Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania COVID update: 16,909 cases mark continuing decline. Deaths, hospitalizations fall

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
 5 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 16,909 additional coronavirus cases this week, marking the third consecutive week of ebbing numbers. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 2,416 cases per day, down 7.4% from a week ago, and down 31.7% over the last 30 days.

To date, there have been 3.2 million infections statewide.

The shape of this year’s coronavirus pandemic in the state is becoming a mirror image of last year’s when the newly emergent omicron variant caused an almost unimpeded welling in infection numbers throughout the fall and winter months.

Since the diminution of the winter surge, the highest infection numbers of the year came during the last week in May. Various increases and decreases were recorded through the summer, but the general trajectory has been a slow decline in additional infection reports since the beginning of August.

As a result, only 9 counties are listed as having high community levels of COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s assessment tool.

Notable among those is Philadelphia — the state’s most populous county — which moved from a medium level last week to high this week. Philadelphia alone accounts for about 70% of the state’s population living in high community level areas. It, along with Braford are the only two places in the eastern portion of the state to have high levels.

Almost all of the counties in the Lehigh Valley region are listed as having medium levels. The exception is Berks County, which remains at a low level.

Only people in counties with a high designation are encouraged to take active measures to protect themselves and their neighbors from infection.

Schools are not required to report COVID cases to the state as they were last term, so there is data specific to school-age and preschool children.

Deaths

There were 61 additional deaths reported over the past week. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 8.7, compared with 15 a week ago, a decrease of 41.9% in the last seven days. Pennsylvania has recorded 46,831 deaths since March 2020.

Vaccinations

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show:

There are 9.04 million fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania, accounting for 70.6% of the population. An additional 2.18 million people are in need of their follow-up shot. In total, 24.53 million shots have been put into the arms of 11.22 million people, or 87.6% of the state’s residents.

Included in those statewide numbers are 489,097 Lehigh Valley residents who are fully vaccinated, accounting for 72.5% of the local population. In total, 571,209 locals have received 1,273,144 shots in the arm, accounting for 84.7% of the Valley’s population.

An average of 7,554 vaccinations are being administered to Pennsylvania residents each day, according to CDC data. Of those, 2,088 are first doses. The number of total vaccinations per day is down 33.6% over the last 30 days. The number of first doses being given per day is down 22.3% over the last 30 days.

Hospitalizations

There were 1,171 people hospitalized according to the latest report, with 146 in intensive care, and 59 on ventilators. Statewide hospitalizations have decreased 6.8% over the last week, and are down 2.6% in the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 27 COVID-19 patients, including seven in intensive care, and four on ventilators. Local hospitalizations have decreased 27% over the last week, and are unchanged over the last 30 days.

Lehigh Valley

Cases: 884 additional case reports, with 442 in Lehigh County, 442 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 192,226. Local case rates have fallen 6.5% since last week, slightly slower than the statewide slump.

Deaths: Six new deaths (four in Lehigh County, and two in Northampton County. That brings the total to 2,454 (1,297 in Lehigh, and 1,157 in Northampton).

