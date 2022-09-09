Dallas ISD remains committed to ensuring our schools are safe and secure learning environments for all students. Now more than ever, each and every one of us plays a vital role in warranting our children’s safety. With approximately 4.6 million children living in a household with loaded and unsecured firearms, and the startling fact that guns are the No. 1 killer of children and adolescents, we must band together to create secure environments for the future generation. Every child deserves to feel safe at school and at home, and we encourage parents and guardians to join us in these efforts.

