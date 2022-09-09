ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

11Alive

Watch funeral for fallen Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services are being held Wednesday for Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski. Deputy Koleski, 42, and Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta last Thursday. Koleski was a longtime deputy...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Son 'on no bond' after being charged for mother's death, Forsyth County deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A son was charged in connection to the early September death of his mother, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Deputies responded to a medical call near Frank Boyd Road in Forsyth County on September 10. The caller was an older man who said he was unable to wake up a 61-year-old woman who lived in the home. The office did not specify their relationship.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Child hit by officer in marked patrol car, APD says

ATLANTA — A child was hit by an Atlanta Police officer in a marked patrol car Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. APD said it happened at the intersection of Lanier St. NW and Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, not far from Deja Vu Sports Bar & Lounge near Atlanta's West Lake neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
Craig Owens
Brian Kemp
Christopher Golden
11Alive

Woman in custody after allegedly barricading herself in East Point home following dispute with Animal Control

EAST POINT, Ga. — A woman has been taken into custody after allegedly barricading herself in a home in an East Point neighborhood Tuesday, authorities said. It happened in the 1700 block of Center Avenue. Police said the woman got into a dispute with Fulton County Animal Control, allegedly threatening an animal control investigator with a knife before going back into the home and barricading herself.
EAST POINT, GA
11Alive

Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
COVINGTON, GA
