nbcpalmsprings.com
Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City mourn the loss of a dear friend
The Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City announced earlier today the loss of Sam Pace. Sam was the co-owner of Sammy’s Place in Cathedral City. The restaurant is a favorite of both locals and tourists. Known for his special table side prepared “Sammy’s Tomato” and homemade tapenade. He was a former Board Member, Volunteer and Mentor for the Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City for over 15 years. He became a Board Member in 2012 and served faithfully until 2020. He became a mentor in 2015 through the Department of Justice’s Mentoring program through Boys & Girls Club of America where he mentored several young men. Sam was quick with a note of encouragement but also lovingly expected his mentees to respect themselves and the people around them. He founded and ran the Sammy’s International Meatball Festival. This year the organization will be celebrating the 10th year of the amazing festival on October 2, 2022.
City of Palm Springs Files Public Records Lawsuit Against College of the Desert
A clear message from the city of Palm Springs to College of the Desert in the form of a public records lawsuit. “What we announced today is that we have filed a public records lawsuit, seeking to have the intervention of the court to help us recover documents that we believe are public documents that should be released and available to everyone in the public,” Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton shared. “COD unfortunately has not produced in spite of repeated requests from our attorneys for the information.”
Palm Springs Library Awarded $6.5M Grant For Renovations, Upgrades
(CNS) – The Palm Springs Public Library was awarded a $6.5 million grant from the California State Library, the city announced Tuesday. Officials said the grant would fund renovations that include replacements of the roof, interior doors, interior locks, carpeting, floors, windows, water lines, plumbing, non-emergency lighting, ADA signage, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
Mother, Grandmother Arrested in Coachella Child Death Investigation
The 37-year-old mother and 55-year-old grandmother of a young boy found unresponsive in a home Coachella were arrested Tuesday. Vanessa Rangel, the child’s mother, and Hilaria Rangel, the boy’s maternal grandmother are facing one (1) felony count of child abuse resulting in great bodily injury and death, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
CalFresh Recipients Impacted by Fairview Fire Eligible for Additional Aid
(CNS) – Riverside County residents who receive state-paid food benefits and suffered losses in the Fairview Fire near Hemet are eligible for replacement food and related items, officials said Wednesday. CalFresh recipients impacted by the deadly wildfire can, until Oct. 5, apply for disaster relief that will enable them...
Despite Cost Concerns, Board Approves Fire Station Replacement Project
(CNS) – Riverside County supervisors signed off Tuesday on an $11 million budget for construction of a replacement fire station in the community of North Shore, though one supervisor lamented the high price, which he said will “drain” the funds available for another station replacement project. “The...
Child Death Investigation Underway in Indio
Investigators with the Indio Police Department are investigating the death of a child in Indio. Around 1:38 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Indio Police Department responded to an unconscious child in a vehicle call in the 46500 block of Spruce Street, according to Indio Police Department spokesperson Ben Guitron. When...
Probationer Suspected in La Quinta Robbery Arrested
(CNS) – A man on probation suspected of committing a robbery in La Quinta was arrested Monday. Members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department ‘s La Quinta Special Enforcement Team identified Argelio Reed, 32, of Indio as the robbery suspect and took him into custody Monday in the 46900 block of Jefferson Street in La Quinta, said Sgt. David Smith.
Tropical Rain Helps Firefighters Battle Fairview Fire
(CNS) – A tropical storm has helped firefighters establish containment lines around more than half of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet, but full containment was not expected until the weekend, authorities said Tuesday. The fire was 62% contained as of 7 a.m. Tuesday after burning 28,307 acres,...
Tropical Rain Helping Firefighters Battle Hemet-Area Brushfire
(CNS) – Containment lines were cleared around more than half of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, but full containment was not expected for a week, authorities said Monday. The fire was 53% contained as of 7 a.m....
Trio Charged with Burglarizing Property in Fire Evacuation Zone Near Hemet
(CNS) – Three people — including two convicted felons — accused of breaking into a house that was evacuated due to a wildfire near Hemet were charged Wednesday with felony burglary. John Jason Blackwood, 43, Deven Jessica Hooker, 31, and Michael Edward Serrano, 50 — all of...
Man Arrested in Thermal Under Suspicion of Violent Crimes
(CNS) – A man was arrested in Mecca under suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic assault and false imprisonment, authorities announced Sunday. Deputies from the Thermal Station were flagged down on the 91000 block of Fifth Street in Mecca in reference of a 42-year-old woman who was kidnapped, beaten, strangled with a belt and held against her will for over eight hours.
Suspected Violent Felon Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Charges
(CNS) – A 32-year-old suspected violent felon who was found running near railroad tracks in Rancho Mirage pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City was charged on June 30 with five felony counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, assault on a person causing great bodily harm and false imprisonment, according to court records. A warrant out for his arrest was also issued.
