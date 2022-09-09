ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

my40.tv

Haywood County School selects next superintendent

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In a statement released Monday night, Haywood County School announced the selection of its next superintendent. Dr. Trevor Putnam, who has worked in the school system for 26 years, will take over the helm on November 1, 2022, following the retirement of Dr. Bill Nolte.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Extra security to be at Buncombe County school following online threat

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County school officials confirm additional security will be on campus after an online threat was identified Monday night. Monday night, Sept. 12, News 13 was contacted by numerous Erwin High School parents about a post that was circulating on social media. In the post, the account says, in part “I want everyone scared because Imma abt to set it off at Erwin high but I want y’all to watch ya’ll back because I be anyone or anywhere and blow a cap in u”. The post also includes a hand holding a gun with the words “Y’all think I’m playing!” across the top.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Lowe's employees transform farm space in low-income community thanks to company grant

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Lowe's employees spent Wednesday morning helping to transform a farm space in Asheville. The company recently selected Southside Community Farm as one of its hometown community projects. This is the first year of a five-year, $100 million commitment to the communities Lowe’s serves across the country, through the Lowe's Hometowns initiative.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Henderson County, NC
Henderson County, NC
Henderson County, NC
my40.tv

Community comes together to remember and honor 9/11 victims

WEAVERVILLE, N. C. (WLOS) — Sunday marked a somber 21 years since nearly 3,000 lives were lost in the September 11th attacks. Communities across western North Carolina gathered to honor and remember those who were killed. RETIRED FDNY CHIEFS, HAYWOOD CO. COMMUNITY PAUSE TO REFLECT, REMEMBER LIVES LOST ON...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
the828.com

Pumpkin Patch at North Carolina Glass Center

10am-5pm closed Tuesdays @ North Carolina Glass Center 140 Roberts St (River Arts District) Glassblowers will be filling the D Space gallery with a steady stream of glass pumpkins this fall season. Find handcrafted glass in an array of colors, styles and sizes. From mini flameworked gourds to large handblown pumpkins worthy of year-round display, we’ll have them all for sale! Your purchase supports the nonprofit glass center and local artists.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

A Guide to Downtown Franklin

When Brooke Reale was a kid, her family would vacation in North Carolina, traveling from their home in Florida to the cabins in Franklin that her relatives had owned since the ’60s. They would stop for peaches and boiled peanuts on the way, and once they got to Macon County, they often panned for gold and gems, and visited Mason’s Ruby and Sapphire Mine for souvenirs.
FRANKLIN, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Welcome monarchs to the mountains

The inaugural Mountain Monarch Festival will come to Gorges State Park in Transylvania County 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, celebrating the monarch butterfly during its migration season. Taking place at the park’s visitor center, the event will bring attention to the species’ declining number. It will include...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Someone slashes tires in Swannanoa

SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Swannanoa residents are out thousands of dollars after what appears to be a tire-slashing spree, one resident said. And the person who did it was caught on a security camera. Jessie Bryant’s security footage shows a person walking next to his truck and then...
SWANNANOA, NC

