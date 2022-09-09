Truist Financial is trusting those that have come before it, leasing a large amount of space at Related Companies’ 50 Hudson Yards. The Charlotte-based bank is leasing 100,000 square feet at the Hudson Yards office building, the Commercial Observer reported. Bloomberg first reported the lease, but did not include square footage in the deal, for which asking rent and brokers involved is not clear.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO