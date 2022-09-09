10 former Ragin’ Cajuns on NFL rosters

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – As the 2022 NFL season kicks off, 10 former Lousiana Ragin’ Cajuns football players are among the 76 players from the Sun Belt Conference on rosters.

Offensive linemen Kevin Dotson (Pittsburgh), Robert Hunt (Miami), and Max Mitchell (New York Jets), safety Tracy Walker (Detroit), and running back Elijah Mitchell (San Francisco) are all among the starting line-up on their respective teams.

Rookie safety Percy Butler (Washington) also earned a spot on the 53-man roster, along with four others who were placed on their team’s practice roster – defensive lineman Christian Ringo (New Orleans), running back Trey Ragas (Los Angeles Rams), safety Ferrod Gardner (Washington), and cornerback Michael Jacquet (Los Angeles Chargers).

Ragin’ Cajun football is back on Sept. 10 against Eastern Michigan . Kick-off is at 6 p.m. and tickets for the game can be found here .

