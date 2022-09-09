Read full article on original website
Related
firststateupdate.com
Police: Dover Man Arrested After A String Of Gunpoint Robberies
The Dover Police Department has arrested Tyrese Payne, 31, of Dover, following four armed robberies that occurred within the past week, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began on Saturday, September 3, 2022, when a victim contacted Dover Police and advised that he was robbed at...
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify Young Man Murdered In Broad Daylight
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 3:39 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 30-year-old Lamar Washington suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Anyone with information about this incident...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Assaulted At Gunpoint During New Castle Home Invasion
On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said officers arrived and contacted...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Charged With Attempted Murder In Newark-Area Officer-Involved Shooting
New Castle Count Police Detectives have arrested a 30-year-old Philadelphia woman who was involved in a shooting that occurred on September 9, 2022, at Hunters Crossing Apartments in Newark, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said on Monday, September 12, 2022, Portia Herndon, was charged with one count of attempted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
firststateupdate.com
Unbelievable, Another Young Man Murdered In Broad Daylight In Wilmington On Tuesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 3:39 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 30-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and further details will...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Shot In Hares Corner-Area On Sunday Morning
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 11, 2022, at approximately 8:52 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Route 273 and North Dupont Highway (Route 13) for a reported shooting. Prior to their arrival, the victim entered the McDonalds, located at 101 South Dupont Highway, New Castle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Troopers located the 29-year-old male victim of New Castle who was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Two Felony Burglary Suspects Caught With The Goods, Released On Unsecured Bond
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 04:30 AM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Palermo Drive – Pine Woods Townhouses in reference to a burglary investigation, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said when officers arrived, they contacted the...
firststateupdate.com
Man Arrested By Wilmington Police Gets Five Years In Federal Prison
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that a Wilmington man was sentenced on September 7, 2022, to 5 years in federal prison for possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews pronounced the sentence. According to court...
IN THIS ARTICLE
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Detail Fiery Crash That Closed I-95 SB For Much Of The Day Tuesday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Tuesday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 13, 2022, at approximately 6:14 a.m., a white 2020 Ram 3500 pickup truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 just south of U.S. Route 202 (Concord Pike) through a construction zone, where the leftmost lane of I-95 was closed. For unknown reasons, the Ram entered into the closed lane and collided with several construction barrels. The truck continued southbound, struck a road sign, and entered into the access point to the construction zone. The front of the Ram then collided with a slipform paver, where it came to rest and caught fire.
firststateupdate.com
Box Truck Overturns On Route 1 Near Smyrna Wednesday
Just before 10:00, Wednesday morning rescue crews responded to Route 1 SB just north of Smyrna for reports of an accident with injuries. Arriving crews reported an overturned box truck in the median. Shortly after arrival crews canceled Paramedics and Trooper. The driver is believed to have suffered only minor injuries.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Vehicle Into A Tree In Newark, One Trapped
At around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon rescue crews respond to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive in Newark for reports of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment. Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle into a tree and confirmed that one patient was trapped. Command requested assistance from an additional rescue truck and asked Trooper 4 to land nearby.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Fatal Accident I-95 SB In The Work Zone
Rescue crews have responded to I-95 SB between Route 202 and Delaware Avenue for reports of a vehicle accident with entrapment. fire arriving reporting vehicle fully involved. Initial reports indicate that one subject has succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Photos from the scene show a vehicle into a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
firststateupdate.com
Just In: I-95 SB Closed At Route 202 Due To Fatal Accident In The Work Zone
Rescue crews have responded to I-95 SB between Route 202 and Delaware Avenue for reports of a vehicle accident with entrapment. First arriving reporting vehicle fully involved. Initial reports indicate that one subject has succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Photos from the scene show a vehicle into a...
Comments / 0