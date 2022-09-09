ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, DE

Police: Dover Man Arrested After A String Of Gunpoint Robberies

The Dover Police Department has arrested Tyrese Payne, 31, of Dover, following four armed robberies that occurred within the past week, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began on Saturday, September 3, 2022, when a victim contacted Dover Police and advised that he was robbed at...
DOVER, DE
Police Identify Young Man Murdered In Broad Daylight

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 3:39 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 30-year-old Lamar Washington suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Anyone with information about this incident...
WILMINGTON, DE
Police: Woman Assaulted At Gunpoint During New Castle Home Invasion

On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said officers arrived and contacted...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Woman Charged With Attempted Murder In Newark-Area Officer-Involved Shooting

New Castle Count Police Detectives have arrested a 30-year-old Philadelphia woman who was involved in a shooting that occurred on September 9, 2022, at Hunters Crossing Apartments in Newark, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said on Monday, September 12, 2022, Portia Herndon, was charged with one count of attempted...
NEWARK, DE
Police: Man Shot In Hares Corner-Area On Sunday Morning

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 11, 2022, at approximately 8:52 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Route 273 and North Dupont Highway (Route 13) for a reported shooting. Prior to their arrival, the victim entered the McDonalds, located at 101 South Dupont Highway, New Castle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Troopers located the 29-year-old male victim of New Castle who was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Man Arrested By Wilmington Police Gets Five Years In Federal Prison

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that a Wilmington man was sentenced on September 7, 2022, to 5 years in federal prison for possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews pronounced the sentence. According to court...
WILMINGTON, DE
Troopers Detail Fiery Crash That Closed I-95 SB For Much Of The Day Tuesday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Tuesday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 13, 2022, at approximately 6:14 a.m., a white 2020 Ram 3500 pickup truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 just south of U.S. Route 202 (Concord Pike) through a construction zone, where the leftmost lane of I-95 was closed. For unknown reasons, the Ram entered into the closed lane and collided with several construction barrels. The truck continued southbound, struck a road sign, and entered into the access point to the construction zone. The front of the Ram then collided with a slipform paver, where it came to rest and caught fire.
WILMINGTON, DE
Box Truck Overturns On Route 1 Near Smyrna Wednesday

Just before 10:00, Wednesday morning rescue crews responded to Route 1 SB just north of Smyrna for reports of an accident with injuries. Arriving crews reported an overturned box truck in the median. Shortly after arrival crews canceled Paramedics and Trooper. The driver is believed to have suffered only minor injuries.
SMYRNA, DE
Happening Now: Vehicle Into A Tree In Newark, One Trapped

At around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon rescue crews respond to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive in Newark for reports of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment. Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle into a tree and confirmed that one patient was trapped. Command requested assistance from an additional rescue truck and asked Trooper 4 to land nearby.
NEWARK, DE
Happening Now: Fatal Accident I-95 SB In The Work Zone

Rescue crews have responded to I-95 SB between Route 202 and Delaware Avenue for reports of a vehicle accident with entrapment. fire arriving reporting vehicle fully involved. Initial reports indicate that one subject has succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Photos from the scene show a vehicle into a...
WILMINGTON, DE
Just In: I-95 SB Closed At Route 202 Due To Fatal Accident In The Work Zone

Rescue crews have responded to I-95 SB between Route 202 and Delaware Avenue for reports of a vehicle accident with entrapment. First arriving reporting vehicle fully involved. Initial reports indicate that one subject has succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Photos from the scene show a vehicle into a...
WILMINGTON, DE

