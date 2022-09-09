ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-AMFM

A strange carjacking case

NOPD is working an unusual carjacking. Tuesday night at the corner of Marigny and North Claiborne Avenue. According to the department a man rushed a car, pulled the victim from the car and stole her car keys and fled the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
Jefferson Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

New Orleans minor tells police he was kidnapped after exiting school bus

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a report of a kidnapping that happened Monday afternoon. According to NOPD, a boy reported to police that he got off the school bus at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Rocheblave Avenue when he was grabbed and placed into a van.
WDSU

Metairie homeowner catches car burglary on surveillance video

METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie homeowner is shocked at what he caught on his surveillance camera in his quiet neighborhood. Perry Burke said his truck was broken into on Academy Drive. He said when he went to his truck Wednesday morning he found papers thrown around in his front...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man and woman shot dead in Treme

Cops are looking for killer who gunned down a man and woman in New Orleans. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a double shooting that left an unknown female dead and an unknown male dead,”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police#Drive Thru#Old Spanish#Nopd
WDSU

JPSO deputy injured in chase in Marrero, teens arrested

WESTWEGO, La. — A Jefferson Parish deputy was injured Tuesday morning after a chase that ended in a crash in Marrero. The chase happened on Barataria and LaPalco. According Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the chase started with a motorcycle deputy who spotted a stolen car with a stolen license plate out of New Orleans.
WDSU

NOPD's new consultant releases recommendations for police staffing issues

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department's new consultant has released his recommendations for revamping the department. NYPD's Fausto Picardo was brought on as a consultant to help restructure the NOPD amid an officer shortage. Documents obtained by WDSU Investigates show some of his recommendations are far-reaching. Picardo...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman shot after showing gun during scuffle over parking spot in Harvey: JPSO

A Harvey woman angered after she found another vehicle parked in her spot at a Harvey apartment building was shot during a struggle over a gun that authorities say she pulled during the encounter. Wildricka Ellis, 27, was arrested Tuesday and booked with aggravated assault after being treated for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox8live.com

2 killed, 1 injured in Hayne Boulevard crash, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people died and a third was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) in New Orleans East, police said. The fatal wreck occurred around 5:53 p.m. at Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court, the NOPD said. Police said a male driving an SUV north...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Shooting at I-10 and Chef

“The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email. A man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Officers in tactical gear searching Broadmoor area

NEW ORLEANS — A heavy police presence is underway in the Broadmoor area of New Orleans. Officers in tactical gear and New Orleans police are searching the area with a canine. It is unclear at this time who they are looking for. NOPD has closed South White Street near...
WDSU

NOPD searches for attempted murder suspect that is considered armed and dangerous

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of shooting a victim multiple times in the French Quarter on Aug. 21. According to police, the wanted suspect is being accused of shooting a victim multiple times at Bienville and North Rampart Street.
NOLA.com

Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner

A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans East crash kills 2, injures 1

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic accident that left two dead and one injured on Tuesday evening in New Orleans East. The crash happened at the intersection of Haynes Boulevard and Edgelake Court. NOPD reported that around 5:45 p.m. officers arrived to the scene and...
WDSU

NOPD: Man, woman found shot to death in Tremé

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that killed two men in the Tremé neighborhood on Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street. NOPD said officers were called for a wellness check request. When they arrived, they...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy