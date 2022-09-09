ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Parkersburg City Council begins work on filling vacancy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg City Council got the ball rolling to fill a vacancy on their council Tuesday evening. Councilman Austin Richards submitted a letter of resignation last Friday as he has moved his family to Williamstown. The Republican executive committee has ten days to advance up to three candidates...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg City Council to consider civilian investigator job

PARKERSBURG — Members of Parkersburg City Council will consider a new civilian investigative position and vote to declare a vacancy in the District 9 seat when they meet Tuesday. A Personnel Committee meeting is slated for 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the executive conference room on the second floor of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Government
City
Williamstown, WV
WTAP

Vacant house fire on six hundred block on 13th Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A house on the six hundred block of 13th Street took place this early afternoon. Parkersburg fire chief, Jason Matthews says that the call for the fire came slightly before 1 p.m. Officials say that the house that caught on fire was a vacant residence and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF

West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Joyce
Person
Austin Richards
WTAP

Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bridge on Interstate 77 that has been hit by heavy trucks several times in recent years has been repaired and is again fully open to traffic. One northbound lane of the bridge, which carries I-77 over Route 50 near Parkersburg, has been closed for more than two years. A steel support beam beneath that side of the bridge has been hit by heavy trucks several times, most recently in November 2020.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Yeager, Glessoner

In the late morning hours of Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Glessoner Yeager departed his earthly life, destined for heaven to meet his Savior and to rejoin his wife Sarah Jessie and other loved ones and friends. He was born December 6, 1930, in Glenville, WV, the eldest son of Whitt O. and Virginia M. Yeager. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edgar Joy Yeager of Marietta, and his beloved daughter-in-law, Lynn Yeager, of Florida.
GLENVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#W Va#Stepping Down#Politics Local#Parkersburg City Council
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

10 COVID deaths include Wood County woman

PARKERSBURG — A 97-year-old Wood County woman was one of 10 people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in Tuesday’s update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. She was the oldest of the individuals listed, with the youngest a 54-year-old man from Raleigh County.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Ohio Valley University essential staff looking into alternatives to help former students

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former employees and officials are looking at alternatives ways to help former students since Ohio Valley University is unable to provide transcripts. Former Ohio Valley University academic affairs vice president, Wes Crum says a person using VPN access got into the OVU system and the transcripts are no longer available to give to former students.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Miller, Sr, Dr. Gary Wayne

Dr. Gary Wayne Miller, Sr, 78, of Vienna, WV passed away September 6, 2022 at his residence under the loving care of his family. He was born on June 2, 1944 in Frostburg, MD, the son of the late George Charles Miller and Betty Irene Lewis Miller Edwards. Gary graduated...
VIENNA, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTAP

Pink by the Poolside event returning Sept. 16

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is bringing back a significant annual event. The medical center is returning with the “Pink by the Poolside” event for this Friday. This event will be coming back for the first time since 2019 after being canceled the last...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Lowell gets $20,000 to improve water quality

LOWELL, Ohio. (WTAP) - Lowell is getting $20,000 dollars to improve its drinking water. It’s coming from the H2Ohio initiative. H2Ohio was created as a result of the state operating budget in the 133rd General Assembly, House Bill 166. The funding granted to the village of Lowell will be...
LOWELL, OH
WOWK 13 News

$500M aerospace manufacturing hub coming to Ravenswood, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A major manufacturing facility is coming to Jackson County, West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday. 13 News confirmed on Monday that the location of a major economic development project would be at the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, announced that […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy