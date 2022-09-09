Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform at MVP Arena
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be performing at the MVP Arena on November 30 as a part of their "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve -- The Best of TSO & More" tour. The progressive rock group on Monday released the dates for their long-awaited winter tour.
Winner Winner, Chicken Wing dinner!
Discover Saratoga and Bailey's Saratoga have announced the Saratoga Wing Off on Saturday, October 1. Restaurants will have their chance to show off tasty wings during this event.
Alice at The Palace Friday in Albany
Alice Cooper returns to The Palace in Albany Friday night and we've got your free tickets. Alice Cooper is considered by many to be “The Godfather of Shock Rock”. The original Alice Cooper Group broke onto the scene in 1971 with the hit “I’m Eighteen” from the album Love It to Death, followed by the single “School’s Out”. The band reached its commercial peak with the album Billion Dollar Babies in 1973.
Epic Kingston Scavenger Hunt this Weekend
Tired of doing the same old thing every weekend? Not that there’s anything wrong with your routine, it’s just sometimes we want to do something just a little different. Something fun. Maybe even something interactive. What if I told you that there is something fun and different going on this weekend? And you can even win prizes by taking part in it. It’s true, and I’ll tell you all about it.
New festival planned to replace First Night Saratoga
First on 13 — Saratoga Springs is starting a new New Year’s festival to replace its once-popular First Night celebration. NewsChannel 13 has learned that there will be a big celebration featuring more than a dozen musical acts, some of them nationally known. Bands will perform throughout the city, with the headliners playing at the City Center. People will be able to buy all-access badges and participate in a music crawl.
Local Chef/Upstate NY Native To Compete On Popular Reality Cooking TV Show
A local chef is set to take the heat in Hell's Kitchen. Love 'em or hate, Gordon Ramsey is a force to be reckoned with in the reality TV world. The renowned chef and star of Hell's Kitchen is known for his brash personality, brutal honesty, and hard-to-impress nature as the host of his legendary cooking competition. With all those character traits, a chef that breaks through on the show and impresses the culinary perfectionist is definitely a pro who is great at their craft. An Upstate NY native/local Lake George chef is set to make a run on the new season of Hells Kitchen to do just that.
Love Storytown as a Kid? Schenectady’s miSci Exibit Will Take You Back!
Growing up in the Capital Region in the 80s, Storytown and then The Great Escape was my favorite to go to in the summer. They had everything we loved with a "fairy tale" theme. Some of my favorite rides are still there while other memorable structures are long gone. You...
5 Celebrities That Have Bashed Albany! Why Did They Say What They Said?
Albany, New York's Capital City! See amazing architecture such as the Egg and Empire State Plaza. It's home to historic Washington Park and the birthplace of actor William Devane and journalist Andy Rooney! Albany has a lot to offer but not everyone agrees. I've tracked down 5 celebrities that have...
ChowderFest returning to Troy, no tickets required
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required.
Old-World Inspired Italian Restaurant To Open In Vacant Clifton Park Eatery
A vacant Clifton Park restaurant will be coming back to life with some old-world Italian fare. One of the things I love about Clifton Park is pretty much any chain store or restaurant you can think of, we have it. But the only negative to that is some days there are just not enough LOCAL bars and eateries to grab a great meal or a drink at.
Have you Heard of the Freak Out Tents From Woodstock 69’?
Ready to take a step back in time and feel groovy? You're in the right place. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is a happy spot for many people. The Woodstock Music and Art Fair took place in August of 1969. This was also known as the Woodstock Festival. At...
Saratoga Springs pizza shop closes after almost 4 years
Flatbread Social, located on Henry Street in Saratoga Springs, has closed its doors after almost four years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 8.
Man Wins $1Million Dollars Buying Scratch-Off at a Stewart’s in Latham!
Imagine stopping into your local Stewart's or Cumby's, grabbing a cup of coffee, buttered roll, and a few scratch-offs for kicks and giggles. Most of us do that on the daily, but rarely does it turn out the way it did for a man in Upstate NY recently. The New...
First Fall Chill! 30° Temps Return To Upstate New York Tonight
For those still holding on to summer, this is your fair warning: it’s time to dig out your sweaters. Upstate New York is about to get its first taste of a real fall chill tonight and Thursday morning with our first dip into the 30s. The heavy rains and...
This Pittsfield Restaurant Is Ridiculously Lucky Right Now
Marjo and I don't hang out a ton outside of work, but we do hang occasionally. The Hot Dog Ranch in Pittsfield is usually where we meet up about once a month for some food, drinks and Keno!. When joined by our friend and co-worker, Dave Isby of WSBS fame,...
Summer ends with a party for North Country workers
Over 200 local workers from around Warren County got a free visit to The Great Escape on Monday evening. The county and the Six Flags theme park created a special day where another summer of hard seasonal and year-round work could be celebrated.
Scooby Doo Mystery Machine ‘Version 2.0′ Seen in Kingston, New York
It looks like the original Mystery Machine van has gotten a little bit of an upgrade. Over the years, we've reported numerous sightings in the Hudson Valley of the van made famous by Scooby, Shaggy, Wilma, Daphne, and Fred. The Mystery Machine van has been seen cruising around in Walden and Kingston many times and sadly we learned a while back that the Mystery Machine van was officially retired and no longer running.
That Time a Hudson Valley Man Trashed Local Home and Blamed it on Kim Kardashian
Some love her, and others may not. But years before Kim Kardashian's split with Kanye, was she giving out the addresses of local Hudson Valley homes for others to find? Probably not. But this was the utterly bizarre excuse one Hudson Valley man gave officials after he was found inside an area home.
Albany cafe closes after more than 24 years
Hamilton Street Cafe in Albany has closed its doors after more than 24 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 8.
Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?
Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
