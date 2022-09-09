MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An appeal continues for a man convicted of two 1976 murders in Marinette County, despite his death. Raymand Vannieuwenhoven died in June. Ellen Mathys and David Schuldes were murdered at McClintock County Park in 1976. The case went unsolved more than four decades until 2019 when a DNA sample from evidence at the crime scene was determined to be from Raymand Vannieuwenhoven.

