Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform at MVP Arena

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be performing at the MVP Arena on November 30 as a part of their "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve -- The Best of TSO & More" tour. The progressive rock group on Monday released the dates for their long-awaited winter tour.
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Alice at The Palace Friday in Albany

Alice Cooper returns to The Palace in Albany Friday night and we've got your free tickets. Alice Cooper is considered by many to be “The Godfather of Shock Rock”. The original Alice Cooper Group broke onto the scene in 1971 with the hit “I’m Eighteen” from the album Love It to Death, followed by the single “School’s Out”. The band reached its commercial peak with the album Billion Dollar Babies in 1973.
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Epic Kingston Scavenger Hunt this Weekend

Tired of doing the same old thing every weekend? Not that there’s anything wrong with your routine, it’s just sometimes we want to do something just a little different. Something fun. Maybe even something interactive. What if I told you that there is something fun and different going on this weekend? And you can even win prizes by taking part in it. It’s true, and I’ll tell you all about it.
KINGSTON, NY
WNYT

New festival planned to replace First Night Saratoga

First on 13 — Saratoga Springs is starting a new New Year’s festival to replace its once-popular First Night celebration. NewsChannel 13 has learned that there will be a big celebration featuring more than a dozen musical acts, some of them nationally known. Bands will perform throughout the city, with the headliners playing at the City Center. People will be able to buy all-access badges and participate in a music crawl.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Local Chef/Upstate NY Native To Compete On Popular Reality Cooking TV Show

A local chef is set to take the heat in Hell's Kitchen. Love 'em or hate, Gordon Ramsey is a force to be reckoned with in the reality TV world. The renowned chef and star of Hell's Kitchen is known for his brash personality, brutal honesty, and hard-to-impress nature as the host of his legendary cooking competition. With all those character traits, a chef that breaks through on the show and impresses the culinary perfectionist is definitely a pro who is great at their craft. An Upstate NY native/local Lake George chef is set to make a run on the new season of Hells Kitchen to do just that.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Scooby Doo Mystery Machine ‘Version 2.0′ Seen in Kingston, New York

It looks like the original Mystery Machine van has gotten a little bit of an upgrade. Over the years, we've reported numerous sightings in the Hudson Valley of the van made famous by Scooby, Shaggy, Wilma, Daphne, and Fred. The Mystery Machine van has been seen cruising around in Walden and Kingston many times and sadly we learned a while back that the Mystery Machine van was officially retired and no longer running.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?

Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

