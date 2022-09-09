ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

MPs and public gather at St Paul’s for service of thanksgiving for the Queen

By Ben Quinn
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuVFq_0hp3BseW00
A Service Of Prayer And Reflection For Her Majesty The Queen at St Paul's Cathedral. Photograph: WPA/Getty Images

They listened in silence – some with babes in arms, some in black mourning dress, others in the T-shirts and jeans of daily life – as the voice of King Charles III echoed around St Paul’s Cathedral.

As a service of thanksgiving coincided with the first public address of the new King, it was his words about his “darling mama” that were the focus before anything else at a solemn event which included a lament from a lone Scottish piper and ended with the first singing of God Save the King.

“Most of us have not known life without the Queen,” the congregation of more than 2,000 people – including hundreds of members of the public – was told by the bishop of London, the Rt Revd and Rt Hon Dame Sarah Mullally DBE.

“When she acceded to the throne, the world and the country were both very different places. For seven decades, Her Majesty remained a remarkable constant in the lives of millions: a symbol of unity, strength, forbearance and resilience.”

The Queen had, the bishop reflected, been a nation’s “unerring heartbeat through times of progress, joy and celebration, as well as in much darker and more difficult seasons”.

She said: “All of us are grieving the loss of our head of state, head of the Commonwealth and supreme governor of the Church of England. But the royal family are grieving the loss of a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother. How we learn to live with the death of a loved one differs for each of us, but we must all find a way to grieve.”

Those in the pews listened, and sometimes openly wept, to music sung by the St Paul’s Cathedral choir, conducted by Andrew Carwood. It included Behold O God Our Defender by Herbert Howells, Bring Us, O Lord God , at Our Last Awakening by William Harris, and the Nunc dimittis from Evening Service in G by Charles Villiers Stanford.

The hymns were All My Hope on God is Founded, O Thou Who Camest from Above , and The Lord’s My Shepherd , which is said to have been a favourite of the Queen’s. As at her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947, it was to the tune of Crimond by Jessie Irvine.

Earlier, the prime minister, Liz Truss, delivered a Bible reading, Romans 14:7-12. “We do not live to ourselves, and we do not die to ourselves. If we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord; so then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s,” she read.

Other political figures present included the London mayor, Sadiq Khan, the Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and the foreign secretary, James Cleverly. They listened intently to Truss’s reading before standing for the hymn O Thou Who Camest from Above.

The 2,000 available public seats at the service were allocated on a first come, first served basis. Among those attending was pupil barrister Danielle Carrington, who praised the Queen for her “dignity and grace” as she queued with her mother outside St Paul’s.

The 20-year-old, who had been awarded a scholarship by the Princess Royal, said: “For all generations really, the Queen embodied those ideals of our country, integrity, dignity and grace, and it’s very important from my perspective anyway to pay respect to that.”

Carrington’s mother, Lindsey, said the loss was “like a family grief, a personal grief” rather than that for a monarch, adding: “We knew we could always depend on her [the Queen] in any diplomatic setting.”

Elsewhere among thousands of well-wishers who had formed a line winding from the cathedral round to the tube station streets away, waiting to take their seats, some of those in the crowd spoke of a “personal grief” having felt they had known the Queen without ever having met her.

Karen Wilson, a translator from Surrey, remembered the “real sense of dignity” that came across when she saw the Queen at an engagement in the 1990s. She said the monarch had smiled and waved at her young children as she passed them outside Buckingham Palace on her way from greeting the Emperor of Japan, a moment they will “always remember”.

“I was just moved by the sense of history and occasion. I think I didn’t realise till yesterday how much I loved her,” she recalled.

As darkness fell outside at the end of the service, it was Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, who delivered the blessing.

“God grant to the living, grace, to the departed, rest, to the church, the King, to the Commonwealth, and all the people, peace and concord, and to all his servants, life everlasting, and the blessing of God Almighty, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, be amongst you and remain with you always.”

Comments / 0

Related
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
St Paul
Person
Justin Welby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Thanksgiving#Uk#Wpa Getty Images They#Scottish#Commonwealth#The Church Of England
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Along with the Queen, Britain is laying to rest a sacred national image that never was

In Britain, there has been a whiff of decline in the air for a long time, temporarily masked by the cheap synthetic scent of Boris Johnson’s cheerleader government. But it is now unmistakable. When people used to say the Queen was to be admired because “she does the job so well”, I never quite understood what that meant. As far as I could see, her job was simply to turn up, go through protocols and not go off script. But the truth is that what others saw was a display of confidence, coherence and continuity, when the country she ruled over had little of these. Hers was a sanitising presence against a backdrop of wars, economic crises, Brexit and Covid.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
The List

Inside The Significance Of The Crown Placed On The Queen's Coffin

As Queen Elizabeth's coffin lies in St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, three items were placed on top: the Royal Standard of Scotland, a simple floral wreath, and the Crown of Scotland, People reports. Placed on the queen's coffin by the Keeper of the Palace Holyroodhouse, Alexander Douglas-Hamilton, the 16th Duke...
U.K.
Page Six

Prince Harry will now have to bow to Camilla — despite their tensions

Prince Harry — who is said to have tensions with his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles — will have to bow to her now that she is queen consort, sources told Page Six. In fact, he likely would have been expected to do so on Thursday while the family was gathered at Balmoral following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8 at age 96.
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

441K+
Followers
100K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy