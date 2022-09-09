BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County school officials confirm additional security will be on campus after an online threat was identified Monday night. Monday night, Sept. 12, News 13 was contacted by numerous Erwin High School parents about a post that was circulating on social media. In the post, the account says, in part “I want everyone scared because Imma abt to set it off at Erwin high but I want y’all to watch ya’ll back because I be anyone or anywhere and blow a cap in u”. The post also includes a hand holding a gun with the words “Y’all think I’m playing!” across the top.

