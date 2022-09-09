Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Reported Missing in Malibu is Found
A 40-year-old man who went missing from Malibu has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Ever Manuel Valencia had last been seen on Sept. 4 near Malibu Road and Pacific Coast Highway, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
mynewsla.com
Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found
A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale Identified
A man who was shot to death in Palmdale was identified Tuesday by county authorities. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The victim, who was identified as Markquis Hayes, 37,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Lancaster High School Searched After Report of Person with Gun
An investigation was underway at Lancaster High School Wednesday after an unconfirmed report of a person with a gun at the campus. Paramedics were sent to 32nd Street West and Avenue J on a call to stand by and assist law enforcement personnel at about 12:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Suspect in fatal Long Beach bar stabbing arrested
A suspect wanted for a stabbing at a Long Beach gay bar has been arrested, three days after one of his alleged victims died from his wounds. Long Beach police detectives arrested 56-year-old Michael Smalls of Long Beach at an undisclosed location Tuesday. Police believe Smalls is the assailant who stabbed and killed Christopher Finley, […]
mynewsla.com
Sheriff’s Investigators Search Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Home
Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a search warrant at the home of County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Wednesday morning as part of a public corruption investigation. Kuehl — who has clashed repeatedly with Sheriff Alex Villanueva and called for his resignation — was escorted from her...
Public’s help sought identifying man hospitalized for 3 days in L.A.
Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who has been hospitalized for three days at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights. The man is between 55 and 60 years old, is 6 feet tall and weighs 144 pounds, officials said. He has a slim build, gray hair, beard and mustache […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Antelope Valley Press
Dead man found at park and ride
PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a shooting incident in which a man was found fatally wounded in a car at a park and ride lot, in the 200 block of Avenue S, on Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Long Beach Found
A 67-year-old woman who went missing near her home in Long Beach has been found, authorities said Monday. Loeup Oum had last been seen about 7 a.m. Sunday near her residence in the 2500 block of East 14th Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On...
mynewsla.com
15-Year-Old Girl Dies from Drug Overdose at Bernstein High School
A 15-year-old girl died from an apparent fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of a Hollywood high school, and three other students were recovering in hospitals Wednesday after apparently ingesting the drug purchased in a nearby park. According to police and Los Angeles Unified School District officials, the situation unfolded around...
thedowneypatriot.com
Man found dead in Bellflower ID'd
BELLFLOWER - A man found dead in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit was publicly identified Sunday while a determination of his cause of death was pending. Aundra Howard was 37 years old, according to the coroner's office. His cause of death was deferred pending additional...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sgvcitywatch.com
Coroner Names Man Killed in Glendora Shooting
GLENDORA – The man shot and killed in a residential area in broad daylight September 8 has been identified. Joseph Castle, 44, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide. Officers responded to 600...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot and killed in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man was shot to death Sunday in Palmdale and the shooter remains at large. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The man died at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged in Fatal Hit and Run in Newport Beach
A 36-year-old woman was charged Tuesday with a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal was charged with second-degree murder and failing to stop at a hit-and-run with death, according to court records. The collision occurred Sunday on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. Police were...
Police searching for 3 men in white van after attempted kidnapping in Whittier
Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman while she was walking down a Whittier street on Sunday.
foxla.com
16-year-old killed in shooting among teens in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a shooting among teens in San Bernardino that claimed the life of a 16-year-old and left the suspect dead. It happened Monday around 2:20 a.m. in the area near Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue. An investigation revealed three people were shot. The...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Lancaster
A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a big rig in Lancaster Tuesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:48 a.m. to the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and South Avenue J where they found the victim, CHP Officer Nicholson told City News Service. The collision closed...
15-year-old dead after overdose on high school campus in Hollywood; other overdoses investigated
A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was believed to have overdosed at a high school in Hollywood, and police are also investigating several other overdoses in the area.
2-year-old boy found after being abducted in stolen minivan in Buena Park
A 2-year-old boy who was in a minivan when it was stolen from a school parking lot in Buena Park Tuesday morning was found and two people involved in the theft and kidnapping were taken into custody thanks to a good Samaritan. The silver 2017 Toyota Sienna was stolen around 9:30 a.m. from the parking […]
Comments / 3