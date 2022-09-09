ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
marinmagazine.com

Julia Morgan’s Legacy in Marin County: How Her Ground-Breaking and Environmentally Sensitive Approach to Design Still Inspires Architects Today

One hundred and fifty years ago, famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan was born in 1872. America’s first independent, licensed woman architect, Morgan left a significant legacy in Marin County, including several buildings that are still serving the purposes she designed them for over a century ago. Her most famous project, the spectacular Hearst Castle built for William Randolph Hearst, draws more than 750,000 visitors each year (it recently re-opened after a two-year closure), who marvel at the property’s grand rooms and iconic Neptune and Roman pools. Morgan has left not only a tangible legacy in Marin County and beyond, but has also influenced the work of many present-day architects.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Eater

The Go-To Local Delivery Service for Bay Area Bakeries and Pop-Ups Is Shutting Down

The pandemic-born delivery business Pastel is terminating its services effective September 30. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that in an email to clients, the business owners cited a winding down of the worst of the pandemic’s impacts as the reason for the closure. The company launched in 2021 from the minds of Amanda Nguyen (who’s also the baker behind Butter&, best-known for its “quarantine cakes”) and Ted Moran, alongside former Uber Freight software engineer Anh Mai.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SFist

Noooo! Arinell Pizza Has Closed After 33 Years on Valencia Street

One of SF's closest simulacra of New York-style pizza, Arinell Pizza on Valencia, closed its doors for good on Saturday. Mission Local broke the news after owner Ron Demirdijian posted a notice about the September 10th closing on the restaurant's window. Demirdijian cited staffing issues as the main reason, but five months ago he told Mission Local he might be forced to close because business had been slumping, and he had been operating at a loss through two years of the pandemic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose annexes Cambrian Park Plaza for redevelopment

Major plans for revamping the iconic Cambrian Park Plaza in San Jose are one step closer to fruition. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council unanimously voted to annex a nearly 20-acre parcel of Santa Clara County land that encompasses the plaza into the city. The procedural step will advance long-brewing plans to transform the... The post UPDATE: San Jose annexes Cambrian Park Plaza for redevelopment appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
theatlasheart.com

15 Best Rooftop Bars in San Francisco with Epic Views

Here’s the inside scoop on the best rooftop bars in San Francisco for al fresco drinks, tasty bar snacks, and views for days. Take cocktail hour to the next level with fresh air and a spectacular view at the best rooftop bars in San Francisco. The city’s year-round mild...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Searching for nostalgic, diner-style breakfast comforts in the East Bay

Twenty-one years ago in July, having driven 3,000 miles across the country, my sister and I pulled into Berkeley, the end of the line. It was late and we were hungry — not to mention confused by the unfamiliar summer chill. Given that we were in a college town, and also in America, we rolled down the window and asked some pedestrians to point us towards the nearest diner.
BERKELEY, CA
Eater

Why Neighbors Are Super Pissed at This Popular East Bay Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant

Apparently, just about everyone loves Oakland’s buzzy and ultra-cool natural wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar — except for the people who live in the surrounding Temescal neighborhood. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has received several complaints about the impact the restaurant is having on the residents of the surrounding blocks. The City of Oakland also issued two code violations to the business in late June relating to Snail Bar’s sidewalk seating.
OAKLAND, CA
travelawaits.com

10 Sausalito Houseboat Rentals You Can Actually Stay In

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. It can sometimes be a challenge to come up with new and interesting vacation ideas, so when the notion of “houseboats you can actually stay in” came up, my interest definitely piqued. What’s not to like about this unique opportunity to stay on the Bay Area water in beautiful Sausalito?
SAUSALITO, CA
Eater

This Valencia Street Pizzeria Has Served Its Last Slice

A Mission District restaurant staple has closed after three decades of delivering an affordable dining option to the neighborhood. Arinell Pizza on Valencia Street closed on September 10 despite hopes the Mission District slice shop could stay open. Mission Local reports the 33-year-old institution couldn’t weather the pandemic, even as owner Ron Demirdjian did his best to keep the shop afloat. The 16th and Valencia Street business, a compatriot of other long-standing neighborhood staples like Panchita’s and Pancho Villa Taqueria, served a slice for $4.50 — somewhat of a rarity in the city these days.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
news24-680.com

Second Time No Charm For El Charro 1947 – Walnut Creek Location Announces Closure

We had to remind ourselves when El Charro broke the hearts of hundreds of Mexican food fans and closed its Lafayette location due to financial problems caused by the pandemic. It was late 2020 and, despite the understandable wail of long-time customers denied access to their favorite blue cheese butter, endless chips and Birthday Burritos, hope was restored in December of the following year when the restaurant opened in Walnut Creek under new ownership and in the location formerly occupied by Maria Maria at 1470 N. Broadway.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Brooke Jenkins' struggles are also London Breed’s problem

San Francisco mayors don’t choose running mates, but they reveal much about themselves when they fill key vacancies, as London Breed did when she chose Brooke Jenkins to replace recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin in July. Breed’s decision to appoint a DA more in the political center and less committed to reforming the criminal justice system than Boudin was entirely expected and reasonable. Nonetheless, the current scandal around Jenkins reflects very poorly on the mayor. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

