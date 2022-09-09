ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Bold Like Britt nonprofit founder looks to educate others about drunk driving

By Ryan Harper, Claire Curry
 5 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – After an accident that nearly cost one woman her life, she is making it her mission to help end drunk driving.

    Brittany Cass (Contributed photo)
    Brittany Cass (Contributed photo)
    Brittany Cass (Contributed photo)
    Brittany Cass (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Brittany Cass was hit by a drunk driver on January 4, and for the past nine months, she has been working towards recovery and raising awareness against drunk driving.

She suffered several broken bones and had to undergo life-saving surgery. Through physical therapy and the help of her loved ones, she is learning to walk with the hopes of running again, which was something she loved since high school.

She now has made it her goal to turn her negative into a positive for the community, spreading awareness against impaired driving.

“There weren’t a lot of resources for me as a victim, what I hate that word, but a survivor to dive into here in Eastern North Carolina, said Cass. “I’ve started my own nonprofit organization. And so just trying to bring awareness as this obviously, shattered and shocked and rocked our world.”

Cass’s nonprofit, Bold Like Britt, is hosting a 5K and 1 Mile run on Saturday at Martin Marietta Park in New Bern. All funds will be going toward educating children about drunk driving and having more DUI checkpoints in the area.

So far, over 200 people in the community have already signed up. Cass said that people are still able to register for the run-up until the start at 9 am on Saturday.

Sports
