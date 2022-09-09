Belfry milked the final five minutes off the clock to get into position to kick a potential game-winning field goal. Kicker Aiden McCoy had to boot a second field goal, after a penalty on Louisville Central, nullified the first attempt, splitting the uprights and setting off a celebration as the Pirates beat the Yellowjackets, 24-21, at Haywood Stadium on Friday night.

BELFRY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO