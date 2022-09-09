ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

fox17.com

Dickson Police investigating body found in Middle Tennessee's City Lake

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dickson Police are investigating a body found in Tennessee's City Lake Wednesday morning. Someone visiting the popular lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing what appeared to be a body not far from the fishing pier in the lake, according to Dickson Police Department. Dickson...
DICKSON, TN
fox17.com

Tractor trailer fire snarls traffic on I-24 in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — All westbound lanes were closed early Tuesday on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County for a tractor trailer fire. The closure was reported just after 6 a.m. between exit 80 (SR-99) and 78 in Murfreesboro. The Murfreesboro Police Department urge all commuters to seek alternate routes.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

THP: Driver of tractor trailer killed on I-65 after tire blowout

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 70-year-old driver of a tractor trailer was killed on Interstate 65 Tuesday afternoon after a tire blowout caused his vehicle to overturn. The preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) shows James Baker was traveling southbound on I-65 between I-840 and Saturn Parkway...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Cheekwood Gardens planning new underground parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cheekwood Estate & Gardens say they are working on fund raising for a new parking garage. The new 600 space garage would be located entirely on Cheekwood's property. Currently, part of Cheekwood's parking is on Metro Parks land. The new garage could be as much...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville Fire Department responds to house fire in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Dunaway Drive for reports of a fire early Wednesday. When NFD arrived on scene they found a garage on fire. Crews have worked to contain the fire to the garage and are putting...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Supply chain issues delay rebuilding Wilson County school destroyed by tornado

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Wilson County elementary school destroyed by the March 2020 tornado will take longer than expected to rebuild. Stoner Creek Elementary was one of several schools destroyed by a tornado on March 3, 2020. School leaders wanted the school to be ready by fall break in October, but that is not going to happen because of supply chain issues.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

The Factory at Franklin to renovate outdoor gathering space

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Factory at Franklin, a popular local spot with many businesses and performance venues is refreshing it's outdoor space to highlight its 'iconic' water tower. Holladay Properties, who owns and manages the property, released two new renderings of exterior facing Franklin Road on Wednesday. Holladay...
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Nashville's Radnor Lake State Park named Park of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Whether it's the glorious fall foliage, stellar bird watching or exemplary sustainability, Radnor Lake makes headlines once again as Park of the Year. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has named Radnor Lake State Park in Nashville its Park of the Year as...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

'Murmurs at the Mansion' paranormal investigations at Brentwood's Ravenwood Mansion

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WZTV) — Spooky season is right around the corner and some may be excited to hear about the return of Brentwood's "Murmurs at the Mansion." On Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Brentwood Historic Commission and Southern Innovative Paranormal will host two nights only of paranormal investigations at Ravenswood Mansion.
BRENTWOOD, TN
fox17.com

Planning commission approves 18-acre mixed-use development in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — More development is in store for Spring Hill. The planning commission on Monday night approved a proposal for a mixed-use development at Derryberry Lane and Port Royal Road. Developers with Pentagon Holdings, LLC proposed the 18-acre project. It'll provide housing, retail, jobs, and office...
SPRING HILL, TN
fox17.com

Trevecca Nazarene University athletes hurt in crash Monday

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two student athletes from Trevecca Nazarane University were hurt in a crash on Monday. The two members of the women's cross country team are being treated at a local hospital. Currently one student is in stable condition and the other is in the ICU. Get...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville DA responds to residents' concerns over Brookmeade homeless camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — City leaders, West Nashville police and even the District Attorney came together Tuesday to answer questions from a room full of concerned community members. Those who spoke called attention to what they call a crisis in West Nashville, referring to Brookmeade Park. Concerns raised about...
NASHVILLE, TN

