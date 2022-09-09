ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville remains No. 1 in Super 7 poll

Belfry made the biggest leap this week in the Mountain Top Sports Super 7 football poll following last week’s 24-21 victory over perennial power Louisville Central. The Pirates moved from fifth to second behind top-ranked Pikeville. The two will meet this Friday night at Hillard Howard Field. Johnson Central...
PIKEVILLE, KY
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Johnson Central blanks Belfry boys; JC, P’burg girls win

Johnson Central limited Belfry to just two shots on goal as the Golden Eagles shut out the Pirates, 2-0, in a match played at Jim Matney Field on Saturday. Brayden Staniford scored in the 25th minute off an assist from Shawn Amis, and then Sawyer Crum added an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 70th minute.
BELFRY, KY
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tug Valley scores road win at Symmes Valley

The Tug Valley Panthers went on the road to Symmes Valley, Ohio and came away with 27-6 win on Friday night. It marks the seventh time in program history the Panthers have started a season 3-0. Sophomore quarterback Elijah Fluty passed for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He added 52...
WILLOW WOOD, OH
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cogar leads Logan past Wayne

Logan quarterback Jaxon Cogar passed four 282 yards and four touchdowns to power the Wildcats to a 31-7 win over Wayne in a game played at Willis/Nisbet Stadium on Friday night. Cogar had TD passes of 24, 56, 6, and 24 yards as Logan improved to 3-0. Receiver Aiden Slack...
WAYNE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bardstown, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Louisa, KY
County
Lawrence County, KY
Lawrence County, KY
Education
Louisa, KY
Sports
City
Paintsville, KY
City
Pikeville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Prestonsburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
Lawrence County, KY
Sports
City
Belfry, KY
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCoy’s last-second field goal rallies Belfry past Central

Belfry milked the final five minutes off the clock to get into position to kick a potential game-winning field goal. Kicker Aiden McCoy had to boot a second field goal, after a penalty on Louisville Central, nullified the first attempt, splitting the uprights and setting off a celebration as the Pirates beat the Yellowjackets, 24-21, at Haywood Stadium on Friday night.
BELFRY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy