Community Impact Houston

Magnolia ISD awards construction bids for potential 2022 bond projects

Magnolia ISD selected PBK Architects to provide architectural services for potential 2022 bond projects Sept. 12. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) During a Sept. 12 meeting, the Magnolia ISD board of trustees approved Terracon Consultants and PBK Architects to work on proposed construction projects related to the 2022 bond package, should the bond propositions pass during the Nov. 8 election.
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

