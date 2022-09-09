Read full article on original website
Related
my40.tv
Haywood County School selects next superintendent
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In a statement released Monday night, Haywood County School announced the selection of its next superintendent. Dr. Trevor Putnam, who has worked in the school system for 26 years, will take over the helm on November 1, 2022, following the retirement of Dr. Bill Nolte.
WLOS.com
Extra security to be at Buncombe County school following online threat
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County school officials confirm additional security will be on campus after an online threat was identified Monday night. Monday night, Sept. 12, News 13 was contacted by numerous Erwin High School parents about a post that was circulating on social media. In the post, the account says, in part “I want everyone scared because Imma abt to set it off at Erwin high but I want y’all to watch ya’ll back because I be anyone or anywhere and blow a cap in u”. The post also includes a hand holding a gun with the words “Y’all think I’m playing!” across the top.
my40.tv
School system, nonprofits offer resources amid uptick in number of homeless youth
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data from Asheville City Schools shines light on the number of homeless youth in the school system. “It’s across the nation," said Jessica Supik, McKinney-Vento and Foster Care Liaison for Asheville City Schools. "We’re seeing quite an explosion of homeless youth and children."
my40.tv
Lowe's employees transform farm space in low-income community thanks to company grant
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Lowe's employees spent Wednesday morning helping to transform a farm space in Asheville. The company recently selected Southside Community Farm as one of its hometown community projects. This is the first year of a five-year, $100 million commitment to the communities Lowe’s serves across the country, through the Lowe's Hometowns initiative.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
Haywood Co. Sheriff, retiring in December, honored by Clyde Volunteer Fire Dept.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the 9/11 memorial service at Clyde Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, Sept. 11, the fire department honored Haywood County Sheriff, who is retiring at the end of 2022. Prior to his role as sheriff, Christopher served as a state trooper for 30 years.
my40.tv
Virtual bidding begins once again for Hendersonville's beloved Bearfootin' bears
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After making some successful changes, a beloved tradition in the mountains continues once again this year online. Virtual bidding starts Sept. 13 for this year's Bearfootin’ Art Walk bears in Hendersonville and will continue until Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. The auction went online...
my40.tv
Community comes together to remember and honor 9/11 victims
WEAVERVILLE, N. C. (WLOS) — Sunday marked a somber 21 years since nearly 3,000 lives were lost in the September 11th attacks. Communities across western North Carolina gathered to honor and remember those who were killed. RETIRED FDNY CHIEFS, HAYWOOD CO. COMMUNITY PAUSE TO REFLECT, REMEMBER LIVES LOST ON...
my40.tv
Mental health crisis: Collaborative wants people with first-hand experience to join
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Behavioral Health Justice Collaborative is seeking two people to join its advisory group. It wants people who have lived experience of people charged or incarcerated while facing a mental health crisis. The collaborative is searching for members who can use firsthand insight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Third overdose spike alert for 2022 issued in Buncombe County; List of resources here
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A continued spike in probable overdoses has prompted health officials in one Western North Carolina county to issue a public alert. Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) issued a "Spike Alert" on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for drug overdoses. Health officials say this is...
the828.com
Pumpkin Patch at North Carolina Glass Center
10am-5pm closed Tuesdays @ North Carolina Glass Center 140 Roberts St (River Arts District) Glassblowers will be filling the D Space gallery with a steady stream of glass pumpkins this fall season. Find handcrafted glass in an array of colors, styles and sizes. From mini flameworked gourds to large handblown pumpkins worthy of year-round display, we’ll have them all for sale! Your purchase supports the nonprofit glass center and local artists.
my40.tv
Public welcome to International Day of Peace event Sept. 21 in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An International Day of Peace event will be held in downtown Asheville on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, to mark the 41st anniversary since the United Nations' establishment of the day. The U.N. established the day in 1982 as "a day devoted to strengthening the ideals...
Best time to see fall colors in NC: Boone, Asheville fall colors
There are signs fall colors in NC will soon arrive. From crisp morning temperatures in the 50s to cinnamon sticks in the front of local grocery stores, we are gearing up for a season known for admirable temperatures. However, on average, fall temperatures have gone up by 2.7 degrees across...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourstate.com
A Guide to Downtown Franklin
When Brooke Reale was a kid, her family would vacation in North Carolina, traveling from their home in Florida to the cabins in Franklin that her relatives had owned since the ’60s. They would stop for peaches and boiled peanuts on the way, and once they got to Macon County, they often panned for gold and gems, and visited Mason’s Ruby and Sapphire Mine for souvenirs.
Smoky Mountain News
Welcome monarchs to the mountains
The inaugural Mountain Monarch Festival will come to Gorges State Park in Transylvania County 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, celebrating the monarch butterfly during its migration season. Taking place at the park’s visitor center, the event will bring attention to the species’ declining number. It will include...
my40.tv
'God's the artist, I just hold the saw:' Woodcarver hones unique craft in the mountains
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Wood carving is an age-old artform practiced around the world, but in the last few decades it’s gotten some new followers – thanks to a modern twist: power tools. Master chainsaw carver, Pherson Weathermon, has been perfecting his craft for the last...
my40.tv
"Huge leap" Grant funding to address internet needs of unserved, underserved communities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Frontier Communications was awarded $3.3 million in Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant funding to expand internet service in Buncombe County. “Everybody who lives past us, up the valley, has internet service that is about as good as your old dial-up...
my40.tv
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Someone slashes tires in Swannanoa
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Swannanoa residents are out thousands of dollars after what appears to be a tire-slashing spree, one resident said. And the person who did it was caught on a security camera. Jessie Bryant’s security footage shows a person walking next to his truck and then...
FOX Carolina
Law enforcement investigating shooting threat at Spartanburg Co. school
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District 6 said law enforcement is investigating a shooting threat that officials found written inside a bathroom at Dorman High School on Monday. Officials said the threat warned that a school shooting would happen on Tuesday, September 13, was found written...
my40.tv
Townhouse project could bring more affordable housing to West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An affordable housing project has been proposed for a West Asheville plot of land. Mountain Housing Opportunities wants to put 11 townhomes on a lot off Pineview Street, near State Street and Michigan Avenue. At least six of the homes would be marketed as affordable.
my40.tv
Asheville pet groomer warns of mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville pet groomer is warning pet owners of a mysterious respiratory illness impacting dogs across the state. “It’s kind of like a plague that’s come down on dogs,” Hair of the Dog Pet Salon owner Michelle Hart said. Hart said her...
Comments / 1