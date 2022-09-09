ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 7

Suspekt Zer0
4d ago

I bet these two were living it up, expensive cars, homes, vacations, dinners, and the finest things life has to offer. Probably impressing everyone around them and filling out their eyes with all that ill-gotten wealth. That's why i tell my son, don't be easily impressed by what you see, never know how it was obtained.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Houston man sent to prison for tax evasion, bankruptcy fraud: DOJ

HOUSTON – A man who evaded payment of his income taxes has been ordered to federal prison, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. David Felt pleaded guilty May 9 and was ordered to serve 18 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen also ordered Felt to...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
L'Observateur

Former Louisiana Woman Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loans Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today the indictment of SHARNAE EVERY (“EVERY”), age 27, of Houston, Texas, who was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349 and two (2) counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341.
fox26houston.com

State Senator John Whitmire's urgent call for crime control

HOUSTON - For the latest edition of "Texas-The Issue Is…" FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke with John Whitmire, Dean of the Texas Senate. The longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee is calling for a bi-partisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Medicaid#Dental Clinic#Money Laundering#Health Care#Medical Insurance#Medical Services#General Health#Floss Family Dental Care#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Houston oil company settles criminal cases in California spill

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - An oil company has pleaded guilty in federal court to negligently discharging crude off the Southern California coast when its underwater pipeline ruptured last year. Houston-based Amplify Energy and two of its subsidiaries each pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge in federal court. Meanwhile,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School

Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston teacher's aide fired, accused of choking 5-year-old boy

HOUSTON - A teacher's aide, who was accused of choking a five-year-old boy, has been fired. Earlier this month, the child's mother says she got a call from the nurse at Beatrice Mayes Institute in Houston's South Park neighborhood that alerted her he had a scratch on his neck. BACKGROUND:...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy