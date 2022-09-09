Read full article on original website
Partial Overnight Lane Closures Planned at LAX Next Week
Outer lanes at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport will be closed overnight next week while crews prepare to install a pedestrian bridge connecting terminals to the Automated People Mover train system. Outer lanes on the arrivals level at Lower World Way will be closed from...
Repairs on 5 Freeway in Castaic to Continue Through Thursday Morning
The northbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Castaic area will close again Monday evening for a 12-hour period as crews continue repair work on two miles of roadway that was damaged by the Route Fire. Two lanes of the roadway have been closed in the area since the Route...
Multiple Vehicles Stuck in Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide
Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road.
Worker Killed at Construction Site in South Gate Area
A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The victim was declared dead at...
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Lancaster
A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a big rig in Lancaster Tuesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:48 a.m. to the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and South Avenue J where they found the victim, CHP Officer Nicholson told City News Service. The collision closed...
Los Angeles To Designate Spaces for Parking, Charging Electric Vehicles
Certain spaces on Los Angeles streets will be reserved for people to park and charge electric vehicles after the City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday. The ordinance authorizes the Department of Transportation to mark off stalls or spaces on public streets or publicly owned parking facilities exclusively for electric vehicles. It also makes it illegal for a person to park in such spaces unless the vehicle is connected for electric charging.
Metro Train Strikes Vehicle in South Los Angeles
A Metro A (Blue) Line train struck a vehicle in South Los Angeles Monday, causing minor injuries to passengers aboard the train. The collision was reported just before 5:10 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Washington Boulevard, Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department told City News Service.
Sheriff’s Investigators Search Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Home
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators served multiple search warrants Wednesday — including at the home and office of county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl — in connection with a public-corruption probe involving contracts awarded by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to a nonprofit group run by a close friend of Kuehl.
Man Reported Missing in Malibu is Found
A 40-year-old man who went missing from Malibu has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Ever Manuel Valencia had last been seen on Sept. 4 near Malibu Road and Pacific Coast Highway, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
Fire Damages Duplex in Mid-City Area of LA
A suspected arson fire damaged a duplex in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles Wednesday, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters sent to the 1600 block of South Stearns Drive at about 8:20 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about 40 minutes, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LA Council Bans Sharing of Mobility Service Data With Law Enforcement
Los Angeles’ Department of Transportation will be prohibited from disclosing mobility service data via its open source tool to law enforcement agencies after the City Council voted to update the municipal code Tuesday. The ordinance seeks to address privacy concerns over Mobility Data Specification, which exchanges data with shared...
Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found
A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale Identified
A man who was shot to death in Palmdale was identified Tuesday by county authorities. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The victim, who was identified as Markquis Hayes, 37,...
Lancaster High School Searched After Report of Person with Gun
An investigation was underway at Lancaster High School Wednesday after an unconfirmed report of a person with a gun at the campus. Paramedics were sent to 32nd Street West and Avenue J on a call to stand by and assist law enforcement personnel at about 12:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Woman Reported Missing in Long Beach Found
A 67-year-old woman who went missing near her home in Long Beach has been found, authorities said Monday. Loeup Oum had last been seen about 7 a.m. Sunday near her residence in the 2500 block of East 14th Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On...
LA County to Consider Possible Local Rules to Control Gun Sales
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider a proposal Tuesday that would direct its attorneys to draft a series of ordinances aimed at regulating gun sales in the county, including a ban on the sale of .50-caliber handguns and ammunition in unincorporated areas. Another proposed ordinance...
LA County Reports 4,500 New COVID Infections, 37 Deaths
Los Angeles County recorded more than 4,500 new COVID-19 deaths during a three-day period ending Monday, along with 37 new virus-related fatalities. The 4,544 new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,430,358. The county, which no longer reports COVID numbers on the weekends, logged 2,348 cases Saturday, 1,255 on Sunday and 941 on Monday.
Woman Ordered Held Without Bail For Fiery Crash That Killed Six
A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby was ordered Monday to remain jailed without bail. Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, allegedly floored the gas pedal in her car and was driving at 130 mph just before the deadly crash Aug. 4 at La Brea and Slauson avenues and did not try to stop or slow down, with six people suffering “horrific deaths.”
Authorities ID Man Shot To Death By LAPD In Westlake Area
Authorities Monday identified a man, allegedly armed with a gun, who was killed in a shooting involving Los Angeles police officers in the Westlake area. The shooting occurred about 3:20 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “Rampart patrol...
Van with 2-Year-Old Boy Inside Stolen in Buena Park
A minivan with a 2-year-old boy inside was stolen Tuesday from a Buena Park school. According to Buena Park police, the 2017 Toyota Sienna with California license plate 8BTV598 was taken around 9:30 a.m. from outside the Emery School in the 8600 block of Somerset Street. The boy, Ian Eo,...
