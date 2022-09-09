ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Dog dead, Lubbock man indicted on aggravated assault charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was indicted on an assault charge after threatening to kill a family member; the man also allegedly killed the family dog after an argument earlier in the day. A Lubbock grand jury indicted 19-year-old Jeremiah Lawrence on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
KCBD

Lubbock man accused of threatening peace officer with electric saw

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Adam Pelton, 26, of Lubbock was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1800 block of E Amherst street on August 4, according to the initial police report. According to the police report, the call...
102.5 KISS FM

Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock

Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Quick response to shooting near Overton Elementary comes from years of training together, authorities said

LUBBOCK, Texas – Law enforcement agencies across Lubbock responded to calls of shots fired near Overton Elementary last Friday.  They said their quick thinking and response to the situation results from years of training together. “We received a 911 call about an incident at the school, we received information that shots had been fired and […]
everythinglubbock.com

Stolen car pulled from lake at Clapp Park, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A stolen car was pulled out of the lake at Clapp Park on Sunday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers found a vehicle “partially submerged” in the lake at Clapp Park in 4500 block of Ave U. LPD located the...
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Arrest made in connection to Sunday death investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — 45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a Sunday morning Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Investigation in Central Lubbock. Vidales was taken into custody on charges of Aggravated Assault at 9:45 a.m. on September 12th in the 2800 block of 37th Street with the assistance of the Texas Anti-Gang Center.
FMX 94.5

25 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 12, Some With Serious Charges

Monday's are usually slow and boring, but I guess this Monday in Lubbock was a wild one. There are quite a few people in being held in the good ol' Lubbock County Detention Center with a lot of charges to go with them. There were even some charges I had to ask an actual officer about because Google was not on my side. Now that I have educated myself further and expanded my vast knowledge of charges and abbreviations it is time to get that lunch recommendation.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One hurt after ambulance crashes in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — An ambulance crash in South Lubbock left one person with moderate injuries on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in around 5:15 p.m. to the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue. Officials with emergency medical services said the ambulance had a patient inside at the […]
KCBD

LFR investigating early morning apartment fire in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early morning apartment fire in West Lubbock left 21 people displaced, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported at 2:40 a.m. with smoke and flames coming from the Mission Villas Apartments near 51st and Aberdeen. Fire crews were able to keep the fire...
KCBD

City council discusses juvenile curfew

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell says his officers are too busy answering emergency calls to patrol for curfew violators. If the police are going to focus on curfew enforcement, Chief Mitchell says it will take six officers working mandatory overtime at night. The officers would patrol...
KCBD

First of 5 involved in 2019 shootings sentenced to 20 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tyson Isaac, one of five people facing jail time for two shootings that left one person dead, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The two shootings were a result of multiple disputes between several people, according to police. During the July 2019 altercations, multiple people were hospitalized, two people died and five people were arrested.

