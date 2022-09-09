Read full article on original website
Marietta barber offers free haircuts to law enforcement after 2 Cobb deputies shot, killed
MARIETTA, Ga. — As thousands mourn the deaths of two Cobb County sheriff's deputies killed in the line of duty a Marietta barber shop is honoring them in its own way. Justin Post says he wants the law enforcement family to feel loved by his own, so he's offering free haircuts.
Watch funeral for fallen Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services are being held Wednesday for Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski. Deputy Koleski, 42, and Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta last Thursday. Koleski was a longtime deputy...
Driver arrested after ignoring traffic stops, striking other driver, mailboxes and power pole: Coweta County sheriff
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic-stop-turned-deputy-chase on Interstate 85 ended with an innocent driver struck and the suspect crashing into a power pole Tuesday, authorities said. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop northbound on I-85 near mile marker 53. The driver refused to stop and got...
Son 'on no bond' after being charged for mother's death, Forsyth County deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A son was charged in connection to the early September death of his mother, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Deputies responded to a medical call near Frank Boyd Road in Forsyth County on September 10. The caller was an older man who said he was unable to wake up a 61-year-old woman who lived in the home. The office did not specify their relationship.
Cobb Sheriff: Loss of deputies was 'one of the darkest days'
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said the loss of two deputies last week, shot and killed in the line of duty, was "one of the darkest days in the history of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office." Sheriff Owens delivered remarks at the funeral for Deputy...
Hours-long SWAT confrontation with woman ‘in mental health crisis’ ends with arrest, no shots fired
EAST POINT, Ga. — A tense standoff in an East Point neighborhood that lasted for more than four hours – between the SWAT team and a woman inside her home who they believed was armed – ended Tuesday night with no shots fired and the woman taken safely into custody.
Hundreds line streets to pay tribute to Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Fellow law enforcement officers, military members, veterans, and civilians paid their respect to Cobb County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jonathan Koleski by lining the streets of Kennesaw for his final ride home. People from as far as California came out to honor and pay tribute to...
Child hit by officer in marked patrol car, APD says
ATLANTA — A child was hit by an Atlanta Police officer in a marked patrol car Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. APD said it happened at the intersection of Lanier St. NW and Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, not far from Deja Vu Sports Bar & Lounge near Atlanta's West Lake neighborhood.
Arrest warrants point to alleged shooter in killings of 2 Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Arrest warrants for one of the two suspects in custody following the killing last week of two Cobb County deputies, in what was described as an ambush, identify the alleged shooter. Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were both shot as they attempted to...
APD releases surveillance video of suspect in connection to shooting at Woodruff Park
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators have released surveillance video of a suspect who they believe shot a man at Woodruff Park. The shooting took place Saturday around 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital by Grady EMS critically hurt, according to APD.
Woman in custody after allegedly barricading herself in East Point home following dispute with Animal Control
EAST POINT, Ga. — A woman has been taken into custody after allegedly barricading herself in a home in an East Point neighborhood Tuesday, authorities said. It happened in the 1700 block of Center Avenue. Police said the woman got into a dispute with Fulton County Animal Control, allegedly threatening an animal control investigator with a knife before going back into the home and barricading herself.
63-year-old Walton County man shot, killed by deputies after pointing gun at them, GBI says
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Walton County man is dead after he pointed a handgun at deputies. Deputies shot and killed him as they were investigating a disturbance call, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Deputies responded to the 1900-block of GA Hwy 11 in Monroe Monday afternoon....
Pedestrian killed on Peachtree Road in Brookhaven, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A person was struck and killed by a car Tuesday night in Brookhaven, police say. It happened in front of a shopping center at 3925 Peachtree Road in the city limits. "It appears the pedestrian attempted to cross Peachtree Rd outside the crosswalk and was struck...
Governor issues executive order for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — For the next two days, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office will say farewell to two of their deputies who were killed in the line of duty. Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the days their families and friends will gather for their funerals.
School bus rear-ended by truck in Gwinnett County; no students on board
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was rear ended by a truck on Wednesday morning, however, no students were on board. The Gwinnett County Police Department says it happened at Singleton Road and Harbins Road in Norcross. Neither driver was injured, but the driver of the truck was...
DeKalb Police find car partially underneath school bus after crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the accident at Snapfinger Road and Pleasant Wood Drive in DeKalb County. When officers arrived, they found a car partially underneath the bus. The bus was carrying...
New developments in Yolanda Brown missing mom case | What we know
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Covington mother, Yolanda Brown, has been missing for more than a week after leaving an Irish pub in Hapeville during the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 3. On Monday, authorities responded to a scene in Newton County where they discovered a body in a...
Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
Deputy 'reasonably believed' motorcyclist was armed when he fired his gun during traffic stop, Hall County sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The story above is from a previous report. The Hall County Sheriff's Office is shedding new details on why a deputy shot an unarmed motorcyclist during a traffic stop earlier this week. In an update released Friday, the sheriff's office explained how a...
GoFundMe started for family of Cobb County deputy killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fundraising effort is underway for the family of Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski, one of the two Cobb sheriff's deputies shot and killed in the line of duty this week. The GoFundMe was started by the sister of Koleski, who along with Deputy Marshall...
