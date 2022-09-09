Read full article on original website
Related
therealdeal.com
Red Hook warehouses trade for $34M, topping midsize investment sales
Summer is ending and New York City is getting back to business, but commercial real estate investors seem to have missed the memo. Dealmakers returned from Labor Day weekend to close just six transactions for mid-market commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million, records show, the same number of mid-market deals that hit the city register the week before.
therealdeal.com
Bank takes 100K sf at Related’s 50 Hudson Yards
Truist Financial is trusting those that have come before it, leasing a large amount of space at Related Companies’ 50 Hudson Yards. The Charlotte-based bank is leasing 100,000 square feet at the Hudson Yards office building, the Commercial Observer reported. Bloomberg first reported the lease, but did not include square footage in the deal, for which asking rent and brokers involved is not clear.
therealdeal.com
Douglas Elliman team bumps Compass from Midtown condo sales
The Kirsten Jordan Team at Douglas Elliman is taking over sales from Compass at a luxury Hell’s Kitchen condo project. Bloom, located at 500 West 45th Street, was developed by Xin Development and designed by Marvel Architects. The property was completed in 2020 on a plot previously occupied by a gas station.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn luxury market can’t kick September slump
Brooklyn’s luxury market is stuck in its post-Labor Day slowdown. Signed contracts in the borough last week saw their slowest of the year for the second week in a row, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes listed for $2 million or more. Seven homes entered contract between Sept. 5 and 11 — a record low — and their combined volume was $21.5 million, also a record low.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
Naftali files plans for UES building. Smart money’s on condos
Another Naftali Group building is coming to the Upper East Side. Chances are it’s a condominium. The developer modified its plans Monday to construct a mixed-use building at 255 East 77th Street, city records show. PincusCo reported the initial filing early this month. The residential building will rise 36...
therealdeal.com
Top new dev team returns to Elliman from Compass
A top-performing team is heading back to Douglas Elliman, two years after defecting to Compass. Joining Wesley Stanton and Jordan Hoch in their return to Elliman are team members Annie Osiecki, Catherine Slotnick and Alejandra Cata Posas. The Stanton Hoch Team grossed more than $100 million in sale side transactions last year and placed 40th in The Real Deal’s ranking of Manhattan’s top residential brokers.
therealdeal.com
Publisher puts 331K sf up for sublease at Brookfield Place
The recently rebranded Dotdash Meredith has weathered plenty of change in the last year, but the company is now looking to shift a large amount of space onto the office market. The publisher is putting 331,000 square feet up for sublease at 225 Liberty Street, better known as Brookfield Place,...
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn firm looks to build 47-story Fort Lauderdale tower
Dependable Equities is proposing a 47-story rental tower in downtown Fort Lauderdale, adding to the Brooklyn developer’s pipeline of projects. The plan by Dependable Equities, led by Isaac Schlesinger and Rabsky Group co-owner Simon Dushinsky, will go before the Fort Lauderdale Development Review Committee Tuesday. The developer is seeking site plan review approval for the proposed project at 633 Southeast Third Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therealdeal.com
Sloan Kettering pays $185M for UES medical center
New York’s most active office buyer isn’t who you’d think. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, fresh off purchasing the majority of the Lipstick Building, just shelled out $185 million for the real estate at its Upper East Side research campus. The hospital bought eight commercial condos spanning...
therealdeal.com
Gary Barnett: Partners sold our buildings and didn’t tell me
Being a third wheel can be just as bad in a business partnership as it is on a date, as Gary Barnett was recently reminded. The Extell Development founder sued two business partners over loose ends from the $6 million sale of two Brooklyn properties, PincusCo reported. In July 2011,...
therealdeal.com
Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County
A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
therealdeal.com
Far-left Council member approves 1,400-unit Queens development
One of New York’s most progressive City Council members said she would approve a million-square-foot development in her Queens district, a big win for mixed-income housing at a time when other projects face contentious rezonings. Council member Tiffany Cabán on Tuesday announced her support for Halletts North, a 1,400-unit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
therealdeal.com
The problem with tenant screening reports
Claudinne Feliciano was probably the unluckiest winner of New York City’s housing lottery. In July 2015, she was selected for an affordable apartment at Hunter’s Point South Commons, a city-backed development in Queens. But instead of getting a new, rent-stabilized unit on the Long Island City waterfront, she ended up moving back in with her parents.
Comments / 0