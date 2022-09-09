Read full article on original website
Rapper PnB Rock Slain in South Los Angeles Restaurant
Police say rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed during a robbery while dining at a well-known restaurant in South Los Angeles, and the suspected shooter is at-large Tuesday. The shooting was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday and Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave., near Main Street, where the rapper was eating lunch with a female friend when a man walked up to the couple, drew a handgun and demanded PnB Rock’s jewelry, according to police.
Fire Damages Duplex in Mid-City Area of LA
A suspected arson fire damaged a duplex in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles Wednesday, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters sent to the 1600 block of South Stearns Drive at about 8:20 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about 40 minutes, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Los Angeles Sets Third Straight Month of Record-Low Water Use
Los Angeles residents are continuing to conserve water at a record pace this summer, with the city achieving the all-time lowest water use for August on record, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday. August was the third straight month in which the city has set a record-low for water usage. After...
$236,000 Donated to Repair Fire-Damaged Playground at Pan Pacific Park
The Los Angeles Parks Foundation received a $236,000 donation to rebuild a playground at Pan Pacific Park that was damaged by a fire, park officials announced Tuesday. The donation was made by the Hackman Capital Partners-owned television studio Television City, and is intended to repair the damage caused by the July 13 fire at the park, which is located at 7600 Beverly Blvd.
Los Angeles To Designate Spaces for Parking, Charging Electric Vehicles
Certain spaces on Los Angeles streets will be reserved for people to park and charge electric vehicles after the City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday. The ordinance authorizes the Department of Transportation to mark off stalls or spaces on public streets or publicly owned parking facilities exclusively for electric vehicles. It also makes it illegal for a person to park in such spaces unless the vehicle is connected for electric charging.
Man Reported Missing in Malibu is Found
A 40-year-old man who went missing from Malibu has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Ever Manuel Valencia had last been seen on Sept. 4 near Malibu Road and Pacific Coast Highway, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
USC to Offset 25% of Electricity Use with Solar After LADWP Agreement
The Los Angeles City Council signed off on a 20-year agreement between USC and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Wednesday that would allow the university to offset a quarter of its electricity usage with solar-generated power. USC will be able to use electricity from an LADWP solar...
Police: Gunman Who Killed Rapper PnB Rock Was Led by Social Media Post
Police say a social media post led an attacker to the restaurant in South Los Angeles to rob rapper PnB Rock of his jewelry, and the search is continuing Wednesday for the person who shot and killed him. The shooting was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday at Roscoe’s Chicken &...
Metro Train Strikes Vehicle in South Los Angeles
A Metro A (Blue) Line train struck a vehicle in South Los Angeles Monday, causing minor injuries to passengers aboard the train. The collision was reported just before 5:10 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Washington Boulevard, Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department told City News Service.
Sheriff’s Investigators Issue Search Warrant at Supervisor’s Home
Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department investigators issued a search warrant at the home of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Wednesday morning. Kuehl was escorted from her home in Santa Monica at around 7 a.m., and said she was alone in the house, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.
Record Overnight Low Temperatures Reported in Riverside County
Record low temperatures were reported Tuesday in parts of Riverside County after a nearly two-week long heat wave and tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service. But cooler days are in the forecast. A record low of 89 was reported in Thermal on Monday night breaking the previous record...
Authorities ID Two Teenage Boys Shot to Death at Lincoln Heights Carnival
Authorities Tuesday identified two 17-year-old boys who were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles by a suspect who remains at large. The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LA Strike Force Team Targets Pandemic Relief Fraud
The U.S. Department of Justice Wednesday announced the establishment of a strike force team in Los Angeles created to fight and prevent coronavirus-related fraud. The Los Angeles strike force team — a joint effort with authorities in Sacramento — is comprised of federal prosecutors and agents from the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and other agencies.
Four Arrested For Double Homicide At San Pedro Park
Four men were in custody Monday in connection with a July shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The crime occurred on July 24 at about 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Worker Killed at Construction Site in South Gate Area
A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The victim was declared dead at...
Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found
A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
CalFresh Recipients Impacted by Fairview Fire Eligible for Additional Aid
Riverside County residents who receive state-paid food benefits and suffered losses in the Fairview Fire near Hemet are eligible for replacement food and related items, officials said Wednesday. CalFresh recipients impacted by the deadly wildfire can, until Oct. 5, apply for disaster relief that will enable them to recoup the...
Authorities ID Man Shot To Death By LAPD In Westlake Area
Authorities Monday identified a man, allegedly armed with a gun, who was killed in a shooting involving Los Angeles police officers in the Westlake area. The shooting occurred about 3:20 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “Rampart patrol...
LA County to Launch Outreach Campaign as End Nears for Eviction Moratorium
A divided Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors directed its staff Tuesday to begin a sweeping outreach campaign to ensure that renters, landlords and the 88 cities in the county are prepared for the rapidly approaching end of an eviction moratorium enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county’s...
LAPD Investigates Theft Of Nine French Bulldogs In Northridge
Los Angeles police were investigating the theft of nine French bulldogs were stolen Sunday in Northridge. The theft at a residence in the 9400 block of Corbin Avenue happened around 3 p.m., the LAPD reported. The victim whose dogs were stolen told police he left the dogs at the location...
