‘You Belong. You Matter’ signs in Nazareth spark controversy. Now organizers are hosting an event open to all

An inclusivity campaign that has spread throughout the Lehigh Valley is drawing the ire of some Nazareth residents, so organizers decided to strike back by hosting an all-are-welcome event.

The Saturday rally, called Nazareth Together , aims to make every resident feel safe, included and welcome, said organizer April Gabriel-Ferretti. She and others have been spreading the “You Belong. You Matter.” campaign throughout the borough, but last month she and local businesses displaying the sign received a letter from a group called Parents for Choice Nazareth, decrying the effort.

In addition to stating the group is “concerned” about the signs, the letter asserts the campaign is part of an “agenda” to sexualize children and asks business owners to consider “remov[ing] the sign from your business so our community of parents and families know to support your business.”

“It is our experience and belief that Nazareth is a wonderful place to live!” according to the letter, a copy of which was shared with The Morning Call. “We do not need signs to virtue signal what is already taking place in our town. No one said that everyone is not welcome here or that they do not belong!”

A Parents for Choice spokesperson deferred comment for this story via email, adding “as time has consistently shown that the media does not portray these topics (or conservatives for that matter) in an unbiased manner.”

Nazareth Together, a free event, is set for 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Nazareth Borough Park, 475 N. Broad St., and will feature guest speakers and local businesses. Organizers say the rally aims to uplift everyone’s right to feel safe, included and welcome in the community, regardless of race, gender, religion or sexual identity.

“As citizens and community members of Nazareth, we believe that these are the values our town exemplifies,” according to a news release for the event. “Yet, these simple ideas of kindness and respect have been met with extreme rhetoric and threats to local businesses, which seek to marginalize our friends and neighbors for their race, gender identity and sexuality.

“We know that those of us who believe in love and equity make up the majority of Nazareth, and so we are rallying in solidarity to show our support for the marginalized members of our community.”

Mandy Molina, owner of Fuze Nutrition, 848 Nazareth Pike, said she has the sign posted, but she’s “undecided” on whether it’ll stay there.

“I would love to support that everyone belongs but I don’t get involved in conflict,” Molina said during a phone interview Friday morning, adding that “any critical movement that I support could potentially — it could cost me my business.”

“We love hard on our people,” she said. “Anyone that walks through the door, they walk out feeling better. We’re very customer service-oriented, and I love on folks really, really hard. So, I’ve always loved everyone. It doesn’t matter — everyone needs it.

“So I don’t know what the conflict is.”

In response to the campaign, Gabriel-Ferretti said she has been personally and publicly shamed, ridiculed and taunted.

“It’s been staggering and sobering and absolutely heartbreaking at times,” she said. “That being said, I do not back down easy. I will continue to stand up for those whose voices are and continue to be suppressed.”

The event is an effort “to support these businesses and to continue our support of those who have and to continue to face adversity,” she added.

Districts around the country have been roiled by controversies over curricula in recent years, especially over issues of diversity and inclusion. And, this is not the first time a Valley community has seen conflict over inclusivity campaigns. When a teacher at Southern Lehigh School District earlier this year posted a “You Belong. You Matter.” sign in a classroom, it prompted complaints.

The Parents for Choice Nazareth Facebook group has more than 250 members.

“We believe: our rights as parents must be preserved and in exercising our freedom to speak out in protection of our children,” according to the group’s description. “It is us, the parents, that will choose what’s best for our children, not the government. This group is meant to share information to best support our children and our values in the public school system and our community.”

Residents must answer a set of questions before being allowed access to the private group, including “Do you agree that parents have the sole right to determine what’s best for their children, not the government? And that our schools should not push DEI, CRT, Radical Gender Theory, GEI, and SEL?”

CRT stands for critical race theory, an academic framework dating to the 1970s that explores how systemic racism has shaped public policy. DEI stands for diversity, equity and inclusion, and SEL stands for social emotional learning.

A Morning Call reporter was not granted permission to join the group in an attempt to speak with members and leaders.

The messaging behind the “You Belong. You Matter” campaign is very simple, Gabriel-Ferretti said — inclusion and kindness.

“It is essential to the well-being of Nazareth, its neighboring towns and its community members that people know that this small minority is not representative of Nazareth,” she said. “We are a wonderful place to call ‘home’ and continue to work toward creating a welcoming and diverse community, where all can feel accepted.”

