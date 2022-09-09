Read full article on original website
Extra Police Patrolling Fox Valley Schools
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – There will be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School today (WED) after receiving a social media threat. Around 8:30 last night (TUE), police were made aware of images on social media indicating a vague threat to Oshkosh West High School. The School...
Fentanyl Test Strip Use Is Encouraged
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Drug users are being encouraged to use recently legalized fentanyl test strips before consuming their product amid a public health advisory for the dangerous drug. Overdose deaths for fentanyl grew by 97 percent over the past two years, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Health...
Green Bay City Council To Debate License Plate Reading Cameras
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After seeing success during a test period, Green Bay police would like approval to keep license plate reading cameras for at least another three years. The cost for 40 fixed cameras and two quick deploy cameras for three years is $332,000, according to city...
Green Bay Police to Hold Training Near Bay Beach
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — If you notice police presence near Green Bay’s Bay Beach Amusement Park, not to worry, it may be part of a series of planned training exercises. The Green Bay Police Department alongside fire, EMA, and other emergency officials from Brown County will participate in a large-scale joint training exercise to practice response for an active threat incident.
Green Bay School Interim Superintendent Suffers Heart Attack
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay Area Public School District interim superintendent is in the hospital after suffering a heart attack during a school board meeting Monday night. First responders were called as a precautionary measure for Vicki Bayer during a special school board meeting. When paramedics...
Morning Fire Displaces Four, Leaves Firefighter Injured
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Four people were displaced and one firefighter was injured after a blaze early Saturday morning. Green Bay Metro Fire says crews were called to the 900 block of Mather St. just before 3:45 a.m. They arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the...
Green Bay Salute To 9/11
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department hosted the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on Saturday. Over 2,000 participants climbed the stairs to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of 2001. The participants climbed an equivalent of 110 stories.
UW-Oshkosh Looking To Deal With Student Retention Challenges
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh won’t outsource its custodial and grounds crews. But officials say they’re still facing problems that affect their bottom line. The chancellor says one of the big issues is keeping students at the university. In a letter...
Marathon Weekend Short Of Volunteers
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With the Fox Cities Marathon just days away, organizers say they still need more volunteers. According to the marathon’s website, each year, more than 2,300 volunteers help make the weekend of events go smoothly. “Volunteering really ebbs and flows,” Fox Cities Marathon Volunteer Coordinator...
More Than Two Dozen Area Nonprofits Receive Grants
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation awarded $292,000 to 29 nonprofit organizations serving Brown, Kewaunee, and Oconto counties through the Funds for Greater Green Bay grant program. In addition, Community Foundation fundholders contributed $76,600 to local nonprofit programs. The grants were awarded to the...
Fond du Lac Manufacturing Plant Is Spreading Out
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Mercury Racing, a division of Mercury Marine, held a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday for its operations plant. General manager, Stuart Halley says they’ve run out of room in order to meet global customer demand for the company’s marine propeller systems. The two-phase...
Green Bay City Council Ready To Vote on Rebranding Proposal
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay’s city council is expected to vote next week on whether to move forward with a $101,000 rebranding effort. The idea received mixed feedback when it was first proposed late last year. It doesn’t take a marketing expert to tell you people...
Kohl’s Is Ready To Hire For The Holidays
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – To prepare for the holiday season, an area department store is looking to add seasonal associates. Kohl’s says it has 440 open store roles in the Green Bay and Appleton area. It’s also looking to fill positions in its distribution centers and e-commerce...
Modernization Update From ThedaCare
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ) – Construction continues on a $100 million construction project to modernize ThedaCare’s Neenah hospital. Since the May groundbreaking, construction crews have been busy both outside and inside the hospital. “It is exciting to see the enhancements taking shape with new areas that will advance coordinated...
Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative will receive up to $50M from USDA for climate initiative
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, one of the largest dairy co-ops in the country, today celebrated an announcement that it will receive up to $50 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a broad climate-smart initiative. Edge will spearhead a multi-partner project ― Farmer-led Climate...
