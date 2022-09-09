Read full article on original website
MaxPreps
No. 2 Mater Dei declines offer to play No. 1 St. John Bosco at SoFi Stadium in high school football's game of the year
The most highly-anticipated high school football game of 2022 between No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) scheduled for Oct. 7 will remain at Santa Ana Stadium after the Monarchs declined an offer to hold the game at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL's Rams and Chargers.
MaxPreps
High school football: Utah signal callers Parker Snyder, Nic Staffieri top list of national passing yardage leaders
At the top of the list is San Juan (Blanding, Utah) junior Parker Snyder, who brought his season total to 1,640 yards after throwing for 468 yards and five touchdowns in a 35-28 win over Canyon View last week. Snyder, who has also rushed for 360 yards and two touchdowns, has led his team to a 5-0 record.
MaxPreps
Northern California high school football rankings: No. 2 Folsom meets No. 4 Pittsburg in bigtime showdown
The Central Section has teams ranked here because they generally compete in the Northern California playoffs. A week after beating De La Salle 24-21, the Padres beat another powerhouse in Central Catholic, rallying from a 16-7 deficit as Maealiuaki Smith passed for 296 yards and five touchdowns. Serra plays at defending West Catholic Athletic League champion on Sept. 23.
MaxPreps
Colorado high school football scoreboard: Week 4 CHSAA schedules, scores, stats & more
While the first three weeks of the Colorado high school football season were sprinkled with some intriguing early season matchups, Week 4 definitely kicks things into overdrive. Highlighted by No. 2 Ralston Valley (Arvada) at third-ranked Regis Jesuit (Aurora), there are five games that feature both teams ranked in the state's Top 25.
MaxPreps
Ohio high school football state polls: AP, MP & how we voted
Here's a look at this week's top Ohio high school football teams by division and overall according to the MaxPreps Computer Rankings and the AP Poll. Also listed is who we voted where. MaxPreps State Rankings: Divisional. This week's Ohio MaxPreps computer rankings based on division. All teams ranked. MaxPreps...
MaxPreps
High school football: Fresh off monster performance, Malaki Dowell of Tennessee leads national rushing yardage leaders
Against Station Camp on Sept. 2, Dowell ran 24 times for 346 yards and five touchdowns. A week later, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound back one-upped himself with 34 carries for 472 yards and seven scores in a 59-54 win (highlights in the video). White County is 4-0 on the season thanks in part to his efforts.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Breaking down the updated 247Sports Class of 2024 rankings
The 2022-23 high school basketball season is quickly approaching with games set to begin around the country in just over a month. To get you prepared for the upcoming year, 247Sports released its updated Class of 2024 rankings Wednesday with Tre Johnson overtaking Ian Jackson for the top spot in the junior class.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now
Who had Pennsylvania's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to sponsor the Pennsylvania Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season (regular and post), there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter...
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Oregon to become 12th state to adopt shot clock
The Oregon Basketball Coaches Association approved a motion Monday to mandate the implementation of a 35-second shot clock at the varsity levels of boys and girls high school basketball starting with the 2023-24 season. Of the 297 coaches who responded, 74.1 percent voted in favor of the shot clock, 16.5...
MaxPreps
Calypso Mason's Girls Soccer Stats
Calypso has played on 2 girls soccer teams covered by MaxPreps. The accumulated varsity totals are in the last row of each table.
MaxPreps
High school football: From Derrick Henry to Elijah Brown, looking back at MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year winners
In January, Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown became the 13th player to be named MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year. Aledo (Texas) running back Johnathan Gray was the inaugural winner in 2009. . We are looking back at the careers of each of the winners, including one who was named...
MaxPreps
High school volleyball rankings: Marian, Cathedral Catholic remain atop MaxPreps Top 25
But cue the coming plot twist ... the Durango Fall Classic. From a national perspective, Durango has the opportunity to shake up the rankings as a strong showing among the loaded field can send a team's stock soaring. In addition to No. 2 Cathedral Catholic, six ranked teams will be in the field along with countless others who have either been ranked or sit just outside the MaxPreps Top 25.
MaxPreps
No. 13 American Heritage vs. No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna: Follow live, how to watch online, players to watch
Two of the top high school football teams in the nation will battle Friday when No. 13 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) makes the 15-mile trip to face No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) on the NFHS Network. The Broward County squads have squared off nine times since 2007 and American Heritage...
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Cincinnati power Archbishop Moeller joins MaxPreps Top 25 after 39-31 win over Good Counsel
The Fighting Crusaders enter at No. 24 after last week's 39-31 win over Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) in which four-star running back Jordan Marshall had 28 carries for 145 yards and four touchdowns. Marshall has rushed for 602 yards and 11 touchdowns this season as the Cincinnati power is 4-0 with notable wins over Washington (Massillon, Ohio) and Trinity (Louisville).
MaxPreps
High school football: Donte Ferrell of Ohio tops list of national receiving yardage leaders
According to statistics reported to MaxPreps, Ohio is home to two of high school football's top three receivers in terms of yardage this season. At the top of the list is Woodward (Cincinnati, Ohio) junior Donte Ferrell, who brought his season total to 839 yards after hauling in nine passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 38-22 win against Bourbon County (Ky.) last week. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass-catcher has eclipsed 200 yards twice including a 280-yard performance against Bethel-Tate earlier this month for the 3-1 Bulldogs.
MaxPreps
No. 3 St. Frances Academy vs. Venice: How to watch, follow live, players to watch
St. Frances Academy (2-0) is riding a 10-game win streak going back to last September and coming off a 47-7 dismantling of DeSoto (Texas). Running backs Durell Robinson and DeJuan Williams are powering the offense, combining for 442 yards (7.7 yards per carry) and three touchdowns through the team's first two games.
