VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Last Thursday, September 8th “Summer Vikes on Central” welcomed the “VCSU Family” and all the area folks who came out and enjoyed the cool evening with music, food and fellowship. There was a great number of VCSU Students who met at the Footbridge and walked uptown with the VCSU Marching Band. “People will go where they are invited, but they will stay where they feel welcome and we hope you’ll feel welcome here” (Anonymous). Thank you for choosing VCSU and have a great year.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO