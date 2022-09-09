Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
JPS Parent Teacher Conferences Sept. 26 & 27
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Middle and High School Parent Teacher Conferences will be held on Monday, Sept. 26 and Tuesday, Sept. 27. Middle School Parent Teacher Conferences are from 3:30 to 6:30 PM both days and the Middle School conferences will be by appointment. Parents will be notified of their appointment by the Middle School staff.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Rural Fire & EMS Train with Airmed
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Rural Fire Department & Jamestown EMS recently trained with Sanford Airmed Monday, Sept. 12. Sanford Airmed is an air ambulance that treats thousands of patients every year. They’re responsible for flying patients from the scene of an emergency to the hospital. They also provide scheduled and emergency medical flight services between facilities.
newsdakota.com
Special Assessment Public Hearing Sept. 14th at 5:30pm
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Special Assessment Public Hearing will be held Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Beginning at 5:30 P.M. in the Valley City Hall Commission Chambers. Special Assessment Commission members include Jim Knutson, Paul Dahlberg, and Jeremy Wiebe. The Public Hearing will focus on the following agenda...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Take 1st at UJ Fall Invite
The University of Jamestown women’s golf team captured first place at the UJ Fall Invite, which concluded Tuesday at Jamestown Country Club. Thirty-six holes were played on Monday with the final eighteen on Tuesday. The UJ Orange team of Kyra Vogel (SO/Jamestown, N.D.), Faith Justesen (JR/Hawley, Minn.), Teagan Fee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsdakota.com
Grants Available for Local Non-profits
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Tourism is offering grants to nonprofit agencies in Stutsman County for projects that will grow or enhance visitor experiences and increase the impact of tourism in the local economy. The 2022 Visitor’s Promotion Capital Construction Fund purpose is to create economic benefits including overnight...
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Roads Mowing Reminder
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – All grass and weeds along Barnes County roads must be mowed on or before October 1 st , 2022, by the landowner or operator-as required by the North Dakota Century Code 63-05-02. Mowing along the slope and ditch bottom must have a maximum stubble height of 4 inches. The width of cut shall be as such that no weeds or grasses will extend higher than the shoulder of the road.
newsdakota.com
GPHA Hopes Housing Study Inspires Area Growth
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A recent housing study conducted by Maxfield Research, Inc. provides the first steps towards population growth in South Central North Dakota. The study, which was spurred on by the South Central Dakota Regional Council (SCDRC), looked at housing and other factors in a nine-county region...
newsdakota.com
DUI Checkpoint In Ransom County Notification
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDHP) – On Friday, September 16th, the North Dakota Highway Patrol along with the Ransom County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a DUI checkpoint at a predetermined location in Ransom County. Following the checkpoint on Friday and continuing Saturday, Sept. 17, the North Dakota Highway Patrol will conduct saturation patrols in the county.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdakota.com
Fall Volunteer Day Oct. 1 at Service Dogs for America
JUD, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – For several years, Service Dogs for America in Jud have trained numerous dogs in mobility assistance, emergency medical response, and PTSD service. Now, the non-profit is asking for some volunteers to help them out. Brandy Balkwell says they have their Volunteer Service Day on Oct....
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Last Thursday, September 8th “Summer Vikes on Central” welcomed the “VCSU Family” and all the area folks who came out and enjoyed the cool evening with music, food and fellowship. There was a great number of VCSU Students who met at the Footbridge and walked uptown with the VCSU Marching Band. “People will go where they are invited, but they will stay where they feel welcome and we hope you’ll feel welcome here” (Anonymous). Thank you for choosing VCSU and have a great year.
newsdakota.com
District 24 House Candidates Forum September 20th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A candidate forum for the District 24 North Dakota House of Representatives will be held on Tuesday, September 20th at 7pm in the Valley City High School Activities Center. Dr. Anthony Dutton and Dr. Alexander Jorgensen of Valley City State University will moderate. Dr....
newsdakota.com
Auxiliary’s Tea Raising Funds for JRMC Family Birthplace
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center’s Auxiliary is hosting Tea for all Seasons to support the Family BirthPlace. Katie Ryan-Anderson says the JRMC Auxiliary has made a substantial impact on the hospital through their service and fundraising. Ryan-Anderson says the event on Tuesday, Sept. 13 will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsdakota.com
Pattie Rae Kapaun
Pattie Rae Kapaun, age 63, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born May 29, 1959, in Valley City, North Dakota to Sanford and Donna (Johnson) Sivertson. Pattie grew up in Kathryn, ND and graduated from Kathryn High School in 1977. She was married...
newsdakota.com
Tony’s Nails Celebrates Relocation with Ribbon Cutting
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – Members of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Tony’s Nails. Tony is a certified nail technician that provides a wide variety of manicure and pedicure services. Tony’s Nails is now located inside of Jasmeria for Hair at 410 10th St. SE Suite 7. You can reach him at 701-720-5279.
newsdakota.com
Justin Whitmer Receives Customer Service Award
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – Members of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and the Young Professionals of Jamestown presented the Customer Service Award for September to Justin Whitmer for his outstanding customer service. The chamber honors individuals who demonstrate a consistent commitment to delivering products or services...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Volleyball falls to Fargo South
Valley City, ND (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners fell to the Fargo South Bruins by a score of 3 sets to none at the Hi-Liner Activity Center on Tuesday. Set one started out close with Valley City staying within 2-4 points of the Bruins at first however halfway through the set the Bruins found another gear and won the set 25-18.
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Football Ranked 5th in NDAPSSA Poll
Valley City, ND. (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – After receiving votes last week the Valley City Hi-Liners were ranked 5th in the latest NDAPSSA Poll released last night. The Hi-Liners enter this week 3-0 on the season and have only allowed 14 points on the season so far. They are coming off of a 53-7 win over Devils Lake last week, a win that help buoy them to the #5 spot.
newsdakota.com
newsdakota.com
Brothers III / Dakota Silver Wins North Dakota State Softball Championship
Back Row (L-R): Leonard Kjelland, Stacie Fettig, Brian Fike, Brady Anderson, Matt Lyter, Rylee Perez, Jordyn Heck, Kara Anderson, Ryan Sand. Grand Forks, ND (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – Brothers III/Dakota Silver of Valley City won the 2022 state co-ed softball championship in Grand Forks this past weekend. The team went 4-0 in the tournament including victories over teams from Fargo and Grand Forks.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Fall in Home Opener to Rocky
The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team spotted Rocky Mountain (Mont.) College two first-half goals Sunday afternoon in the home opener at the Jimmie Turf Field. Despite scoring early in the second half, the Jimmies were unable to find the net again, losing 2-1. Jamestown falls to 2-4-0 overall...
Comments / 1