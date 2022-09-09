Read full article on original website
KTSA
Gov. Greg Abbott demands Biden pull his student loan relief plan
Gov. Greg Abbott has urged President Joe Biden to nix his plan to offer debt relief on student loans. Credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune. “Gov. Greg Abbott demands Biden pull his student loan relief plan” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
KTSA
Texas posts 2nd largest credit card debt increase
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The state of Texas trails only California in added credit card debt in 2022. This follows a record-setting reduction in credit card debt among U.S. consumers in 2020. A WalletHub study shows Texas added $5.8 billion in credit card debt in the second quarter...
KTSA
Teddy Gentry, co-founder of the band Alabama, arrested on marijuana charges
CENTRE, Ala. (AP) – Representatives for bassist Teddy Gentry of the group Alabama are aware of but not commenting on Gentry’s marijuana arrest in northeast Alabama on Monday. Records show Gentry was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. He was released from the Cherokee...
KTSA
Texas DPS director says he wishes his agency had taken control over the police response to the Uvalde shooting
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw speaks during a press conference on Feb. 1. During a recent interview with USA Today, McCraw was asked why state troopers didn’t take control over the law enforcement response to the school shooting in Uvalde. “I wish we would have,” he told the news outlet. Credit: Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune.
KTSA
Fugitives from Midland and Ft. Worth added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is adding two fugitives from Midland and Ft. Worth to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists, and both are considered armed and dangerous. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the...
