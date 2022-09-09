Read full article on original website
Chef-driven Tex Mex favorite to open in downtown Dallas' East Quarter
Downtown Dallas gets a new restaurant featuring a chef's take on Tex-Mex: Muchacho, the Mexican concept from local chef Omar Flores, will open in East Quarter, the downtown development from Todd Interests. According to a release, Muchacho will open at 2110 Jackson St. at the corner of Cesar Chavez Boulevard...
Family-run Tex-Mex salsas into Carrollton with brunch and good deals
A family-owned Mexican restaurant known for its distinctively fresh Tex-Mex has debuted in a familiar location in Carrollton. Called Chips & Salsa Tex-Mex and Cantina, it opened in a former Cindi's Deli at 2001 Midway Rd. #132, where it's serving fajitas, enchiladas, breakfast, brunch, and margaritas in a multitude of flavors.
Spicy seafood boils crawl next to Alamo Drafthouse in Lake Highlands Dallas
Spicy crab is headed for Dallas' Lake Highlands with the arrival of Shell Shack, the local shellfish restaurant chain which is opening a location at the Creekside Shopping Mall at the intersection of Skillman Street and Abrams Road. A spokesperson confirmed that the restaurant will open later in 2022 in...
Adult-only Halloween pop-up with spooky cocktails haunts Dallas mansion
A spooky amusement with a national presence returns to Dallas just in time for Halloween: Called House of Spirit: A Haunted Cocktail Soiree, it's a Halloween-themed installation that'll temporarily set up shop in a Dallas mansion, only to disappear by November 1. House of Spirits debuted in Los Angeles in...
CultureMap Dallas
Home decor fair at Dallas Design District promises 3 days of eye-popping design
A California event that celebrates all things design-related is making its Dallas debut: Called WestEdge Dallas, it's coming to the Design District September 16-18 at Dallas Market Hall, where attendees can shop home furnishings brands, many new or cutting-edge, plus hobnob with designers and industry pros. The first WestEdge Design...
These are the 10 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Oktoberfest events: the unofficial sign that fall is has arrived. This week brings the first of several German-themed festivals sure to dot the calendar soon, and it’s a big one that’ll draw around 50,000 guests. There are also two chocolate pairing events, two Tex-Mex restaurant birthdays (one turns two and the other, 104), and three eat-and-stroll tasting events. Practice balancing that drink and small plate now.
Frightful attraction returns to light up Frisco for Halloween 2022
The frights and lights that took over Frisco last Halloween season are back for another year. The family-friendly Halloween event Frights’n Lights Frisco, "where ghouls glow, spirits shine, and things go 'bump' in the light," is coming back to Riders Field, October 1-31. According to a release, the event...
Audacious over-the-top brunch spot from the Northeast debuts in Dallas
It's brunch all day New England-style thanks to a new restaurant opening in Dallas' Victory Park: Called The Place 2 Be, it's an iconic all-day brunch spot from the Northeast that's opening its first location outside of the Northeast, in Dallas. Yay us. The restaurant will be located at 2401...
Mega art fair with New York roots makes Texas debut at Dallas Market Hall
A new artsy festival is coming for the first time to Dallas. Called Artexpo, it's an art fair with a long tradition in New York, that'll camp out at Dallas Market on September 16-18, with artists, live demonstrations, and art for sale. It's partnered with another simultaneous event, the WestEdge...
Portillo's swings back through to Dallas to preview famed Chicago hot dog
Cult hot dog classic Portillo's, the fast-casual chain serving Chicago-style favorites, is hitting Dallas in September with a two-week tour, to serve up its famed Chicago-style fare ahead of its opening its first restaurant in Dallas-Fort Worth in The Colony this fall. From September 12-24, Portillo's will make at least...
Only one Dallas spot makes Bon Appetit's list of best new restaurants
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earn the magazine's approval. They are:. Birdie’s, a counter service restaurant in Austin known for its seasonal menu and well-chosen list of natural wines. Canje, the...
Quiet luxury abounds at new Italian restaurant Dea near Dallas' Inwood Village
The countdown is on for Dea, the new Italian restaurant opening near Dallas' Inwood Village from acclaimed restaurateurs Tracy Moore Rathbun and Lynae Fearing. Dea is going into the former Fireside Pies space at 7709 Inwood Rd., and is slated to open in mid-September — right next door to their beloved Asian restaurant Shinsei and just a shot down from their seafood restaurant Lovers Seafood & Market.
H-E-B opening date tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. H-E-B sets opening date for first supermarket in Dallas-Fort Worth. Mark it on...
Classic tavern D.L. Mack’s carries out crisp pizzas to Dallas' Preston Royal
A Chicago-inspired tavern-style restaurant is opening at Preston Royal: It's a second location of D.L. Mack's, the classic American tavern concept from Vandelay Hospitality Group, and it's opening at 10720 Preston Rd. #1101, AKA the former Neighborhood Services/NHS Bar & Grill space. According to a Vandelay representative, it'll open on...
Modern Mexican restaurant from Las Vegas shimmies into Dallas' Deep Ellum
A Las Vegas restaurant group is opening a grandiose Mexican spot on the edge of Deep Ellum in Dallas. Called La Neta Cocina Y Lounge, it's from 81/82 Group, founded by industry veteran Ryan Labbe, and will open at the newly constructed three-building development called The Epic in 2023. This...
Newest bar on Dallas' Henderson Ave: A South Texas-style ice house
A new ice-house-style restaurant and bar has sprung up on Dallas' Henderson Avenue. Called Willie D's, it's said to pay homage to a classic South Texas icehouse, but with an elevated twist, of course, and will open on Friday, September 9 at 2929 N. Henderson Ave, AKA the former Uno Mas space.
Triathletes make Texas history by descending on Irving this weekend
The PTO (Professional Triathletes Organisation) US Open is coming to Texas for the first time ever, and you're invited to cheer on the athletes and party down at the free Fan Fest, plus have a chance to meet Dallas' own Michael Johnson. Over the course of two days — September...
Fashionistas live la dolce vita at Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas events
Known as the unofficial opener of fall gala season in Dallas, Crystal Charity Ball's Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas event has become so popular that this year it was done in shifts. The traditional morning gathering at Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center was followed by an evening assembly, both of...
These are the 14 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
Despite two huge rappers and one big-time comedian coming to the area this weekend, the slate of events is dominated by theater. There will be no fewer than eight productions starting their runs, including a national tour of a Broadway show. You can also see a unique anniversary celebration of a local performing arts venue, a concert by the Queen of Mariachi, and an eye-catching and educational sculpture exhibition.
SMU to start serving brisket from Dallas BBQ restaurant at football games
A Dallas restaurant is going to start serving BBQ at SMU football games and sporting events. This and That Hospitality, parent of restaurants and bars such as The Whippersnapper, Tiny Victories, Alice Dallas, and Sfuzzi, has forged a partnership with SMU Athletics. Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ, the barbecue restaurant in Dallas' Design District, will serve barbecue at home games inside Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
