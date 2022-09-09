Read full article on original website
K12@Dallas
Save the Date: Districtwide College Fair and HBCU Experience will take place September 21st in Southern Dallas
Dallas ISD will host its annual Districtwide College Fair for all high school seniors and juniors on Wednesday, September 21st, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Ellis Davis Fieldhouse, 9191 South Polk Street, Dallas, Texas 75232. Students and parents will receive admission and financial aid information from over 170...
K12@Dallas
Dallas ISD Police and campus safety coordinators complete safety audits across the district
Dallas ISD is home to thousands of students and staff members, and their safety is our top priority. Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in May, the State of Texas, through the Texas School Safety Center and the Texas Education Agency, sent a list of required tasks for school districts across Texas to complete. Thanks to a collaborative effort, Dallas ISD completed and submitted all required safety audits before the state’s Sept. 9 deadline.
K12@Dallas
It’s OK not to be OK
National Suicide Prevention Month is recognized during September to raise awareness and support for those who are struggling. Because the safety and well-being of students and staff is Dallas ISD’s top priority, departments and schools across the district are working together to encourage everyone to watch for warning signs and intervene as needed.
K12@Dallas
Bryan Adams celebrates new look with building dedication ceremony
Bryan Adams celebrates new look with building dedication ceremony — Bryan Adams High School Leadership Academy is celebrating a new path forward for its East Dallas community. Students, parents, alumni, and staff came together to praise the new construction for the Bryan Adams High School community with a ribbon-cutting...
K12@Dallas
Making memorable moments in Mount Auburn’s new science lab
Luis Covarrubias, a Mount Auburn STEAM Academy fifth grade science teacher, is dedicated to making memorable moments with his students through hands-on labs and activities, something he can now pursue better thanks to the school’s brand new science lab. Mount Auburn received a $20,000 grant from the East Dallas...
K12@Dallas
First in Texas, Dallas ISD Commits to National Plastic-Free Lunch Day
The Dallas ISD Food and Child Nutrition Services is committed to participating in the inaugural National Plastic-Free School Lunch Day on November 2 as designated by the Urban School Food Alliance and Cafeteria Culture. In doing so, Dallas ISD becomes the first district in Texas to join this national movement.
K12@Dallas
Homeless Education Program training prepares staff to serve Dallas ISD’s housing-insecure families
The Dallas ISD Homeless Education Program (HEP) wants to remind families that “It’s OK to ask for help.”. This summer, HEP published a virtual, self-paced training that can help staff learn about the ways they can support students who are struggling with homelessness. Through HEP, the district’s housing...
K12@Dallas
Celebrating Attendance Awareness Month: Show Up! Attendance Matters
Dallas ISD is celebrating Attendance Awareness Month during September to promote strong, consistent attendance habits that will set students up for success at all grade levels. The theme for the 2022-2023 school year is “Show up! Attendance Matters.” Parent Services has coordinated several exciting competitions and activities for students and staff to help build routines, increase engagement, provide access to resources and support learning.
K12@Dallas
South Dallas middle school overcame years of instability through ACE initiative
From the curb to the classroom, the Dr. Billy Earl Dade Middle School reminds every passerby and guest, and every student, parent and educator that Dade is Home. Friendly greetings from the front office and enthusiastic voices of educators and students echo in Dade’s luminous hallways. The white overhead lights that reflect on the waxed floors contrast with the black and bright-orange decorations displayed in every hallway that cause the 600 Dade Vikings and 41 staffers to beam with pride.
K12@Dallas
Be SMART: Help keep kids safe, starting at home
Dallas ISD remains committed to ensuring our schools are safe and secure learning environments for all students. Now more than ever, each and every one of us plays a vital role in warranting our children’s safety. With approximately 4.6 million children living in a household with loaded and unsecured firearms, and the startling fact that guns are the No. 1 killer of children and adolescents, we must band together to create secure environments for the future generation. Every child deserves to feel safe at school and at home, and we encourage parents and guardians to join us in these efforts.
K12@Dallas
Dallas ISD Transportation employees being hailed as heroes during flood
During Monday’s unexpected flooding, Dallas ISD school bus driver Simone Edmond and bus monitor Tekendria Valentine had to think quickly to rescue two siblings from rushing water. After they finished their usual route, dispatch called on the duo to assist with picking up another group of children who needed...
K12@Dallas
All-new Cowboy Burger kicks off professional football season!
Join us Friday, September 9 for a special “stadium-theme” meal as we welcome the start of the season for our Dallas Cowboys football team. Served on Friday, September 9 at all schools, our all-new Cowboy Burger features:. USDA beef patty. Sliced American cheese. Delicious onion rings. Tangy BBQ...
K12@Dallas
Community event at Pinkston High offered vaccines and job opportunities to attendees
Maxie Johnson, who represents District 5 in the Dallas ISD board of trustees, hosted a health and job fair at L.G. Pinkston High School, Saturday. The trustee, along with All Kids Matter Foundation, organized the annual Shake Dallas, where partner organizations offered vaccinations and several employers hosted on-the-spot interviews with attendees from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
K12@Dallas
Dallas ISD makes significant gains, earns B rating
Dallas ISD made significant gains despite COVID-19 challenges to learning and maintained its pre-pandemic score of 86. With the B grade from the Texas Education Agency, the district has a baseline for success as staff, students and families begin the 2022-2023 school year. “These results clearly reflect the hard work...
K12@Dallas
Franklin D. Roosevelt High School unveils state-of-the-art facility
Franklin D. Roosevelt High School unveils state-of-the-art facility Guests including Trustee Maxie Johnson, Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, former Superintendent Michael Hinojosa, alumni, families and students helped Dallas ISD celebrate the newly renovated Franklin D. Roosevelt High School Saturday, Aug. 13. The dedication ceremony took place inside of the state-of-the-art Melvin Traylor...
K12@Dallas
Second-year principal shows continuous pride for the Peeler Pirates
The 2022-2023 school year is off to a busy start for John F. Peeler Elementary School Principal Tito Salas, and he is showing his school spirit in a rap video dressed up in a “Peeler Pirates” costume with a hook for a hand. The rap video, produced by Dallas ISD Public Safety Officer Mauricio Montoya, was originally meant as a special “welcome back” message for Salas’ students, and it has now been making its way around YouTube.
K12@Dallas
Central staff go back to the classroom
Evelyn Lopez and Patricia Barroso were well into planning out their year as early learning specialists when the call came for Teaching and Learning staff to support students in a more direct way—as teachers of record in schools across the district. “My first reaction was surprise,” said Evelyn Lopez,...
K12@Dallas
Over 180 campuses open doors for last first day of school
Dallas ISD welcomed students from over 180 campuses on Monday as schools celebrated the third and final first day of classes for the 2022-2023 school year. At 7:45 a.m., Dallas ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, Chief of Staff and Racial Equity Dr. Pamela Lear, and Chief of Strategic Initiatives Dr. Brian Lusk visited students and teachers in several classrooms at Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary.
K12@Dallas
ESSER update: Taking college and career readiness to the next level
Dallas ISD is accelerating college and career readiness in most grades thanks to a $350,000 investment from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund for a tool that helps students find their career path and opportunities. “SchooLinks brings awareness and exposure to our students at a high level...
