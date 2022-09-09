Mesquite police pull hiker from waist-deep mud off Virgin River

09/06/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 09/04/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220904029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:42 Time Completed : 19:06 Synopsis: 220904030 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : Catalina Rdg Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:10 Time Dispatched: 19:24 Time Arrived : 19:24 Time Completed : 19:53 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:25 Time Completed : 19:34 Synopsis: 220904031 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : BLUE RIDGE TRL Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:01 Time Completed : 20:13 Synopsis: 220904032 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Eagle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:09 Time Dispatched: 20:12 Time Arrived : 20:20 Time Completed : 20:29 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:09 Time Dispatched: 20:13 Time Arrived : 20:17 Time Completed : 20:20 Synopsis: 220904033 Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Magadan, J Stout, E Baron, D Wood Disposition : A Active Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: 20:36 Time Arrived : 20:36 Time Completed : 20:51 Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: 20:32 Time Arrived : 20:35 Time Completed : 21:02 Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: 20:32 Time Arrived : 20:32 Time Completed : 21:02 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: 20:33 Time Arrived : 20:38 Time Completed : 21:02 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: 22:05 Time Arrived : 20:33 Time Completed : 21:02 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:35 Time Completed : 21:02 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: 20:32 Time Arrived : 20:32 Time Completed : 21:03 Synopsis: Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle from a gas station. The investigation is ongoing. 220904034 Alarm Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy # 702 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:59 Time Dispatched: 21:02 Time Arrived : 21:02 Time Completed : 21:05 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:59 Time Dispatched: 21:02 Time Arrived : 21:04 Time Completed : 21:06 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:02 Time Completed : 21:23 Synopsis: 220904035 Weapon Offense IP Incident Address : Riverside Rd # B Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:01 Time Dispatched: 21:06 Time Arrived : 21:08 Time Completed : 21:23 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:01 Time Dispatched: 21:02 Time Arrived : 21:23 Time Completed : 21:57 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:01 Time Dispatched: 21:03 Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 21:35 Synopsis: 220904036 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : Second North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, J Stout, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:19 Time Dispatched: 21:23 Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 22:03 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:19 Time Dispatched: 21:23 Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 22:40 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:19 Time Dispatched: 21:23 Time Arrived : 21:27 Time Completed : 22:07 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:19 Time Dispatched: 21:35 Time Arrived : 21:40 Time Completed : 21:57 Synopsis: Officers respond to a verbal dispute. One male adult was arrested for destruction of property. 220904037 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Magadan Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:14 Time Completed : 00:37 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:10 Time Dispatched: 00:37 Time Arrived : 23:11 Time Completed : 03:21 Synopsis: A detective observed a suspicious vehicle near the river with one male inside the vehicle. One male adult was arrested for drug related charges and destruction of evidence. 220904038 Reckless Driver Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & MESA Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods, C Campos Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:50 Time Dispatched: 23:55 Time Arrived : 23:56 Time Completed : 00:11 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:50 Time Dispatched: 23:55 Time Arrived : 00:02 Time Completed : 00:02 Synopsis: 220905001 Welfare Check Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 00:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:14 Time Completed : 00:19 Synopsis: 220905002 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, C Campos Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:33 Time Dispatched: 00:37 Time Arrived : 00:44 Time Completed : 00:44 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:33 Time Dispatched: 00:37 Time Arrived : 00:43 Time Completed : 00:53 Synopsis: 220905003 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:48 Time Completed : 01:49 Synopsis: 220905004 Person On Foot Incident Address : MESA Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 03:38 Time Dispatched: 03:39 Time Arrived : 03:40 Time Completed : 03:40 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:38 Time Completed : 03:44 Synopsis: 22ACO2909 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 07:03 Synopsis: 22MCC2883 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 22:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:20 Time Completed : 22:40 Synopsis: 22MCC2884 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:42 Time Completed : 23:43 Synopsis: 22MDC0499 Safe Cell Hold Jail Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Empey Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J4 Time Reported: 22:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:09 Time Completed : 23:02 Synopsis: One male was placed in the safe cell due to his intoxication and violenttendency or outburst. For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 09/04/22` and `06:00:00 09/05/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
Comments / 0