Mark Cuban Responds to Dogecoin Founder Diss: 'Everyone Can Say What They Want, I’m Still a Huge Fan of Crypto'

Related
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Names Two Ethereum Rivals That He Believes Could Challenge ETH’s Dominance
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary says the shortcomings of Ethereum (ETH) leave the smart contract platform exposed to competition. In a recent Stansberry Research interview, O’Leary says anything could still happen in the young layer-1 sector. But really, at the end of the day, ETH is slow and...
Dogecoin, Elon Musk's Favorite Crypto, Gets Serious
As their name suggests, meme coins are tokens that have no utility and are essentially jokes. But the experts have warned that meme coins are largely worthless, and people who put their money into them know well that they should expect nothing in return for their investments. At the same...
tokenist.com
Crypto-Hating Co-Founder Added to $258B Dogecoin Lawsuit Against Elon Musk
Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The $258 billion lawsuit filed by an American Dogecoin investor against Elon Musk, accusing the Tesla chief of running a cryptocurrency pyramid scheme, has added six new defendants and seven new plaintiffs. Among the new defendants include Musk’s Boring Company, the Dogecoin Foundation, and founders of the meme coin Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Will Introduce Something Magical After the Merge, Says Macro Guru Raoul Pal – Here’s What He Means
Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal says that Ethereum’s (ETH) transition to proof-of-stake will bring something “magical” to the top smart contract platform. In a new interview on Real Vision Crypto, the macro guru says that investors will flock to Ethereum after it transitions because yield will be introduced to the protocol.
dailyhodl.com
One Altcoin May Replace Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Number One Meme Coin, Says Analytics Firm
The crypto analytics firm Santiment argues that one controversial altcoin could replace Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the most prominent memecoin. In a new analysis, a Santiment analyst known as mtkachuk says the native token of the original Terra blockchain, Luna Classic (LUNC), now holds the “meme king crown.”
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
Elon Musk’s ex on his ambition, romantic past and why he can’t settle down: ‘His certainty does not translate’
For Jennifer Gwynne – who dated Elon Musk in 1994 – her relationship with the world’s richest man was short but sweet, and full of mementos she’s kept in storage until today. Now, Gwynne is auctioning off old photos and items she was gifted from the future billionaire, mainly because she feels it was just about time.Jennifer Gwynne, now 48 years old and living with her family in South Carolina, met Elon Musk when they were both resident advisors in the same freshman dorm at University of Pennsylvania. Speaking to The Independent, Gwynne recalls how the two hit it off...
cryptopotato.com
Mad Money Jim Cramer Says the Fed Will Take Down Speculative Assets Like Bitcoin
“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer thinks the Federal Reserve will bring down all speculative assets. Jim Crame is back at it again with yet another U-turn in terms of his cryptocurrency stance. He called bitcoin and altcoins speculative assets and warned individuals to refrain from investing in them. In...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich
These two penny stocks could generate life-changing gains for early shareholders.
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
Mark Zuckerberg thinks 'normal people' won't want Neuralink chips in their brains soon, but sees a future where people text their loved ones by twitching their wrists
Mark Zuckerberg talked about Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink on Joe Rogan's podcast. Zuckerberg said "normal people" won't want brain implants like Neuralink for at least ten to 15 years. He said Meta is researching neural interface tech you could use to text people by twitching your wrist. Meta...
Jeff Bezos Gets Overtaken On Forbes Rich List By Indian Industrialist As Latter Adds $2.8B In Single Day
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani surpassed Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's third richest person, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list, after gaining $2.8 billion in a day on Wednesday. What Happened: With Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Louis Vuitton LVMUY boss Bernard Arnault...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
