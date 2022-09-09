ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton recalls moment she met Queen Elizabeth II in touching tribute

By Inga Parkel
 5 days ago

Dolly Parton has honoured Queen Elizabeth II in a touching tribute.

The Queen died in Balmoral on Thursday (8 September) at the age of 96. You can follow along here for updated news about the Queen’s death .

On Friday (9 September), Parton joined other celebrities in remembering the monarch .

“I had the honour of meeting and performing for Queen Elizabeth II on my trip to London in 1977,” the 76-year-old country star wrote in an Instagram post.

The “Jolene” singer was invited to perform alongside The Jackson 5 , Scottish singer Sydney Devine, and British comedian Frankie Howerd, as part of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.

“She carried herself with grace and strength her entire life. May she Rest in Piece. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time,” Parton added, alongside a photo commemorating their 1977 meeting.

Other musicians have also honoured the Queen, including Ozzy Osbourne who wrote on Twitter: “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart, I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”

Also among the tributes was “Mysterious Girl” singer Peter Andre who shared a post on Instagram which read: “Like many, I feel so so sad about this. It has made me very emotional. Very surreal. Wow. Longest reigning monarch in British history. A true leader. Our queen, but also a mother, grandmother and wife. May she rest in peace with her beloved husband.”

The Independent

The Independent

