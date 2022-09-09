ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

10 former Ragin’ Cajuns on NFL rosters

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtYb3_0hp3Fj6300

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – As the 2022 NFL season kicks off, 10 former Lousiana Ragin’ Cajuns football players are among the 76 players from the Sun Belt Conference on rosters.

Offensive linemen Kevin Dotson (Pittsburgh), Robert Hunt (Miami), and Max Mitchell (New York Jets), safety Tracy Walker (Detroit), and running back Elijah Mitchell (San Francisco) are all among the starting line-up on their respective teams.

Cajun football wins season opener 24-7

Rookie safety Percy Butler (Washington) also earned a spot on the 53-man roster, along with four others who were placed on their team’s practice roster – defensive lineman Christian Ringo (New Orleans), running back Trey Ragas (Los Angeles Rams), safety Ferrod Gardner (Washington), and cornerback Michael Jacquet (Los Angeles Chargers).

Ragin’ Cajun football is back on Sept. 10 against Eastern Michigan . Kick-off is at 6 p.m. and tickets for the game can be found here .

You can keep up to date with the latest Ragin’ Cajun news by downloading their iOS or android app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Detectives: Inmate suffers deadly overdose after taking drugs smuggled into EBR Parish Prison via electric toothbrush

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a 41-year-old inmate at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison died as a result of an overdose earlier this month. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBSO), Keith Rushing was one of two inmates who were found suffering from an overdose last Wednesday (September 7). Both […]
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Ringo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Chargers#Rams#Cajuns#American Football#Lousiana Ragin#The Sun Belt Conference#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy