Read full article on original website
Suspekt Zer0
4d ago
I bet these two were living it up, expensive cars, homes, vacations, dinners, and the finest things life has to offer. Probably impressing everyone around them and filling out their eyes with all that ill-gotten wealth. That's why i tell my son, don't be easily impressed by what you see, never know how it was obtained.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston RocketsAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Houston man sent to prison for tax evasion, bankruptcy fraud: DOJ
HOUSTON – A man who evaded payment of his income taxes has been ordered to federal prison, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. David Felt pleaded guilty May 9 and was ordered to serve 18 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen also ordered Felt to...
Click2Houston.com
Prosperity Bank agrees to pay back more than $18K after improperly processing PPP loan for ineligible customer, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Prosperity Bank has agreed to pay $18,673.50 to resolve allegations it improperly processed a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan on behalf of an ineligible customer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Prosperity Bank is a regional bank with branches throughout Texas and Oklahoma. It is a...
Cypress family massacre suspect was passed up for promotion before shooting, court documents reveal
The suspect told police he asked the father of the family for a recommendation for a promotion, but was angered when he thought he didn't provide one.
Houston law enforcement faces budget cuts after Harris County Commissioners Court meeting
Without at least one Republican commissioner present, the county is forced to adopt the previous fiscal year's budget, which did not include extra money for law enforcement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L'Observateur
Former Louisiana Woman Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loans Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today the indictment of SHARNAE EVERY (“EVERY”), age 27, of Houston, Texas, who was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349 and two (2) counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341.
fox26houston.com
State Senator John Whitmire's urgent call for crime control
HOUSTON - For the latest edition of "Texas-The Issue Is…" FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke with John Whitmire, Dean of the Texas Senate. The longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee is calling for a bi-partisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
Lawsuit claims staffing shortage at Harris County Jail led to 19-year-old's murder
"Fred was beat, he was murdered. He was taken advantage of by a system that could not employ people to protect those who they put in here," the 19-year-old's grandmother said.
Spring woman out on bond wanted for stealing multiple credit cards, police say
Have you seen this woman? Friendswood police identified Addisha Gerrae Jackson as the suspect accused of stealing credit cards from grocery store shoppers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
Click2Houston.com
Katy jewelry store owner sentenced to more than 2 years in prison following wire fraud conviction: DOJ
HOUSTON – A Katy jewelry store owner has been sent to federal prison after being convicted of committing wire fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Santiago Mora, 40, pleaded guilty on March 3 and was sentenced to serve 27 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
13 Investigates: Texts show mayor's former aide working on behalf of troubled Midtown restaurant
New details in an ongoing 13 Investigates story are unveiled as texts show a city employee, who pleaded guilty to corruption, working on behalf of a troubled Midtown restaurant.
Bond raised in previous murder charges for men accused of killing off-duty Harris County deputy
HOUSTON — The two men accused of murdering Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin faced a judge Monday morning and were given two new bond amounts for previous murder charges they were facing. Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, were both out on $75,000 bonds for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No more waiting! Harris Co. Jail ordered to book inmates in faster
The Harris County Jail is in trouble for taking too long to get inmates in to the jail. It's a problem 13 Investigates exposed just 10 days ago.
Click2Houston.com
Security guard shot, killed at Club Onyx by suspect fighting over girlfriend, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating what led to the fatal shooting of a security guard at Club Onyx Wednesday. Police were called to the club, which is located at 3113 Bering Dr., around 3:12 a.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they...
League City man threatened judges and called in multiple bomb threats, officials say
The 30-year-old suspect made phone calls saying that there was a bomb inside the Chambers County courthouse, officials say. It was evacuated immediately.
KLTV
Houston oil company settles criminal cases in California spill
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - An oil company has pleaded guilty in federal court to negligently discharging crude off the Southern California coast when its underwater pipeline ruptured last year. Houston-based Amplify Energy and two of its subsidiaries each pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge in federal court. Meanwhile,...
Deputy fatally shoots man accused of charging at him outside Houston restaurant
A man is dead after charging at off-duty officers in Houston with a tire iron, news outlets reported.
Mysterious casket found buried on woman's property in Crosby area, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mysterious full-size burial vault or casket was found Tuesday buried on a large tract of land that a family purchased last year, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a full excavation has not been done yet. The casket...
BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School
Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
fox26houston.com
Houston teacher's aide fired, accused of choking 5-year-old boy
HOUSTON - A teacher's aide, who was accused of choking a five-year-old boy, has been fired. Earlier this month, the child's mother says she got a call from the nurse at Beatrice Mayes Institute in Houston's South Park neighborhood that alerted her he had a scratch on his neck. BACKGROUND:...
Comments / 7