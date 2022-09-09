ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Mosquito Fire causes worst air quality in North America

By Matthew Nobert
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire has caused air quality issues across the Sacramento Region, but some areas around the fire are recording some of the worst air quality in North America.

As of 11:40 a.m. on Friday several areas in Auburn, Granite Bay, Newcastle, Cameron Park and Folsom are recording an air quality index of 500, according to the California Air Resources.

The average air quality across Placer County is 402, according to the Placer County Air Pollution Control District.

CAL FIRE, Placer Sheriff briefly cite different acreage numbers for Mosquito Fire

An air quality index of 300 or more is considered hazardous and everyone is asked to avoid all outdoor exertion due to the possibility of experiencing more serious health effects.

Communities farther from the fire like Roseville, Rocklin, Placerville, Sloughhouse, Colfax, Grass Valley and Tahoe are reporting unhealthy and very unhealthy air quality.

Currently, Turkey is the only nation in the world with a higher air quality index, measuring at 651.

Lincoln man suspected of starting three Placer County wildfires

According to Turkey’s National Air Quality Monitoring Network, the country is recording an air quality index of 651 in the area of Abant.

The level of smoke being produced from the Mosquito Fire has produced a pyrocumulus plume that has towered over the region for several days.

Pyrocumulus clouds are created when extreme heat causes the air to rise quickly. The process can lead to gusty winds on the ground. That wind can affect the fire’s behavior, making the firefight difficult for crews.

In some instances, Pyrocumulus clouds can create their own weather patterns like extreme rain, lighting and thunder storms.

On Friday the Mosquito Fire is being reported at over 23,000 acres, according to CAL FIRE.

