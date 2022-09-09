Read full article on original website
eWIC program rollout starting soon
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The North Central Health District will soon implement the Georgia eWIC system for all WIC participants. The eWIC system will replace WIC paper vouchers with a debit-like card. Funds will be loaded on to the card for WIC participants to use for WIC-approved items. “Paper...
Georgia’s Old Governor’s Mansion undergoing conservation process
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — If you’re driving past the Old Governor’s Mansion in Milledgeville, you’ll notice construction happening. The mansion is undergoing extensive external conservation. The process is done every 10 years to help preserve its look from 1839. Conservation includes repainting shutters and trim and a...
Georgia National Fair implements new clear bag policy
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia National Fairgrounds is implementing a new clear bag policy. Any bag bigger than a wallet must be clear to enter the park. Bags can be brought from home or you can buy a Georgia National Fairgrounds bag for $10. Fair organizers say the...
NewTown Macon announces winners for Downtown Business Initiative
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NewTown Macon announced the winners of its Downtown Diversity Initiative Tuesday. Tedra Huston, Geleesa Denta, Materra Drafts, Shabrea Duffy, Dr. Anissa Jones and Deon Aiken were named winners. Each winner received $5,000 to start or expand their business courtesy of Wells Fargo. The program is...
Macon Touchdown Club Players of Week 4
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Touchdown Club hosted its first meeting of the 2022 high school football season. Kennesaw State University football head coach Brian Bohannon spoke at this week’s meeting. Outside of Bohannon’s speech, the club gave out the players of the week honors for the...
Student found with firearm in backpack at Northside Middle School
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A student at Northside Middle School came to school with a firearm on Tuesday. According to a statement from Dustin Dykes, Principal of Northside Middle, the firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack– the firearm was found to be unloaded.
Mercer football prepares for its first SoCon game of the season
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After falling to the Auburn Tigers 42-16, the Mercer Bears had a bye week to allow them time to prepare for their first Southern Conference game of the season. Against Auburn, the Bears gave up 285 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns while picking off...
Perry man accused of vehicular homicide in Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (41NBC/WMGT) – A Perry man is behind bars in Tennessee and charged with vehicular homicide after crashing his car on Labor day. 24 year old Jamir Johnson, of Perry, Georgia, is charged with vehicular homicide and three-counts of vehicular assault. According to a report by WSMV Nashville,...
Middle Georgia man shares journey with AFIB
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — September is National Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month. The condition, known as ‘AFIB,’ is one doctors in Macon say is far too common. For Jarred Mimbs, AFIB could have cost him his life. “They saved my life,” he said. “I mean I could have...
Macon-Bibb Fire Department puts finishing touches on new facility
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — The Macon Bibb Fire Department celebrated the last beam being put in place on its new training facility Monday. at the Charles A. Smallwood training complex in May. The fire department invited families of deceased firefighters to sign the final beam. Fire Chief...
The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: ACE vs. Northeast
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Week five of high school football has quickly approached, and the End Zone Game of the Week features a Macon battle between the ACE Gryphons and the Northeast Raiders. The Gryphons are undefeated in year one under head coach Keith Hatcher as ACE is 4-0, making...
BCSO: Macon-Bibb at 50 homicides for 2022
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – After three gun violence victims died within 24 hours over the weekend, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Macon-Bibb’s homicide count for the year is now at 50. According to the sheriff’s office, 54 homicides were recorded all of last year. Bibb County...
Man robbed and shot in Downtown Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just before 01:30 am Sunday deputies responded to atrium Health in regards to a person shot. According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office deputies talked to a 32-year-old male that stated he was walking to his car in the parking lot next to the Tubman Museum when a male with gun demanded items from him and then shot him. He drove himself to the hospital and was listed in stable condition at the time. There’s no further information on the suspect.
Baldwin County Fire Station 4 extends hours to help with response time
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you live on the south side of Baldwin County, you’ll likely see a quicker firefighter response time. That’s because the Baldwin County Fire Department has extended Fire Station 4’s hours of operation. Firefighters are called out to a call about four...
16-year-old shot on Hollingsworth Rd in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on September 13, 2022. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road, regarding a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who...
Alcohol license revoked at Rodeo Bar and Grill following weekend shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Sheriff David Davis is revoking local night club Rodeo Bar and Grill’s license to serve alcohol. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, on behalf of Sheriff David Davis, an alcohol license revocation letter was delivered to the proprietor of Rodeo Bar and Grill at 4053 Pio Nono Avenue on Tuesday, September 13th. This happens after an incident this past weekend in which a security guard was shot and killed at the business.
Man, woman arrested following raids of 2 Sandersville homes
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after two homes were raided following a several months long investigation into illegal drug sales. 49-year-old Ernest Johnson Jr. of Sandersville is charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, and 66-year-old Sandra Annette Butts of Sandersville is charged with two counts of sale of cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.
Pedestrian hit and killed on Gray Hwy
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the 1300 block of Gray Highway just before 12:00 a.m. Sunday. According to a news release the victim was walking in the left lane when a pickup truck driven by a 42-year-old male of Milledgeville, hit him. After being struck by the pickup truck the victim was also struck by a motorcycle, driven by a 27-year-old male of Gray. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The male on the motorcycle was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in stable condition at this time.
Downtown Macon gas station robbed at gunpoint
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just before 12:00 a.m. Tuesday two men entered the Nams Gas Station, located at 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with guns and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash they fled the store on foot. One of the clerks was checked by EMS and cleared on the scene with minor injuries.
Man arrested in connection to July barber shop murder
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III, who was shot and killed in front of a barber shop on PioNono Avenue in late July. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified 21-year-old Adolphus Dewayne Hughes...
