide is available at most license vendors and other locations throughout the state.
newsdakota.com
GPHA Hopes Housing Study Inspires Area Growth
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A recent housing study conducted by Maxfield Research, Inc. provides the first steps towards population growth in South Central North Dakota. The study, which was spurred on by the South Central Dakota Regional Council (SCDRC), looked at housing and other factors in a nine-county region...
KFYR-TV
Farmtok TikTok creator gains a following in Rolla, North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After Tim Mickelson’s kids joined TikTok, he decided to also give the platform a go. What he didn’t realize was with just one quick download, he would gain upwards of 10,000 followers. Tim Mickelson and a friend wondered what it would be like to...
newsdakota.com
Pattie Rae Kapaun
Pattie Rae Kapaun, age 63, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born May 29, 1959, in Valley City, North Dakota to Sanford and Donna (Johnson) Sivertson. Pattie grew up in Kathryn, ND and graduated from Kathryn High School in 1977. She was married...
With new Native voter district, reservation community health champ aims for North Dakota Legislature
Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation citizen Lisa Finley Deville could win the first seat ever created for a new state legislative voting district on the Fort Berthold Reservation. That marker matches yet another milestone. Early voting for North Dakota’s Nov. 8 general election begins in September clearing a path to the polls for voters.
newsdakota.com
Special Assessment Public Hearing Sept. 14th at 5:30pm
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Special Assessment Public Hearing will be held Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Beginning at 5:30 P.M. in the Valley City Hall Commission Chambers. Special Assessment Commission members include Jim Knutson, Paul Dahlberg, and Jeremy Wiebe. The Public Hearing will focus on the following agenda...
A Warning to Hunters in Eastern Montana, Especially Outsiders
Local law enforcement in at least one Eastern Montana county is pushing out an important warning to hunters. Here's what Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle shared on Facebook recently:. Considering within the last 24 hours, we've had multiple hunter issues including lost hunters and overdue hunters because they didn't know...
newsdakota.com
NDFB Successful in Court Case Against Township Overreach
(NDFB.org) Bismarck, ND – North Dakota Farm Bureau has a long history of successfully fighting for the rights of North Dakota’s agricultural community. NDFB added another win to its resume in July, when it successfully challenged the validity of local township ordinances as yet another example of regulatory over-step.
KELOLAND TV
North Dakota’s abortion ban could impact South Dakotans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the two months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion access across the country has changed drastically. In South Dakota, access to abortion was immediately banned but across the border, North Dakota has been in limbo when it comes to abortion care.
In ND – Another Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closed For Good
The whole thing is just sad, restaurants that we all have come to enjoy in the past, seemingly all of a sudden post that haunted message - the apologies to the business's customers are always sincere. Some places will indulge more information on why they chose to close their doors for good. Here in Bismarck, we just had a very popular place say "Goodbye" to us recently, Whether it is a new restaurant or a business, it is always a risk when you are just starting out. Johnny Carino's first opened their doors in Fargo almost 20 years ago, and now suddenly they are closed - permanently.
newscenter1.tv
Burgum unveils plan for North Dakota’s child care ‘crisis’
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota would spend up to $80 million in state savings over the next two years to address child care in the state, under a proposal pitched Tuesday by Gov. Doug Burgum. The GOP-led Legislature meets again in January and will consider the plan that...
Poll: Large number of North Dakota voters back term limits amendment
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A poll conducted on behalf of supporters of term limits for state lawmakers and the governor suggests a large majority of those surveyed favor such limits. According to the poll, 81 percent of likely North Dakota voters questioned back 8-year term limits as proposed in a controversial initiated measure that will […]
Warning issued about potential rabies exposure
Rabid wildlife can transmit rabies to unvaccinated cats, dogs, and farm animals, which then pose a threat to people.
