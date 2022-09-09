ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

MaxPreps

Northern California high school football rankings: No. 2 Folsom meets No. 4 Pittsburg in bigtime showdown

The Central Section has teams ranked here because they generally compete in the Northern California playoffs. A week after beating De La Salle 24-21, the Padres beat another powerhouse in Central Catholic, rallying from a 16-7 deficit as Maealiuaki Smith passed for 296 yards and five touchdowns. Serra plays at defending West Catholic Athletic League champion on Sept. 23.
MaxPreps

Ohio high school football state polls: AP, MP & how we voted

Here's a look at this week's top Ohio high school football teams by division and overall according to the MaxPreps Computer Rankings and the AP Poll. Also listed is who we voted where. MaxPreps State Rankings: Divisional. This week's Ohio MaxPreps computer rankings based on division. All teams ranked. MaxPreps...
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now

Who had Pennsylvania's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to sponsor the Pennsylvania Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season (regular and post), there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter...
Nate Jackson
MaxPreps

High school basketball: Oregon to become 12th state to adopt shot clock

The Oregon Basketball Coaches Association approved a motion Monday to mandate the implementation of a 35-second shot clock at the varsity levels of boys and girls high school basketball starting with the 2023-24 season. Of the 297 coaches who responded, 74.1 percent voted in favor of the shot clock, 16.5...
MaxPreps

Calypso Mason's Girls Soccer Stats

Calypso has played on 2 girls soccer teams covered by MaxPreps. The accumulated varsity totals are in the last row of each table.
MaxPreps

High school volleyball rankings: Marian, Cathedral Catholic remain atop MaxPreps Top 25

But cue the coming plot twist ... the Durango Fall Classic. From a national perspective, Durango has the opportunity to shake up the rankings as a strong showing among the loaded field can send a team's stock soaring. In addition to No. 2 Cathedral Catholic, six ranked teams will be in the field along with countless others who have either been ranked or sit just outside the MaxPreps Top 25.
MaxPreps

High school football rankings: Cincinnati power Archbishop Moeller joins MaxPreps Top 25 after 39-31 win over Good Counsel

The Fighting Crusaders enter at No. 24 after last week's 39-31 win over Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) in which four-star running back Jordan Marshall had 28 carries for 145 yards and four touchdowns. Marshall has rushed for 602 yards and 11 touchdowns this season as the Cincinnati power is 4-0 with notable wins over Washington (Massillon, Ohio) and Trinity (Louisville).
MaxPreps

High school football: Donte Ferrell of Ohio tops list of national receiving yardage leaders

According to statistics reported to MaxPreps, Ohio is home to two of high school football's top three receivers in terms of yardage this season. At the top of the list is Woodward (Cincinnati, Ohio) junior Donte Ferrell, who brought his season total to 839 yards after hauling in nine passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 38-22 win against Bourbon County (Ky.) last week. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass-catcher has eclipsed 200 yards twice including a 280-yard performance against Bethel-Tate earlier this month for the 3-1 Bulldogs.
