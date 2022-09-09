Read full article on original website
Suspect on the run after Gentilly shooting: NOPD
Investigations revealed the shooting happened after an alleged argument with another man.
WDSU
Man carjacked in Central Business District, reports that NOPD never showed
NEW ORLEANS — Henrik Vanderwall owns a recycling pick-up business, which he uses to provide for his family. Just three days ago, when he went to pick up a trash bin, things took a sudden turn for the worse. Vanderwall got out of his truck and walked to the...
A strange carjacking case
NOPD is working an unusual carjacking. Tuesday night at the corner of Marigny and North Claiborne Avenue. According to the department a man rushed a car, pulled the victim from the car and stole her car keys and fled the scene.
Student abducted after getting off school bus in St. Roch, NOPD says
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a kidnapping after a student told detectives he was grabbed after getting off a school bus on Monday (Sept. 12) afternoon.
WDSU
New Orleans minor tells police he was kidnapped after exiting school bus
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a report of a kidnapping that happened Monday afternoon. According to NOPD, a boy reported to police that he got off the school bus at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Rocheblave Avenue when he was grabbed and placed into a van.
WDSU
Metairie homeowner catches car burglary on surveillance video
METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie homeowner is shocked at what he caught on his surveillance camera in his quiet neighborhood. Perry Burke said his truck was broken into on Academy Drive. He said when he went to his truck Wednesday morning he found papers thrown around in his front...
Man and woman shot dead in Treme
Cops are looking for killer who gunned down a man and woman in New Orleans. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a double shooting that left an unknown female dead and an unknown male dead,”
N.O. East school off lockdown after suspicious person reported in area
" Yes, we are good. We were on lockdown shortly because of a concern about a possible weapon on campus but all is safe and no issues."
WDSU
JPSO deputy injured in chase in Marrero, teens arrested
WESTWEGO, La. — A Jefferson Parish deputy was injured Tuesday morning after a chase that ended in a crash in Marrero. The chase happened on Barataria and LaPalco. According Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the chase started with a motorcycle deputy who spotted a stolen car with a stolen license plate out of New Orleans.
NOLA.com
To 'save the city' NOPD advisers suggested massive shift of detectives to patrol duty
After a 10-day tour of New Orleans last month to gauge the state of the city's beleaguered police force, consultants hired by a private foundation recommended a major redeployment of 212 officers from detective and specialty squads to patrol duty. If adopted, the consultants' plan for the New Orleans Police...
WDSU
NOPD's new consultant releases recommendations for police staffing issues
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department's new consultant has released his recommendations for revamping the department. NYPD's Fausto Picardo was brought on as a consultant to help restructure the NOPD amid an officer shortage. Documents obtained by WDSU Investigates show some of his recommendations are far-reaching. Picardo...
NOLA.com
Woman shot after showing gun during scuffle over parking spot in Harvey: JPSO
A Harvey woman angered after she found another vehicle parked in her spot at a Harvey apartment building was shot during a struggle over a gun that authorities say she pulled during the encounter. Wildricka Ellis, 27, was arrested Tuesday and booked with aggravated assault after being treated for a...
fox8live.com
2 killed, 1 injured in Hayne Boulevard crash, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people died and a third was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) in New Orleans East, police said. The fatal wreck occurred around 5:53 p.m. at Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court, the NOPD said. Police said a male driving an SUV north...
NOPD: Shooting at I-10 and Chef
“The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email. A man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
WDSU
Officers in tactical gear searching Broadmoor area
NEW ORLEANS — A heavy police presence is underway in the Broadmoor area of New Orleans. Officers in tactical gear and New Orleans police are searching the area with a canine. It is unclear at this time who they are looking for. NOPD has closed South White Street near...
WDSU
NOPD searches for attempted murder suspect that is considered armed and dangerous
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of shooting a victim multiple times in the French Quarter on Aug. 21. According to police, the wanted suspect is being accused of shooting a victim multiple times at Bienville and North Rampart Street.
JPSO chase ends with car crash, several injuries for 2nd straight day
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Police arrested three teenagers after they crashed a stolen car following a police chase, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. Lopinto said the three teenagers, ages 15, 16 and 17, were driving a car stolen from New Orleans with a license plate stolen from Jefferson Parish.
NOLA.com
Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner
A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
WDSU
New Orleans East crash kills 2, injures 1
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic accident that left two dead and one injured on Tuesday evening in New Orleans East. The crash happened at the intersection of Haynes Boulevard and Edgelake Court. NOPD reported that around 5:45 p.m. officers arrived to the scene and...
WDSU
NOPD: Man, woman found shot to death in Tremé
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that killed two men in the Tremé neighborhood on Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street. NOPD said officers were called for a wellness check request. When they arrived, they...
