Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
This Virginia Glow-in-the-Dark Adventure Park is a Magical AdventureTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Norfolk shooting suspects barricaded themselves in apartment, police say
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a woman overnight in the Norview area were taken into custody Wednesday morning after an hours-long barricade situation. Around 9:15 a.m., WAVY got video of at least two men being brought out in handcuffs at the Timbers...
Man guilty on 3 of 13 charges in 2011 murder of ODU student
NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been convicted of some of the charges he faced in a more-than-decade-old murder in Norfolk. After hours of deliberating on Wednesday, jurors found Rashad Dooley guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery. The charges stem from...
Barricade situation in Norfolk resolved peacefully, suspects in custody
Norfolk Police was investigating a barricade situation taking place in the Norview area. People were being asked to avoid the area.
Woman brandishes gun at school bus in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A woman faces charges after brandishing a gun at a school bus driver in Norfolk on Wednesday, according to police. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Scott Street and Trant Avenue. The woman was taken into custody by police, and now charges...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested after robbing business, assaulting employee in VB
The initial investigation showed that an individual entered the business, demanded merchandise and assaulted an employee before fleeing the scene, police say.
Woman accused of brandishing firearm at school bus driver in Norfolk
The report of a person with a weapon came in around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Scott Street and Trant Avenue.
Portsmouth Police search for second suspect in deadly shooting on South Street
On September 3, around 2:30 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of South Street. They found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries.
3 arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in Norview area of Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a stolen vehicle chase in the Norview area of Norfolk, according to police. The chase ended in the 6900 block of Sewells Point Road, right next to Norview High School and down the road from Norview Middle School. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10
14-year-old Bruton student charged after threats, sheriff’s office says
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old Bruton High School student was charged Tuesday after a bomb threat toward the school and threats toward a staff member, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says. The sheriff’s office announced the charges on Wednesday, saying “please be assured that York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office...
Man arrested in Chesapeake on charges involving children after NCIS, FBI investigation
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was arrested and faces multiple charges involving crimes against children in Chesapeake following a months-long investigation. William Deacon IV, 35, was arrested on Monday after officers searched a home in the 1000 block of Kendale Circle, according to the Chesapeake Police Department. While specific...
13newsnow.com
Former officer in court after allegedly choking inmate at Hampton Roads Regional Jail
Portsmouth police arrested ex-officer Robert Whitaker in January. Now, he faces a felony charge.
2 men killed in shooting inside Newport News apartment
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in Newport News Monday evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US Army soldier accused of communicating with Gloucester teen
Police say an active-duty soldier from Alabama has been arrested after he was involved in the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl early Tuesday morning in Gloucester.
Police investigating after person steals, crashes Virginia Beach ambulance in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are searching for a driver who stole and crashed an ambulance Tuesday morning. According to a spokesperson from VB EMS, the incident began in Virginia Beach. Dispatch received a call around 1:10 a.m. about a person who had been shot and had then...
Car crashes into teen on bicycle in Newport News; 16-year-old not seriously hurt
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenager on a bicycle was hit by a car not far from City Center at Oyster Point on Wednesday. Kelly King, a spokeswoman for the Newport News Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and St. Thomas Drive around 3:30 p.m. That's the road that lets people into the Lidl grocery store's parking lot.
Man dies after shooting on E. Brambleton Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday afternoon. According to a tweet, police got the call around noon. When they arrived at the scene, which was on the 900 block of Brambleton Avenue, they found a man who had been shot.
Patient steals ambulance at Norfolk hospital then crashes
Police are now investigating after they say a man inside the ER at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital left the facility and stole an ambulance that was left running before crashing the vehicle a short time later.
James City County Police investigate homicide after man found shot dead
On Tuesday around 1:38 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to the 2600 block of Chickahominy Road in reference to a gunshot victim.
Man injured following Hampton shooting, police search for suspects
A 24-year-old man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say the victim sustained his injuries in the area of Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive where shots were fired.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 2