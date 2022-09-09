ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Greg Abbott demands Biden pull his student loan relief plan

Gov. Greg Abbott has urged President Joe Biden to nix his plan to offer debt relief on student loans. Credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune. “Gov. Greg Abbott demands Biden pull his student loan relief plan” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Texas posts 2nd largest credit card debt increase

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The state of Texas trails only California in added credit card debt in 2022. This follows a record-setting reduction in credit card debt among U.S. consumers in 2020. A WalletHub study shows Texas added $5.8 billion in credit card debt in the second quarter...
Teddy Gentry, co-founder of the band Alabama, arrested on marijuana charges

CENTRE, Ala. (AP) – Representatives for bassist Teddy Gentry of the group Alabama are aware of but not commenting on Gentry’s marijuana arrest in northeast Alabama on Monday. Records show Gentry was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. He was released from the Cherokee...
Texas DPS director says he wishes his agency had taken control over the police response to the Uvalde shooting

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw speaks during a press conference on Feb. 1. During a recent interview with USA Today, McCraw was asked why state troopers didn’t take control over the law enforcement response to the school shooting in Uvalde. “I wish we would have,” he told the news outlet. Credit: Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune.
