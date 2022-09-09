Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Victim hit by vehicle, LPD asks for public’s help in aggravated robbery
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in an aggravated robbery at a business in the 1800 block of Clovis Road that occurred on September 3. Police said an employee was hit by a vehicle and had minor injuries. Use the...
One hurt in South Lubbock shooting on Wednesday, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a shooting in the 3900 block of 110th Street on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 4:56 p.m. Police said it was not yet clear if the gunshot wound was accidental. This is a developing story. Check back […]
KCBD
19-year-old arrested after drugs, stolen firearms seized from West Lubbock home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 19-year-old was arrested after investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center seized stolen handguns and drugs from a home believed to be related to gang activity. Luis Jimenez is charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm. On Tuesday, investigators conducted...
One injured after second shooting in Lubbock Wednesday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a second shooting in Lubbock Wednesday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 5:45 p.m. to the 5600 block of Brownfield Drive. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
KCBD
Dog dead, Lubbock man indicted on aggravated assault charge
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was indicted on an assault charge after threatening to kill a family member; the man also allegedly killed the family dog after an argument earlier in the day. A Lubbock grand jury indicted 19-year-old Jeremiah Lawrence on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
fox34.com
Lubbock man accused of trying to run over boyfriend with car, runs into fence instead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury charged David Garcia Jr. with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attempting to run over his boyfriend with a car, according to the initial police report. A Lubbock police officer responded to a disturbance on March 18, around 12:38 p.m....
KCBD
Lubbock man accused of threatening peace officer with electric saw
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Adam Pelton, 26, of Lubbock was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1800 block of E Amherst street on August 4, according to the initial police report. According to the police report, the call...
Argument at Adventure Park ends with gun drawn: Lubbock police report
LUBBOCK, Texas — An argument that started after two people bumped into each other ended with a man drawing a gun in the parking lot of Adventure Park on Sunday night, according to a police report. Antonio Villa, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the police report, […]
Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock
Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
Quick response to shooting near Overton Elementary comes from years of training together, authorities said
LUBBOCK, Texas – Law enforcement agencies across Lubbock responded to calls of shots fired near Overton Elementary last Friday. They said their quick thinking and response to the situation results from years of training together. “We received a 911 call about an incident at the school, we received information that shots had been fired and […]
everythinglubbock.com
Stolen car pulled from lake at Clapp Park, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A stolen car was pulled out of the lake at Clapp Park on Sunday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers found a vehicle “partially submerged” in the lake at Clapp Park in 4500 block of Ave U. LPD located the...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: Arrest made in connection to Sunday death investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — 45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a Sunday morning Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Investigation in Central Lubbock. Vidales was taken into custody on charges of Aggravated Assault at 9:45 a.m. on September 12th in the 2800 block of 37th Street with the assistance of the Texas Anti-Gang Center.
25 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 12, Some With Serious Charges
Monday's are usually slow and boring, but I guess this Monday in Lubbock was a wild one. There are quite a few people in being held in the good ol' Lubbock County Detention Center with a lot of charges to go with them. There were even some charges I had to ask an actual officer about because Google was not on my side. Now that I have educated myself further and expanded my vast knowledge of charges and abbreviations it is time to get that lunch recommendation.
everythinglubbock.com
Woman in Lubbock arson told officers she’s ‘glad’ building burned down, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested and accused of setting a building on fire in the 1500 block of 34th street on Tuesday, September 6, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, witnesses saw Cassandra Ramirez, 38, at the scene of the fire in...
One hurt after ambulance crashes in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — An ambulance crash in South Lubbock left one person with moderate injuries on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in around 5:15 p.m. to the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue. Officials with emergency medical services said the ambulance had a patient inside at the […]
everythinglubbock.com
LFR responds to apartment fire, 11 adults and 10 children displaced, no ‘fire-related’ injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Lubbock Police Department responded to a fire Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., at Mission Villa Apartments on 5128 Aberdeen Ave. The Fire Marshall’s Office confirmed that 21 people – 11 adults and 10 children – were displaced and being assisted by Red Cross.
Man poured gasoline inside Lubbock home, threatened to burn it down, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man threatened to burn down a house in the 2300 block of Avenue U at least once before breaking a window and pouring gasoline into it on September 7, according to an incident report. The man left before a fire was lit, the report said. The victim said the suspect was […]
KCBD
LFR investigating early morning apartment fire in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early morning apartment fire in West Lubbock left 21 people displaced, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported at 2:40 a.m. with smoke and flames coming from the Mission Villas Apartments near 51st and Aberdeen. Fire crews were able to keep the fire...
KCBD
City council discusses juvenile curfew
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell says his officers are too busy answering emergency calls to patrol for curfew violators. If the police are going to focus on curfew enforcement, Chief Mitchell says it will take six officers working mandatory overtime at night. The officers would patrol...
KCBD
First of 5 involved in 2019 shootings sentenced to 20 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tyson Isaac, one of five people facing jail time for two shootings that left one person dead, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The two shootings were a result of multiple disputes between several people, according to police. During the July 2019 altercations, multiple people were hospitalized, two people died and five people were arrested.
