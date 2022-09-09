Read full article on original website
Related
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville remains No. 1 in Super 7 poll
Belfry made the biggest leap this week in the Mountain Top Sports Super 7 football poll following last week’s 24-21 victory over perennial power Louisville Central. The Pirates moved from fifth to second behind top-ranked Pikeville. The two will meet this Friday night at Hillard Howard Field. Johnson Central...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Johnson Central blanks Belfry boys; JC, P’burg girls win
Johnson Central limited Belfry to just two shots on goal as the Golden Eagles shut out the Pirates, 2-0, in a match played at Jim Matney Field on Saturday. Brayden Staniford scored in the 25th minute off an assist from Shawn Amis, and then Sawyer Crum added an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 70th minute.
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tug Valley scores road win at Symmes Valley
The Tug Valley Panthers went on the road to Symmes Valley, Ohio and came away with 27-6 win on Friday night. It marks the seventh time in program history the Panthers have started a season 3-0. Sophomore quarterback Elijah Fluty passed for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He added 52...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cogar leads Logan past Wayne
Logan quarterback Jaxon Cogar passed four 282 yards and four touchdowns to power the Wildcats to a 31-7 win over Wayne in a game played at Willis/Nisbet Stadium on Friday night. Cogar had TD passes of 24, 56, 6, and 24 yards as Logan improved to 3-0. Receiver Aiden Slack...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCoy’s last-second field goal rallies Belfry past Central
Belfry milked the final five minutes off the clock to get into position to kick a potential game-winning field goal. Kicker Aiden McCoy had to boot a second field goal, after a penalty on Louisville Central, nullified the first attempt, splitting the uprights and setting off a celebration as the Pirates beat the Yellowjackets, 24-21, at Haywood Stadium on Friday night.
Comments / 0