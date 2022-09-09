Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Parkersburg City Council begins work on filling vacancy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg City Council got the ball rolling to fill a vacancy on their council Tuesday evening. Councilman Austin Richards submitted a letter of resignation last Friday as he has moved his family to Williamstown. The Republican executive committee has ten days to advance up to three candidates...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg City Council to consider civilian investigator job
PARKERSBURG — Members of Parkersburg City Council will consider a new civilian investigative position and vote to declare a vacancy in the District 9 seat when they meet Tuesday. A Personnel Committee meeting is slated for 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the executive conference room on the second floor of...
WTAP
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted stops by Marietta on “Next Generation Jobs Tour”
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted made a stop in Marietta this morning on his “Next Generation Jobs Tour.”. This tour Husted is holding throughout the week is to focus on in-demand jobs and programs in the Buckeye state. Husted held a meeting at the Washington County...
WTAP
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission will be using 13 million dollars from their American Recovery Fund to build what they’re calling The Resiliency Center. The new multi-use building is planned to go up in Downtown Parkersburg to help respond to community needs. Officials hope the building will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Vacant house fire on six hundred block on 13th Street
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A house on the six hundred block of 13th Street took place this early afternoon. Parkersburg fire chief, Jason Matthews says that the call for the fire came slightly before 1 p.m. Officials say that the house that caught on fire was a vacant residence and...
WTAP
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is in Ravenswood for a special ceremony
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - A significant monument to the veterans of the Vietnam War is arriving in Ravenswood. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is in Ravenswood from Sept. 14-18. Ravenswood officials say that the traveling wall is an 80 percent replica of the original in Washington D.C. And has all...
WTRF
West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
WTAP
RELATED PEOPLE
WTAP
Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bridge on Interstate 77 that has been hit by heavy trucks several times in recent years has been repaired and is again fully open to traffic. One northbound lane of the bridge, which carries I-77 over Route 50 near Parkersburg, has been closed for more than two years. A steel support beam beneath that side of the bridge has been hit by heavy trucks several times, most recently in November 2020.
WTAP
Upcoming Paddlefest will return to Point Park for the first time since 2019
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in over three years the paddlefest will return to Parkersburg. The event was created to dedicate time to people powered watercrafts. The event will begin on Friday and will take place through the weekend. Director of the Parkersburg CVB, Mark Lewis, says...
WTAP
Obituary: Yeager, Glessoner
In the late morning hours of Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Glessoner Yeager departed his earthly life, destined for heaven to meet his Savior and to rejoin his wife Sarah Jessie and other loved ones and friends. He was born December 6, 1930, in Glenville, WV, the eldest son of Whitt O. and Virginia M. Yeager. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edgar Joy Yeager of Marietta, and his beloved daughter-in-law, Lynn Yeager, of Florida.
WTAP
$500 million dollars of renewable energy investment coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Legislature passed three bills in Monday’s 4th special session agenda. Of the three bills, Governor justice signed the economic development bill bringing a $500 million investment in renewable energy in Ravenswood. Justice announced that (BHE) Berkshire Hathaway Energy business will buy more than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOUB
Damaged interstate bridge lane reopens near Parkersburg after repairs
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Workers have completed repairs to an interstate bridge in West Virginia and reopened it fully. The Interstate 77 bridge over U.S. 50 near Parkersburg has been hit by heavy trucks several times in recent years. A northbound lane of the bridge has been closed for...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
10 COVID deaths include Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG — A 97-year-old Wood County woman was one of 10 people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in Tuesday’s update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. She was the oldest of the individuals listed, with the youngest a 54-year-old man from Raleigh County.
WTAP
Ohio Valley University essential staff looking into alternatives to help former students
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former employees and officials are looking at alternatives ways to help former students since Ohio Valley University is unable to provide transcripts. Former Ohio Valley University academic affairs vice president, Wes Crum says a person using VPN access got into the OVU system and the transcripts are no longer available to give to former students.
WTAP
Obituary: Miller, Sr, Dr. Gary Wayne
Dr. Gary Wayne Miller, Sr, 78, of Vienna, WV passed away September 6, 2022 at his residence under the loving care of his family. He was born on June 2, 1944 in Frostburg, MD, the son of the late George Charles Miller and Betty Irene Lewis Miller Edwards. Gary graduated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Pink by the Poolside event returning Sept. 16
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is bringing back a significant annual event. The medical center is returning with the “Pink by the Poolside” event for this Friday. This event will be coming back for the first time since 2019 after being canceled the last...
WTAP
Lowell gets $20,000 to improve water quality
LOWELL, Ohio. (WTAP) - Lowell is getting $20,000 dollars to improve its drinking water. It’s coming from the H2Ohio initiative. H2Ohio was created as a result of the state operating budget in the 133rd General Assembly, House Bill 166. The funding granted to the village of Lowell will be...
$500M aerospace manufacturing hub coming to Ravenswood, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A major manufacturing facility is coming to Jackson County, West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday. 13 News confirmed on Monday that the location of a major economic development project would be at the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, announced that […]
WTAP
Downtown Throwdown returns to Parkersburg for the first time after pandemic break
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time since the pandemic the downtown throw down hosted by Downtown PKB will be held at bicentennial park. The throw down will be this Saturday from 6-10 p.m. The throwdown will have many beer trucks, enough BBQ to feed the entire community and...
Comments / 0