WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Wilson County elementary school destroyed by the March 2020 tornado will take longer than expected to rebuild. Stoner Creek Elementary was one of several schools destroyed by a tornado on March 3, 2020. School leaders wanted the school to be ready by fall break in October, but that is not going to happen because of supply chain issues.

WILSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO