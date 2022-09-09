ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

13News Now

Man guilty on 3 of 13 charges in 2011 murder of ODU student

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been convicted of some of the charges he faced in a more-than-decade-old murder in Norfolk. After hours of deliberating on Wednesday, jurors found Rashad Dooley guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery. The charges stem from...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

14-year-old Bruton student charged after threats, sheriff’s office says

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old Bruton High School student was charged Tuesday after a bomb threat toward the school and threats toward a staff member, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says. The sheriff’s office announced the charges on Wednesday, saying “please be assured that York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office...
YORK COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Man dies after shooting on E. Brambleton Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday afternoon. According to a tweet, police got the call around noon. When they arrived at the scene, which was on the 900 block of Brambleton Avenue, they found a man who had been shot.
NORFOLK, VA
