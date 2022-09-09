Read full article on original website
Related
FBISD board approves appointment of early childhood, transportation directors
Through unanimous votes, the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees appointed new directors of early childhood and transportation. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Fort Bend ISD will see new heads for its early childhood and transportation departments. During its Sept. 12 agenda review session, the FBISD board of trustees unanimously approved...
Magnolia ISD awards construction bids for potential 2022 bond projects
Magnolia ISD selected PBK Architects to provide architectural services for potential 2022 bond projects Sept. 12. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) During a Sept. 12 meeting, the Magnolia ISD board of trustees approved Terracon Consultants and PBK Architects to work on proposed construction projects related to the 2022 bond package, should the bond propositions pass during the Nov. 8 election.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0