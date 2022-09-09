Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Golden State WarriorsAdrian HolmanSan Francisco, CA
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of CaliforniaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free FudgeThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San CarlosAnthony J LynchSan Carlos, CA
Popular SF street vending spot deserted on 1st day of permit enforcement
Those with San Francisco's Department of Public Works say they will have crews in the city six days a week for enforcement and if a high number of street vendors switch neighborhoods, they will move accordingly.
SF's 'dirty streets' hurting international tourism as conventions struggle to come back
Travel expert says international clients have seen firsthand what they describe as the "dirty streets of San Francisco" - scenes like open drug markets crowding the sidewalks and needles lining the streets nearby the convention space.
Mansion that floated across the San Francisco Bay hits the market
The house spent half its life in San Francisco before finding its new home.
SFist
RH Drops $25 Million on Napa Resort Full of Crumbling, Formerly Glorious Structures
Napa’s Soda Springs Resort has been out of use and in disrepair since the 1960s, but RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) just bought it for $25 million and hopes to put it back on the map as a winery and resort. The tourism business is apparently way down in wine...
marinmagazine.com
Julia Morgan’s Legacy in Marin County: How Her Ground-Breaking and Environmentally Sensitive Approach to Design Still Inspires Architects Today
One hundred and fifty years ago, famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan was born in 1872. America’s first independent, licensed woman architect, Morgan left a significant legacy in Marin County, including several buildings that are still serving the purposes she designed them for over a century ago. Her most famous project, the spectacular Hearst Castle built for William Randolph Hearst, draws more than 750,000 visitors each year (it recently re-opened after a two-year closure), who marvel at the property’s grand rooms and iconic Neptune and Roman pools. Morgan has left not only a tangible legacy in Marin County and beyond, but has also influenced the work of many present-day architects.
Eater
The Go-To Local Delivery Service for Bay Area Bakeries and Pop-Ups Is Shutting Down
The pandemic-born delivery business Pastel is terminating its services effective September 30. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that in an email to clients, the business owners cited a winding down of the worst of the pandemic’s impacts as the reason for the closure. The company launched in 2021 from the minds of Amanda Nguyen (who’s also the baker behind Butter&, best-known for its “quarantine cakes”) and Ted Moran, alongside former Uber Freight software engineer Anh Mai.
SF to crack down on illegal vendors in the Mission District, 'confiscate' items
Public Works say confiscated items will only be given back if the street vendor can show proof of purchase - ultimately how they are cracking down on stolen goods market.
SF's new dumpling darling uses mac 'n' cheese, bulgogi fillings
Waiter, there's cheese in my dumplings! And it might be the best item listed on the menu.
SFist
Noooo! Arinell Pizza Has Closed After 33 Years on Valencia Street
One of SF's closest simulacra of New York-style pizza, Arinell Pizza on Valencia, closed its doors for good on Saturday. Mission Local broke the news after owner Ron Demirdijian posted a notice about the September 10th closing on the restaurant's window. Demirdijian cited staffing issues as the main reason, but five months ago he told Mission Local he might be forced to close because business had been slumping, and he had been operating at a loss through two years of the pandemic.
Future of Diego Rivera's San Francisco landmark mural in question
"The Making of a Fresco" was painted by Diego Rivera in 1931. It's home has always been the San Francisco Art Institute, until the school closed in July due to a series of financial hardships.
UPDATE: San Jose annexes Cambrian Park Plaza for redevelopment
Major plans for revamping the iconic Cambrian Park Plaza in San Jose are one step closer to fruition. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council unanimously voted to annex a nearly 20-acre parcel of Santa Clara County land that encompasses the plaza into the city. The procedural step will advance long-brewing plans to transform the... The post UPDATE: San Jose annexes Cambrian Park Plaza for redevelopment appeared first on San José Spotlight.
theatlasheart.com
15 Best Rooftop Bars in San Francisco with Epic Views
Here’s the inside scoop on the best rooftop bars in San Francisco for al fresco drinks, tasty bar snacks, and views for days. Take cocktail hour to the next level with fresh air and a spectacular view at the best rooftop bars in San Francisco. The city’s year-round mild...
oaklandside.org
Searching for nostalgic, diner-style breakfast comforts in the East Bay
Twenty-one years ago in July, having driven 3,000 miles across the country, my sister and I pulled into Berkeley, the end of the line. It was late and we were hungry — not to mention confused by the unfamiliar summer chill. Given that we were in a college town, and also in America, we rolled down the window and asked some pedestrians to point us towards the nearest diner.
Eater
Why Neighbors Are Super Pissed at This Popular East Bay Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant
Apparently, just about everyone loves Oakland’s buzzy and ultra-cool natural wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar — except for the people who live in the surrounding Temescal neighborhood. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has received several complaints about the impact the restaurant is having on the residents of the surrounding blocks. The City of Oakland also issued two code violations to the business in late June relating to Snail Bar’s sidewalk seating.
travelawaits.com
10 Sausalito Houseboat Rentals You Can Actually Stay In
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. It can sometimes be a challenge to come up with new and interesting vacation ideas, so when the notion of “houseboats you can actually stay in” came up, my interest definitely piqued. What’s not to like about this unique opportunity to stay on the Bay Area water in beautiful Sausalito?
Eater
This Valencia Street Pizzeria Has Served Its Last Slice
A Mission District restaurant staple has closed after three decades of delivering an affordable dining option to the neighborhood. Arinell Pizza on Valencia Street closed on September 10 despite hopes the Mission District slice shop could stay open. Mission Local reports the 33-year-old institution couldn’t weather the pandemic, even as owner Ron Demirdjian did his best to keep the shop afloat. The 16th and Valencia Street business, a compatriot of other long-standing neighborhood staples like Panchita’s and Pancho Villa Taqueria, served a slice for $4.50 — somewhat of a rarity in the city these days.
news24-680.com
Second Time No Charm For El Charro 1947 – Walnut Creek Location Announces Closure
We had to remind ourselves when El Charro broke the hearts of hundreds of Mexican food fans and closed its Lafayette location due to financial problems caused by the pandemic. It was late 2020 and, despite the understandable wail of long-time customers denied access to their favorite blue cheese butter, endless chips and Birthday Burritos, hope was restored in December of the following year when the restaurant opened in Walnut Creek under new ownership and in the location formerly occupied by Maria Maria at 1470 N. Broadway.
Community workshop to inform 145-acre ‘Hilltop Horizon Specific Plan’
The City of Richmond is inviting residents to a workshop to help develop the Hilltop Horizon Specific Plan, which will guide the future development of a 145-acre area that includes the former Hilltop Mall and areas immediately surrounding it to the south and east. The first community workshop will be...
Brooke Jenkins' struggles are also London Breed’s problem
San Francisco mayors don’t choose running mates, but they reveal much about themselves when they fill key vacancies, as London Breed did when she chose Brooke Jenkins to replace recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin in July. Breed’s decision to appoint a DA more in the political center and less committed to reforming the criminal justice system than Boudin was entirely expected and reasonable. Nonetheless, the current scandal around Jenkins reflects very poorly on the mayor. ...
The Broken Record in San Francisco, once featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' to close permanently
There was a selection of more than 300 whiskeys at the Broken Record.
