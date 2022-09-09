Read full article on original website
Extra Police Patrolling Fox Valley Schools
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – There will be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School today (WED) after receiving a social media threat. Around 8:30 last night (TUE), police were made aware of images on social media indicating a vague threat to Oshkosh West High School. The School...
Appeal in 1976 Marinette County Campground Murder Continues, Despite Convicted Man’s Death
MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An appeal continues for a man convicted of two 1976 murders in Marinette County, despite his death. Raymand Vannieuwenhoven died in June. Ellen Mathys and David Schuldes were murdered at McClintock County Park in 1976. The case went unsolved more than four decades until 2019 when a DNA sample from evidence at the crime scene was determined to be from Raymand Vannieuwenhoven.
Green Bay City Council To Debate License Plate Reading Cameras
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After seeing success during a test period, Green Bay police would like approval to keep license plate reading cameras for at least another three years. The cost for 40 fixed cameras and two quick deploy cameras for three years is $332,000, according to city...
Green Bay Police to Hold Training Near Bay Beach
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — If you notice police presence near Green Bay’s Bay Beach Amusement Park, not to worry, it may be part of a series of planned training exercises. The Green Bay Police Department alongside fire, EMA, and other emergency officials from Brown County will participate in a large-scale joint training exercise to practice response for an active threat incident.
Morning Fire Displaces Four, Leaves Firefighter Injured
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Four people were displaced and one firefighter was injured after a blaze early Saturday morning. Green Bay Metro Fire says crews were called to the 900 block of Mather St. just before 3:45 a.m. They arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the...
Students Get A Small Taste Of 9-11 First Responder Response
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Teens who weren’t yet alive during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks took the opportunity to imagine themselves in the shoes of first responders by climbing stairs at Green Bay West High School. The school’s annual bleacher climb honors the first responders who...
Green Bay Salute To 9/11
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department hosted the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on Saturday. Over 2,000 participants climbed the stairs to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of 2001. The participants climbed an equivalent of 110 stories.
More Than Two Dozen Area Nonprofits Receive Grants
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation awarded $292,000 to 29 nonprofit organizations serving Brown, Kewaunee, and Oconto counties through the Funds for Greater Green Bay grant program. In addition, Community Foundation fundholders contributed $76,600 to local nonprofit programs. The grants were awarded to the...
UW-Oshkosh Looking To Deal With Student Retention Challenges
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh won’t outsource its custodial and grounds crews. But officials say they’re still facing problems that affect their bottom line. The chancellor says one of the big issues is keeping students at the university. In a letter...
Green Bay City Council Ready To Vote on Rebranding Proposal
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay’s city council is expected to vote next week on whether to move forward with a $101,000 rebranding effort. The idea received mixed feedback when it was first proposed late last year. It doesn’t take a marketing expert to tell you people...
Fond du Lac Manufacturing Plant Is Spreading Out
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Mercury Racing, a division of Mercury Marine, held a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday for its operations plant. General manager, Stuart Halley says they’ve run out of room in order to meet global customer demand for the company’s marine propeller systems. The two-phase...
Kohl’s Is Ready To Hire For The Holidays
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – To prepare for the holiday season, an area department store is looking to add seasonal associates. Kohl’s says it has 440 open store roles in the Green Bay and Appleton area. It’s also looking to fill positions in its distribution centers and e-commerce...
