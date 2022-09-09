ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CultureMap Dallas

Home decor fair at Dallas Design District promises 3 days of eye-popping design

A California event that celebrates all things design-related is making its Dallas debut: Called WestEdge Dallas, it's coming to the Design District September 16-18 at Dallas Market Hall, where attendees can shop home furnishings brands, many new or cutting-edge, plus hobnob with designers and industry pros. The first WestEdge Design...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 10 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Oktoberfest events: the unofficial sign that fall is has arrived. This week brings the first of several German-themed festivals sure to dot the calendar soon, and it’s a big one that’ll draw around 50,000 guests. There are also two chocolate pairing events, two Tex-Mex restaurant birthdays (one turns two and the other, 104), and three eat-and-stroll tasting events. Practice balancing that drink and small plate now.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Quiet luxury abounds at new Italian restaurant Dea near Dallas' Inwood Village

The countdown is on for Dea, the new Italian restaurant opening near Dallas' Inwood Village from acclaimed restaurateurs Tracy Moore Rathbun and Lynae Fearing. Dea is going into the former Fireside Pies space at 7709 Inwood Rd., and is slated to open in mid-September — right next door to their beloved Asian restaurant Shinsei and just a shot down from their seafood restaurant Lovers Seafood & Market.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 14 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

Despite two huge rappers and one big-time comedian coming to the area this weekend, the slate of events is dominated by theater. There will be no fewer than eight productions starting their runs, including a national tour of a Broadway show. You can also see a unique anniversary celebration of a local performing arts venue, a concert by the Queen of Mariachi, and an eye-catching and educational sculpture exhibition.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

SMU to start serving brisket from Dallas BBQ restaurant at football games

A Dallas restaurant is going to start serving BBQ at SMU football games and sporting events. This and That Hospitality, parent of restaurants and bars such as The Whippersnapper, Tiny Victories, Alice Dallas, and Sfuzzi, has forged a partnership with SMU Athletics. Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ, the barbecue restaurant in Dallas' Design District, will serve barbecue at home games inside Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

